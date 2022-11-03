ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

John Lanphere
3d ago

I feel so sad for the family's I could never imagine losing one of my children like this. but sad part about the matter is they all knew that they were in a stolen vehicle and who knew what was going to happen obviously it was very bad what happened and also they weren't wearing their seat belts.

Courtney Prell
3d ago

Kia Challenge and put that on Tick Tock for all these young influence teens to see and people to see and learn how to do and then tell them challenge it to see if they can do it that original person should be charged for putting that online the original person with that KIA challenge video if they never put that video on all these cars wouldn't be stolen and these kids would still have their lives right now

