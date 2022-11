BOISE, Idaho – Boise State's four-game winning streak was broken with a 31-28 loss to BYU, Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 36,411 at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos (6-3) took a 28-24 lead on an 11-yard touchdown run from George Holani – his second of the fourth quarter – with 6:28 remaining in the game. The Cougars (5-5) drove to the 6-yard line and faced a fourth-and-goal situation in need of a touchdown. A Jaren Hall pass went to Puka Nakua in the back corner of the end zone where Boise State cornerback Caleb Biggers forced a bobble before Nakua was able to get one foot down while falling out of bounds. BYU made the ensuing PAT to take a 31-28 lead.

