Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Related
Coroner IDs Biker Killed in Fiery Crash on Angeles Forest Highway
Officials Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a fiery crash with a vehicle on the Angeles Forest Highway near the Clearcreek Truck Trail in Tujunga.
SFGate
5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California
LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
Gravel from Overturned Truck Causes Vehicle to Lose Control on 210 Freeway
La Verne, Los Angeles County, CA: A semi with an overturned gravel truck involved a vehicle on the 210 Freeway early Saturday morning, Nov. 5, around 4:53 a.m. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with an overturned semi and one vehicle that was facing the wrong way on the westbound 210 Freeway at Foothill Boulevard in the city of La Verne.
Stolen big rig engulfed in flames on 5 Freeway after driver leads CHP on hourslong chase
A big rig that was reported stolen out of Kern County ended up in flames in the middle of the 5 Freeway near the Newhall area after a driver led officers on a chase.
Elderly woman struck and killed by truck in Irvine
A 76-year-old woman was struck and killed by a truck in Irvine, authorities said Saturday.The fatal injury occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Friday on East Yale Loop, just before the intersection at Witherspoon, according to Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine Police Department.A white Chevrolet Silverado was going southbound on East Yale Loop, toward Witherspoon, when it struck the woman, who was crossing over East Yale Loop before the intersection, Davies said.Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene."The driver of the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation," she said. "`Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision."The department's Major Accident Investigation Team urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 949-724-7047.
Bicyclist dead after ten-vehicle crash caused by hit-and-run
A fatal crash near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway is being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Two pedestrians were pronounced dead.
onscene.tv
FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian, Flees The Scene | Oxnard
11.03.2022 | 2:01 AM | OXNARD – Oxnard Police officers responded to reports of vehicle versus pedestrian on Kinetic Dr just north of Camino Del Sol. When units arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive female down in the roadway. The female was pronounced dead at the scene by...
Man killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect at large
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in Irvine on Thursday. The victim is Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33, of Aliso Viejo, confirmed Irvine Police. The man was struck by a car while walking near the intersection of Von Karman Avenue and Michelson Drive around 9:11 p.m. Police first received […]
Long Beach roads closed due to suspicious device
A suspicious device has been rendered safe in Long Beach after its discovery shut down roads on Saturday afternoon. A bomb squad was dispatched to the 6400 block of Marina Drive around 3:24 p.m. to investigate the suspicious device, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The device has been “rendered safe” and the area […]
Person taken to hospital after big overturns on sedan on 405 Freeway
A person had to be extricated out of a vehicle on Friday after a big rig overturned and its container fell on top of a sedan. The accident took place on the southbound side of the 405 Freeway north of Seal Beach Boulevard. It's unclear at this moment what kind of condition the person that was extricated out of the sedan is in. The Orange County Fire Authority first received a call about the crash before 1 p.m. The driver of the big rig was unharmed. It's unclear how the accident took place. All lanes of the north and southbound side of the 405 Freeway north of Seal Beach Blvd will be closed until further notice, according to Caltrans District 12.
theeastsiderla.com
One dead in 101 Freeway crash near East Hollywood
A man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway near East Hollywood, authorities said today. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday to the Vermont Avenue off-ramp of the southbound 101 Freeway where they learned the victim's vehicle hit a wall of the freeway near the off-ramp, according to the CHP.
Dramatic bodycam footage shows two Southern California teens being saved by Narcan
Los Angeles County deputies received a medical distress call on Wednesday of two 17-year-old boys who had stopped breathing inside a home in the city of Duarte.
Motorist booked following crash that killed Moonshadows owner
A 21-year-old motorist suspected of causing a fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left two people dead — including an owner of the Moonshadows restaurant in Malibu — was booked on suspicion of murder, authorities said Thursday. Kevin Gonzales was hospitalized following the crash that occurred about 9...
vvng.com
Hesperia Passenger Station Proposed for Cajon Pass High-Speed Rail System connecting Hesperia to Rancho Cucamonga
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A proposed 49-mile rail system is expected to connect Hesperia to Rancho Cucamonga at speeds of 140 mph through the Cajon Pass, according to the Environmental Assessment document issued by the Federal Railroad Administration this week. DesertXpress Enterprises, LLC (dba “Brightline West”) proposes to...
Fatal semi-truck vs pedestrian crash in Oxnard
A 51-year-old Oxnard woman died in a semi-truck vs pedestrian accident early Thursday morning on Camino Del Sol and Kinetic Drive, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The post Fatal semi-truck vs pedestrian crash in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Fire races through Riverside post office; arson investigation underway
An arson team was investigating a suspicious fire that damaged a post office in Riverside early Friday morning. Firefighters were called around 1:51 a.m. to the 3600 block of Sunnyside Drive where they found a U.S. post office burning in a strip mall, the Riverside Fire Department confirmed. Several fires were also found in nearby […]
This is how drivers can get a carpool sticker in California
No matter where you drive in California, navigating traffic can be highly stressful, especially when it seems like rush hour is never ending. Taking advantage of HOV or carpool lanes is a great way to bypass the traffic on freeways, but a passenger must be in the car with you, which isn’t always a feasible […]
Highland man arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting motorist who fled accident scene: Sheriff’s Department
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday that they’ve made an arrest in an October shooting that followed a hit-and-run in Highland. The Oct. 22 attack hospitalized a 27-year-old Highland man, who survived the shooting and has not been publicly identified. Investigators found that the victim and another man, identified as 35-year-old Roy […]
mynewsla.com
“Significant Storm” Approaching: 3 Days of Rain & Mountain Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain is possible after midnight Sunday, and many areas of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
Postal office fire out, Riverside Fire Department investigating arson
he Riverside Fire Department today is investigating a suspected arson that caused tends of thousands of dollars in damage to a U.S. Post Office just west of downtown Riverside.
Comments / 0