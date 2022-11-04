Election security: Chicago officials preview plans for safe and secure midterm elections

Chicago police announced their plan Friday to keep voters and election workers safe.

At Chicago's early voting supersite in the Loop Friday morning, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown and Cook County previewed what Chicago Police officials call security "enhancements" for Election Day to make sure that next week's election operates in a safe and secure environment.

"We've identified areas where officers will have fixed posts to ensure areas are safe and secure," said Superintendent Brown.

Superintendent Brown said police will pay special attention to the city's 2,000 polling places and will provide security to warehouses for election equipment is stored.

Superintendent Brown and department officials tell the I-Team officers will check each polling place during their shifts, with addresses announced at police roll calls so officers are prepared in case of any disruptions.

"This basically is us making sure that our elections are without threat and fair. We've monitored the intel across the country. We haven't had any Chicago-specific threats to our elections. But we are prepared for the worst, obviously, and hoping for the best but we don't have any threats to the Chicago area as it relates to our elections at this point," Superintendent Brown said. "We're providing special attention and presence. improved coordination and communication is what we're providing, as well as we're monitoring social media for threats. And we're looking not only at facilities but also our elected making sure we're coordinating with our security teams," he continued.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said there is an election integrity hotline that people can call at 773-674-3311.

"We find ourselves at a moment in American history where democracy and the free and fair election process has been called into question across the country," said Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx. "The last couple of years, in our democracy and in politics has gotten far more hostile, far more aggressive," she continued.

Foxx says the County's election integrity phone and email hotlines will be ready to handle any election-related issues.

"In addition to ensuring that there is no election fraud, and irregularities. We will also be ensuring that anyone who wishes to use Election Day for threats of intimidation or violence for anyone who seeks to cast their ballot will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Foxx said.

This comes on the heels of a violent threat made against Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey.

Bailey spoke out against the threats made against him and his family during a rally downstate Thursday.

He said the threats were provoked by Governor J.B. Pritzker's "divisive and misleading" political ads.

"Let me be clear, I will not be bullied," Bailey said. "I will not back down. I will always continue standing up and fighting for working families and taxpayers all across our state."

Governor Pritzker took questions from ABC7 political reporter Craig Wall on whether he felt responsible for the threats against Bailey. He said the threats are unacceptable.

"Darren Bailey wants to turn this into a political argument," Pritzker said. "I think that is inappropriate."

Scott Lennox, 21, of Chicago is charged with making the threats against Bailey and is still in Cook County Jail.

Even though there have been no threats to election workers here in Illinois, officials made clear today that this year's heightened political environment is leading to an increased focus on election security. City and state officials say there are no credible threats to next week's elections or election workers. Still, the Chicago Board of Elections is deploying its team of about 400 election investigators to help assist any poll worker that may encounter a potentially dangerous situation.

"Our election investigators are off duty and retired police officers and law enforcement officers, they will help with transport and they will help with returning electronic equipment and ballots back to receiving stations as needed, if there are any concerns or there are any threats that will be reported to us. And then a report from the Chicago Police. And there can be additional security support needed if necessary," said Max Bever, Chicago Board of Elections.

