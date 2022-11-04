Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Stepson shot, killed by stepfather after argument in north Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities say an argument about a dog escalated into a deadly shooting Saturday night between a stepfather and his stepson in north Houston. It happened a little after 10:45 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department were called to the 600 block of Gale St. At the scene, investigators found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Harris County investigators confirm murder weapon used in 2019 Tomball woman's murder
Elizabeth "Liz" Barraza was shot and killed in her driveway almost four years ago while setting up a garage sale to pay for an anniversary trip.
Click2Houston.com
Man dies after being shot by police officers in Missouri City, officials say
MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A man was shot and killed by police officers Sunday night at a gas station in Missouri City, according to authorities. The shooting took place at a 7/11 gas station in the 11500 block of Highway 6 at around 7:45 p.m. MC Chief of Police...
Click2Houston.com
17-year-old, 2 other teens arrested following shooting death of 20-year-old, 15-year-old, police say
HOUSTON – Three teenagers are now facing major charges after they reportedly shot and killed two individuals last week. According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 11280 block of the Southwest Freeway at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 29. Police say officers were called...
HPD: Baby dead after mother's boyfriend accidentally runs over her in NW Houston
HOUSTON — A 1-year-old is dead after she was accidentally run over Saturday in the driveway of a northwest Houston home. This happened on Oak Shadows Drive near Bertellis Lane. Houston police said the mother's boyfriend was backing out of the driveway of the home when he accidentally ran...
1-year-old dead after accidentally being run over in northwest Houston, HPD says
According to HPD, the mother's boyfriend is accused of accidentally running over the child. As of Saturday, no charges have been filed.
'Like a store': Man arrested after deputies find drug operation in south Houston home, deputies say
Neighbors near the home complained to the police and said there would be activity all day and night surrounding the residence for weeks.
Click2Houston.com
21-year-old charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping after luring victim to ATM in Stafford, deputies say
STAFFORD, Texas – A 21-year-old Stafford native has been arrested after deputies say he kidnapped a man before demanding him to hand over his money. According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Reyes has been charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. Deputies say on Oct....
Authorities search for 31-year-old woman who went missing on Halloween in west Houston
Hollie Bloemer was last driving a 2017 silver Jeep Cherokee with the Texas license plate NVK3119.
Click2Houston.com
$25K bond: Sugar Land Methodist Hospital employee charged for planting recording device in bathroom, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas – An employee at Sugar Land Methodist Hospital was arrested and has been charged after a recording device was found in a bathroom at the hospital last month, officers with the Sugar Land Police Department said. Police said on Oct. 4, an employee at the hospital...
Click2Houston.com
‘That was the last time I kissed him’; Woman grieving after husband dies in Heights crash that HPD officer is accused of mishandling
HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was suspended for 10 days for mishandling a pedestrian crash investigation that killed a man while he was running in the Heights earlier this year, according to an internal department memo obtained by Axios Houston. Ryan Lutz, 35, was minutes into his run...
Click2Houston.com
Taco truck employee critically injured in shooting in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after an employee at a taco truck was shot in southwest Houston Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a taco truck located in the 8700 block of S. Braeswood around 9:30 p.m. Police...
springhappenings.com
One Dead in Shooting at Gas Station Near Louetta & Holzwarth
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales says one person is confirmed deceased at a gas station in the 2000 block of Louetta Road. It is unknown the details surrounding the shooting. This is an active and developing scene. Homicide investigators are responding. —————— Incident Type: Shooting. Incident...
fox26houston.com
Houston PD officer crashes patrol vehicle into suspected drunk driver on Katy Fwy
HOUSTON - Authorities have a woman suspected of driving while intoxicated behind bars after a police officer crashed their patrol vehicle into her car in west Houston. It happened a little before 3 a.m. when investigators say a Houston PD officer was going east on the main lanes of Katy Fwy and Wilcrest. That's when the officer came across a red sedan stopped in one of the lanes with no hazard lights on and rear-ended the vehicle.
Widow looking for justice after husband's workplace death in Harris County 2 months ago
Hugo Canamar's 70-year-old coworker is accused of killing him but claimed self-defense after an alleged quarrel over loose dogs around the business.
Click2Houston.com
2 armed men arrested after renting out storage unit with guns, body armor inside following robbery attempt, Harris County Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY – Two men were arrested after they reportedly used a fake ID to rent out a storage unit in an attempt to steal other units, Mark Herman with Harris County Pct. 4 Constable said. Herman said David Wilkens and Benneth Fleming arrived at Public Storage located in...
Precinct 5 deputy under investigation after burglary victim's laptop was found in his home
The victim said he found his MacBook through the 'Find My iPhone' app. But when he confronted the deputy, he told him he didn't have it.
bluebonnetnews.com
Body found on cemetery road in Cleveland now ruled a homicide
An autopsy on the human remains found Sunday, Nov. 1, on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland has determined that the male victim was murdered. According to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified male died as a result of blunt force trauma. Because of the advanced decomposition of the remains, DNA testing is needed to determine the man’s identity. DNA testing can take weeks, or even months, so it will be some time before the person is identified.
conroetoday.com
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Aggravated Assault w/ a Deadly Weapon
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at approximately 6:51 p.m., the victim was assaulted in the 10200 block of Kempwood Dr....
Houston man caught with 265 grams of cocaine, meth during drug bust in downtown Lafayette
