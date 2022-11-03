A multi-state settlement has been decided with Experian Data Corp (EDC) for failing to warn affected consumers after it learned that an identity thief was posing as a private investigator and reviewing sensitive personal information from Court Ventures Inc, a database that Experian had purchased. The Delaware Attorney General says Experian was notified of the existence of the identity thief by the US Secret Service in 2012 – before it purchased the company and the identity thief continued after the purchase, but affected consumers were not notified. The individual has since pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges. This settlement will help protect the personal information of Delawareans moving forward. Experian has agreed to injunctive relief and a payment of $1-million to resolve the multi-state investigation.

