Local Financial Pro ATUL DUBAL, CFP® Completes Advanced Training from America’s IRA Experts at Ed Slott and Company, LLC

With the Federal Reserve attempting to aggressively control inflation, the long-term average mortgage rate is at the highest it’s been since the recession of 2008. Naturally, the rising rates are leading to a decline in home prices. In the San Francisco Bay Area, on average, prices have been declining by 3% from May to August. The drop is even more aggressive in the Bay Area’s most populated city, San Jose, which has experienced a decline of 4% in August 2022 compared to last year. Nonetheless, the cost of homeownership is as high as ever as the declining home prices are “nowhere near enough to offset extra borrowing costs.” Owners trying to sell their homes are not at an advantage either – because they might not receive their home’s true worth as the real estate market begins to cool. This is why it’s a perfect time to tackle a home renovation project!

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO