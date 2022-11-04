ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Fairfield Police collecting for annual Holiday gift card drive

The New Fairfield Food Center as well as New Fairfield Police will have donation boxes for this year's Thanksgiving and Christmas/ Holiday gift card drive. With the cost of food increasing, they believe gift cards could go along way and are in high demand. But the Food Center will have a donation box as well where paper goods can be donated (toilet paper, plates, cups, napkins, paper towels etc). Anyone who knows of a New Fairfield family in need is asked to contact Shannon Howley or Officer Cassavechia.
