Kyrie Irving finally apologises over antisemitic film tweet – after Brooklyn Nets suspended him without pay

Kyrie Irving has finally apologised for promoting an antisemitic movie on Twitter – only after the Brooklyn Nets suspended him without pay and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) refused to accept his money.

The NBA star shared a statement on Instagram late on Thursday night saying that he is “deeply sorry to have caused you pain” and that he wants to “ learn more and grow from” the incident.

However, the 30-year-old Nets player continued to insist that he agrees with some of the beliefs in the antisemitic documentary.

“While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibly for my actions,” he said in the post.

“I am grateful to have a big platform to share knowledge and I want to move forward by having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this.

“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.”

Irving admitted that he had gone on the defensive over the initial post “instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters” before doubling down that there are some beliefs in the documentary that “ agreed with and disagreed with”.

“I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary,” he said.

“I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti- semticism [sic] by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with.

“I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate.”

Irving concluded: “I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all. I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I Am.”

The basketball star’s statement came just hours after the Nets announced it had suspended him for a minimum of five games over the controversy.

In a statement, the NBA team said that it was “dismayed” that Irving had once again failed to take the opportunity to apologise for his harmful actions during a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film,” it said.

“This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify.”

The statement continued: “We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games.”

The controversy began last week when Irving tweeted a link to Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America , a documentary which peddles several antisemitic conspiracy theories and falsehoods.

The post sparked an instant backlash but, despite mounting pressure to denounce the tweet and apologise, Irving had – until now – refused.

On Wednesday, the All-Star guard appeared to turn a corner when the Nets and the ADL released a joint statement saying that he had taken responsibility for “the negative impact” of his actions.

Both the Nets and Irving also pledged to donate $500,000 each to causes that “eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities”.

Many still felt it didn’t go far enough with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver slamming Irving for failing to make “an unqualified apology” and to “specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize”.

Then, in what appears to have been the final straw for both the Nets and the ADL, Irving continued with his combative stance in Thursday’s press conference.

In the briefing, he was pressed by reporters about whether or not he held antisemitic beliefs and whether or not he believes the Holocaust happened.

Irving refused to give a straight answer to the questions and refused a request to give an apology to the Jewish community.

Following the Nets’ suspension, the ADL announced that it would not accept his $500,000 donation.

ADL CEO said in a statement on Twitter: “We were optimistic but after watching the debacle of a press conference, it’s clear that Kyrie feels no accountability for his actions. @ADL cannot in good conscience accept (the donation).”

The antisemitism row surrounding Irving came days after Kanye West made a series of antisemitic tweets earlier this month, prompting several major companies to cut ties with him.

The rapper was temporarily blocked from Twitter over the comments and marked his return to the platform by sharing an image of Irving.