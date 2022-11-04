A person had to be extricated out of a vehicle on Friday after a big rig overturned and its container fell on top of a sedan. The accident took place on the southbound side of the 405 Freeway north of Seal Beach Boulevard. It's unclear at this moment what kind of condition the person that was extricated out of the sedan is in. The Orange County Fire Authority first received a call about the crash before 1 p.m. The driver of the big rig was unharmed. It's unclear how the accident took place. All lanes of the north and southbound side of the 405 Freeway north of Seal Beach Blvd will be closed until further notice, according to Caltrans District 12.

SEAL BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO