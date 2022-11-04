The New Fairfield Food Center as well as New Fairfield Police will have donation boxes for this year's Thanksgiving and Christmas/ Holiday gift card drive. With the cost of food increasing, they believe gift cards could go along way and are in high demand. But the Food Center will have a donation box as well where paper goods can be donated (toilet paper, plates, cups, napkins, paper towels etc). Anyone who knows of a New Fairfield family in need is asked to contact Shannon Howley or Officer Cassavechia.

NEW FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO