The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
Autoblog

Best truck tires of 2022 (they're great for SUVs, too)

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you're in the market for truck tires, we'd like to share with you some solid choices. Admittedly, we can't test every truck and SUV tire on the market — a massive undertaking — so we're leaning here on the best tires as evaluated by the good folks at Consumer Reports and Tire Rack, who performance-test hundreds of tires per year. Tire Rack also ranks its tire by customer feedback. Interestingly, the two sources have come up with two very different sets of rankings, but they concur on many points.
Fortune

The top 5-year CD rates for November 2022

We ranked our top 10 five-year CDs for you to consider on the heels of the Fed’s latest rate increase. When you’re looking for a place to park your cash, there are several types of savings vehicles you can consider that will not only keep your money safe, but help it grow at a faster rate. One popular account type: a certificate of deposit (CD). These accounts are usually offered at most banks and credit unions and come in all shapes and sizes.
UTAH STATE
thepennyhoarder.com

The 11 Best Credit Card Sign-Up Bonuses With No Annual Fees 2022

Rewards credit cards, whether travel or cash back, typically offer a sizable sign-up bonus to attract new applicants. For credit card power users, these are usually easy enough to earn — and can mean anywhere from $200 to $800 in bonus rewards in just a few short months. The...
programminginsider.com

How Much Gold and Silver Should You Purchase for Your Portfolio?

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. So you’ve decided to invest in precious metals. Congratulations! Now for the hard work of deciding what percentage of gold and what percentage of silver will make up your portfolio, and how much can you spend on acquiring gold and silver?
ZDNet

Black Friday smartwatch deals: Get an Apple Watch for $179 right now

The year has seemingly flown by, and it's holiday season once again. After receiving an Apple Watch for Christmas last year, I can't imagine living without one. Sometimes relying on your phone to see what time it is, how many steps you took, and what the weather looks like for tomorrow can get a little annoying. With constantly upgraded smartwatches, you can get access to all those features and so much more.
torquenews.com

Kia's New Pickup Spotted, And It Borrows Heavily From The Mohave SUV

Kia confirmed, in March of this year, that it was going to build two new electric pickups and that they would be unveiled as part of a collection of 14 new electric models, by 2027. Now, keen observers have spotted what may be an early prototype or a test mule and there is a lot of information we may be able to glean from this early spotting.
insideevs.com

Toyota Reportedly Considering Electric Vehicle Strategy Reboot

Even though in early September Toyota announced that it was doubling down on its strategy to produce electric vehicles, maintaining course with the $38-billion electrification plan announced in 2021. However, a new report says that inside Toyota things aren’t so simple and that the company is frantically trying to rethink its EV strategy, as it is trying to match not only Tesla, but also other established automakers that have embraced electrification better.
electrek.co

Honda’s new AI-powered ‘golf cart’ look-alike will drive you around without a license

The new “Honda CI Micro-Mobility” self-driving EVs are set to hit the streets, combining Artificial (AI) and Cooperative (CI) technologies. Although it may resemble the look of a golf cart, Honda’s “Micro Mobility” concept is capable of much more, with features designed to shuttle around those who either don’t want to or can’t drive.
torquenews.com

Prius Owner Repair Warning from Toyota Mechanic

Who do you go to when your Prius has a problem? Here’s an excellent example of what can happen when the wrong person is working on your Prius according to a Toyota mechanic who had to fix another garage’s mistakes. Looking for Mr. Goodwrench. In past articles we’ve...
401ktv.com

Early Warning Within the 401(k) Industry

Early warning systems are quite valuable – for a number of reasons. They show up in many areas of life. An early warning can help the general public by alerting us to fire – in the form of smoke alarms; or in our cars – with those pesky ‘check engine’ lights. In each case, we are presented an opportunity to know what is occurring currently. And, with this early warning, we can quickly discern that if we do not pay attention, things are about to change, and not for the better!

