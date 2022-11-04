Attention fans of Target stores in the Greater Danbury area, you will be happy to know that your favorite retailer is going to be a huge presence soon at Danbury Fair Mall. How big a presence are we talking about? We are talking about two levels of red-circled bliss for patrons of this particular purveyor of products. According to Ripco Real Estate, Target is going in the former Sears location at, real estate investment company, Macerich's Danbury Fair and will be a 126,000 square-foot store with not one, but two levels for intense retail therapy. Here is a quote from Ed Coppola, Macerich President to Ripco...

DANBURY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO