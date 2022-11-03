Read full article on original website
AG’s Office Settlement with Experian-owned Company Over Theft of Personal Information
A multi-state settlement has been decided with Experian Data Corp (EDC) for failing to warn affected consumers after it learned that an identity thief was posing as a private investigator and reviewing sensitive personal information from Court Ventures Inc, a database that Experian had purchased. The Delaware Attorney General says Experian was notified of the existence of the identity thief by the US Secret Service in 2012 – before it purchased the company and the identity thief continued after the purchase, but affected consumers were not notified. The individual has since pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges. This settlement will help protect the personal information of Delawareans moving forward. Experian has agreed to injunctive relief and a payment of $1-million to resolve the multi-state investigation.
From abortion access to voting rights: Key ballot measures in the 2022 midterm elections
This election day, voters will weigh in on issues ranging from accessing abortion to legalizing marijuana and outlawing slavery. Here's what to know.
DOJ announces plans to monitor dozens of polling locations in 24 states on Election Day
The Department of Justice announced on Monday that it plans to be out in full force on election day, ensuring polling locations in 64 jurisdictions and 24 states remain compliant with federal voting laws. The practice of monitoring elections and protecting the rights of voters has been a task of...
