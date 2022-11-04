Undercover officers & private security patrol Market Square after brazen smash-and-grabs

Read full article on original website
Man steals multiple cars while armed with rifle; security guard shoots him in the head, police say
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said a man went on a spree of car robberies while armed with a rifle, and when a security guard saw him trying to steal another car, he shot him. SAPD said it all started early Monday morning at a gas station on...
KTSA
tpr.org
foxsanantonio.com
foxsanantonio.com
$10,000 guaranteed reward in man found stabbed to death in 2021 at Northwest Side bus stop
SAN ANTONIO - Police are now offering a guaranteed $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a killer of a man gunned down last year at a Northwest Side bus stop. The deadly shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on June 28, 2021 at the Hilltop Oaks...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for person who stabbed, killed 22-year-old on Northwest Side last year
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who stabbed and killed a 22-year-old street pastor on the Northwest Side last year. Troy Lee was found stabbed at around 2:10 a.m. on June 28, 2021, in front of the Hilltop Oaks Apartments, located in the 6100 block of Ingram Road.
San Antonio sweet shop Laika Cheesecake plans to open New Braunfels location
Construction on the space is set to begin this month and wrap up at the end of January.
Police investigating after someone opens fire in San Antonio bar parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting in a bar parking lot overnight Friday. Just after 1:30 p.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue at the Vibes Bar and Grill for a reported shooting.
Erik Cantu, San Antonio teen shot by now-fired police officer, no longer on life support, family says
Although off life support, he still receives high-flow oxygen via a tracheostomy to help him breathe.
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom San Antonio apartment at Medical Center
How much does upscale convenience cost?
foxsanantonio.com
Harris Bay planning 1,000-unit, mixed-use development in San Antonio's fast-growing Tobin Hill
The project would add to the flurry of housing developments underway in Tobin Hill, making it the hottest submarket in central San Antonio.
Driver loses control, vehicle crashes into apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A driver lost control of their vehicle, and the car slammed into an apartment, the San Antonio Police Department said. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 2300 block of NW Military Highway. Police said the people inside the apartment were not injured...
Police search for missing man last seen in northwest San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has been missing since Saturday. The San Antonio Police Department is now asking for the public's help in finding him. Marcus Bading, whose age was not reported, was last seen in the 7000 block of West Beverly Mae Drive. Authorities said he...
