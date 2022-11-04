ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGMD Radio

DC police arrest second teen in shooting of Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Police in Washington, D.C. arrested a second teenager in connection with the shooting of Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. in August. In a news release Friday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department said a 15-year-old boy, who was 14 years old when the crime took place, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to rob while armed. Police said the teen is from Northeast DC.
WASHINGTON, DC
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

This Japanese eatery in downtown Phoenix is a window into the past: 'Always feels the same'

At the corner of Central Avenue and Willetta Street sandwiched between the sprawling, glass paneled Circa Central apartment complex and the glistening Burton Barr Library sits a one-story 1960’s utilitarian brick building.  For over four decades, Phoenix Blue Fin has been serving Japanese comfort food. Since it opened in 1981, residents from all over the Valley have passed through its doors. On weekdays, there is still a steady rhythm of cars picking up food to go from its small drive through window, people coming...
PHOENIX, AZ

