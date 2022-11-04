Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
New Target Store Will Occupy Two Levels At Danbury Fair Mall
Attention fans of Target stores in the Greater Danbury area, you will be happy to know that your favorite retailer is going to be a huge presence soon at Danbury Fair Mall. How big a presence are we talking about? We are talking about two levels of red-circled bliss for patrons of this particular purveyor of products. According to Ripco Real Estate, Target is going in the former Sears location at, real estate investment company, Macerich's Danbury Fair and will be a 126,000 square-foot store with not one, but two levels for intense retail therapy. Here is a quote from Ed Coppola, Macerich President to Ripco...
Historic Grocery Now Modern Townhouse For Sale in Kingston, NY
I am in no way a city girl but it would take much for me to be talked into living at 84 Hone Street in Kingson, New York. The Hudson Valley is full of townhome properties but this one is right up my alley. Originally built in 1890 to be...
Holiday Market Returns to Popular Hudson Valley Farm
Anyone who knows me knows that you will rarely find me shopping at the mall. I prefer to keep it very local, and would much rather do my holiday shopping at one of the many holiday markets here in the Hudson Valley. You can keep your malls and big department stores, I’m looking for one of a kind, locally made gifts for the loved ones on my holiday list.
yonkerstimes.com
The Future of the Local Mall: The Galleria at White Plains, to Focus on Residential Development and Amenity-Based Retail
Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) and Aareal Bank, owner of The Galleria at White Plains, took a major step in securing the future success of downtown White Plains, New York, today forming a new joint venture partnership with two of the most prominent players in the White Plains and NYC Metro real estate market: SL Green Realty Corp. and the Cappelli Organization.
momcollective.com
An Evening to Remember at SoNo 1420
This post is sponsored by Sono 1420, but the opinions are my own. Please support our sponsors. As a busy mom of three daughters, I do not get many opportunities to go out with other adults, especially on a school night. Usually, if I am leaving my house, it will involve an activity that my children want to do. So, I was thrilled when I got to go out with my fellow Fairfield County Mom Contributors to SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Old Saybrook (CT)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Old Saybrook, CT?. Old Saybrook is a Middlesex County town in Connecticut state, United States. The town’s population in 2020 was 10,481. It is the oldest town on the Shoreline and the state’s oldest English town name.
trumbulltimes.com
Apartments near Trumbull mall making swift progress
TRUMBULL — Scott Loventhal is superstitious. So when it was pointed out to him that the projected opening date for the leasing office of the new Residences at Main apartment complex is April 1, he quickly walked that date back. "I'll make sure it's not literally April Fool's Day,"...
wlad.com
New Fairfield Police collecting for annual Holiday gift card drive
The New Fairfield Food Center as well as New Fairfield Police will have donation boxes for this year's Thanksgiving and Christmas/ Holiday gift card drive. With the cost of food increasing, they believe gift cards could go along way and are in high demand. But the Food Center will have a donation box as well where paper goods can be donated (toilet paper, plates, cups, napkins, paper towels etc). Anyone who knows of a New Fairfield family in need is asked to contact Shannon Howley or Officer Cassavechia.
darientimes.com
Is that Curley's Diner? Netflix's 'The Good Nurse' features local institutions in Stamford, Norwalk
STAMFORD — Despite its New Jersey setting, Stamford residents will likely spot some familiar locations in Netflix’s latest true-crime film "The Good Nurse," which was released on the streaming platform last week. "The Good Nurse" is based on the real-life murders of serial killer Charles Cullen, a nurse...
Trendy Brooklyn Company Takes Over Kingston’s Vacant IBM Campus
A vacant IBM campus in Kingston now has a new tenant that's transformed the space into a $200 million state-of-the-art production facility. A new factory officially opened this week, marking a major milestone for the Hudson Valley. The Architect's Newspaper reports that Rich Brilliant Willing, known as RBW, has moved its independent lighting design and manufacturing facilities from Brooklyn to Kingston.
$1M Powerball tickets sold in Tri-State Area; jackpot grows
NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- The record Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion after nobody hit the winning numbers Saturday night, but two people in the Tri-State Area did become millionaires.Lottery officials say a $1 million ticket was sold in Newburgh at Smokes 4 Less on North Plank Road.Another $1 million ticket was sold in Edison, New Jersey, at the Quick Stop on Inman Avenue.The next drawing is Monday night.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ugly old water tank demolished
FISHKILL – The old, decommissioned water storage tank in the Rombout Water District has been dismantled and that means the Town of Fishkill has an acre of property with Hudson River views, said Councilman Carmine Istvan. “This overdue demolition provided an acre of beautiful river views for the enjoyment...
riverjournalonline.com
Winter Stroll Returns to Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown
“The village allowed [restaurants] to extend their outdoor dining permit, so they could put tables on the street, not just the sidewalk,” said Stephanie Rodnick, executive director of the chamber of commerce, allowing “people to walk on Main Street without cars, which has a strolling effect. Businesses decorated their storefronts and put out hot chocolate or cookies and tables for people who were walking by.”
$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In Newburgh As Monday's Jackpot Hits New Record $1.9B
Powerball’s lottery jackpot has soared to a new record $1.9 billion after there was no first-place winner in the drawing held late Saturday night, Nov. 5. The winning numbers for the $1.6 billion jackpot on Saturday were 28-45-53-56-69, and the Powerball was 20. There were 16 winners matching the...
sheltonherald.com
George Ryan, longtime Shelton auto dealer, 'treated everyone like family'
SHELTON — George Ryan, founder of Curtiss Ryan Honda, is being remembered for his dedication to his family, the region’s business community and the City of Shelton, which he called home for decades. Ryan, who moved to Venice, Fla., after 60 years living in Shelton, died Oct. 2.
Route 9 Gas Station To Hand Out $500 in Fuel for ‘Tanks-Giving’
A Hudson Valley business will be handing out $500 in free gas to one lucky customer. The Boris & Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH will be holding its annual Tanks-Giving food drive. The annual event encourages listeners to make donations to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley by giving everyone who comes to the food drive a chance to win free gas.
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Restaurants in White Plains, NY
White Plains, New York is a city in the southernmost part of Westchester County. Originally part of the Dutch settlement that took place in Manhattan in the 1700s, the area has quickly become a travel hub for outsiders who are curious about New York. The Farmer’s Market is open all...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton tree makes CT Notable Trees Project, but development looms
SHELTON — One of the largest black tupelo trees in the state sits on land that could soon be purchased by a commercial developer. The tree sits on 25 acres of open space owned by the Wells family and was officially listed with the Connecticut Notable Trees Project last week. Peter North of the Notable Trees Project measured the tree last week and found it to be the third largest in Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Motorcycle accident closes road, New Milford
NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Milford Mayor, Pete Bass, said route 7 south was closed due to a motorcycle accident. Both Brookfield Fire Company’s were on scene. The New Milford Mayor says the road has since reopened.
Upstate New York Great-Grandfather Fatally Stabbed In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley great-grandfather was fatally stabbed. His alleged killer just had a murder charge dropped. On Thursday, Nov. 3, 22-year-old Horace Duke for Wallkill was arraigned in Orange County Court on an indictment charging him with manslaughter in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth-degree degree.
