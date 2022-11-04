Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Related
GOP hopes to weaken Democratic hold on CT General Assembly
On Tuesday, the results in 187 General Assembly contests will provide a more granular snapshot of Connecticut’s evolving political identity.
Zeldin, Hudson Valley Republicans hold ‘Get out the Vote’ rally in Mahopac
He was joined by Republican candidates from Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties to encourage their supporters to participate in the last days of early voting this weekend.
yonkerstimes.com
Welcome to Putnam County-Re Elect No One…Except Republicans
I found this sign interesting, as I traveled from Westchester County to Putnam County. It is obviously meant to feed off the anger that many voters in northern Westchester and Putnam have over crime and inflation. And we have heard this type of call before, throw the bums out!. But...
ctexaminer.com
Will you Support the Democratic Party of ‘Yes’ or the Republican Party of ‘No’?
No matter your politics, just about everyone agrees we live in extraordinary times. Democrats have sounded the alarm, locally and nationally, calling on us to work together as a community and address everything from crumbling schools to a warming climate. But time and again, with their words and their votes,...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Bridgeport won’t miss departed superintendent
Bridgeport Public Schools and the local Board of Education can be likened to the Titanic, or better yet, a weathered and unseaworthy pirate ship whose crew consists of a mix of under- and quasi-qualified mates stifled by a rogue captain, under-qualified and ethically challenged former superintendent, Michael J. Testani. The...
Connecticut Hunter Fined Thousands for Violating Near-Century-Old Law
Authorities have caught a Connecticut hunter who reportedly baited ducks around a hunting blind by spreading kernels of corn and then shooting them. But, little did he know, the Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police was monitoring him after an anonymous complaint had tipped them off. David Foster, 51, and two other...
Danbury Mayor: We’re not Going to Make it Easy for Weed Retailers
When the State CT made recreational marijuana legal, they framed it with an out for individual municipalities. Each city and town in Connecticut, could decide to welcome, or disallow recreational cannabis businesses on their own. Some communities came out and decided against it, right away. Other towns put a moratorium on the manner and a brave few were ready and willing. Danbury had a moratorium at first, and then decided to move forward, carefully.
NBC Connecticut
Longtime Greenwich Police Lieutenant Louis Pannone Dies
Lieutenant Louis Pannone, 63, of the Greenwich Police Department has suddenly died, according to the police chief. Police said Pannone began his career as a police officer in 1992 and he just recently reached his 30-year anniversary with the department. Police Chief James Heavey said a highlight of Pannone's career...
Home built in 1677 demolished in Norwalk, angering neighbors
NORWALK, Conn. -- There is anger in a Norwalk neighborhood after a home dating back to the 1600s was demolished.The building was built in 1677 on land granted to Thomas Hyatt by the King of England.Local officials say the homeowners had a permit for renovations but did not have permission to demolish the entire house.A stop work order has been put into place.
Controversy brewing at Westchester school district over assignment based on book addressing racism
The assignment is part of a larger divide between parents: the hiring of an employee for diversity, equity and inclusion.
darientimes.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Federal Road in Brookfield, fire chief says
BROOKFIELD — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being involved in a serious motor vehicle accident on Federal Road Saturday night, Fire Chief Andrew Ellis said. According to Ellis, the motorcyclist was found unconscious and unresponsive after the crash, which closed a part of Federal Road in Brookfield on Saturday.
nystateofpolitics.com
Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority
Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
nystateofpolitics.com
Zeldin rallies with Tulsi Gabbard in NY governor's race
Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin on Saturday dashed across the Hudson Valley as he sought to harness the enthusiasm of his rallies into votes on Election Day. "The reality is New Yorkers are hitting their breaking point," Zeldin said at a rally in Orange County at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center. "They feel that their wallet, their safety, their freedom is under attack."
Gentrification talks planned in Hudson Valley
Forge Project, a new Native-led arts and decolonial education initiative based in Ancram, is hosting a three-part series of dialogues and intimate conversation sessions, dubbed "Gentrification is Colonialism."
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ugly old water tank demolished
FISHKILL – The old, decommissioned water storage tank in the Rombout Water District has been dismantled and that means the Town of Fishkill has an acre of property with Hudson River views, said Councilman Carmine Istvan. “This overdue demolition provided an acre of beautiful river views for the enjoyment...
Two candidates with military experience vie for West Point's congressional district
"Yes. No. No excuse," Rep. Pat Ryan says into the camera to start his campaign ad, standing before a panoramic image of the Hudson River with the granite buildings of the U.S. Military Academy towering above it. "I'm Pat Ryan, and at West Point those are the only answers for...
nystateofpolitics.com
The GOP strategy to take back Albany goes through New York City
It’s been a long time since a Republican won the state’s top office. In 2002, George Pataki sailed to a third-term victory. And the GOP has not been successful since. Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin hopes to change that. What You Need To Know. The last time a...
riverjournalonline.com
Westchester Land Trust Protects Scenic Overlook in Peekskill, City of Peekskill to Own and Manage Land for Conservation and Public Views
Westchester Land Trust (WLT) and the City of Peekskill have announced the permanent protection of a scenic viewshed property in Peekskill, overlooking the Hudson River, Hudson Highlands, and City of Peekskill. Located on Crompond Road, the City prioritized this property for preservation nearly 15 years ago. WLT now holds a conservation easement on the land, which will ensure it remains public open space in perpetuity. The City owns the land and will manage its natural resource and public access plans.
riverjournalonline.com
Irvington Boat Club Settles Dispute with Tappan Zee Constructors
More than four years after the Irvington Boat & Beach Club’s pier was smashed by a runaway construction barge, the club and Tappan Zee Constructors have settled a dispute over repair costs. The two sides went to mediation after the club threatened a lawsuit over what it contended was...
ctexaminer.com
Talking Transportation: Why Not a Cheaper, Simpler Replacement for the $1B Walk Bridge?
Imagine having to replace the George Washington Bridge, in-place, while still handling thousands of cars and trucks each day. The railroad equivalent of that is still underway in South Norwalk, replacing what’s known as the Walk Bridge, a vital rail link in the Northeast Corridor for Metro-North, Amtrak and the occasional freight train.
Comments / 0