Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Related
csurams.com
Matheson Continues Reign as MW Swimmer of the Week
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Without question, Lucy Matheson is on some kind of roll. Tuesday, the junior from Longmont was named the Mountain West Swimmer of the Week for the second consecutive week after helping Colorado State women's swimming and diving beat rival Wyoming in the Rams' lone home swim meet, extending their dual winning streak to 18 in a row. She is the first Ram to ever earn the honor in back-to-back weeks and the first to earn it twice in a single season since Jessica Shepard in 2013-14. For the second straight week, Matheson won all three of her individual events, posting wins in the 100- and 200-yard backstrokes, as well as the 100 butterfly. She also led off the 200 medley relay team which won with a time of 1:44.69.
csurams.com
Rams Open Regular Season Tuesday Hosting BYU
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Colorado State women's basketball team will get its 2022-23 schedule underway, starting on Tuesday night when it hosts BYU in the season opener. Tip is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., in Moby Arena and fans are encouraged to wear white for the annual White Out game.
csurams.com
Rams Take on Hosts on Day Two
DENVER, Colo. – A chilly and hectic day waited Colorado State's women's tennis team on Saturday at the Denver Tennis Park, but the Rams did their best to persevere in taking on host Denver. "We had new doubles pairings today and they did a great job of executing our...
csurams.com
Hilbert Announces Retirement After Conclusion of Season
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – After 26 seasons at the helm of Colorado State volleyball, head coach Tom Hilbert announced Monday he will be retiring from collegiate volleyball after the 2022 season. "Today, after much thought and reflection, I am announcing that I have decided to retire from coaching collegiate...
csurams.com
Rams Close Out Fall With Win Over Rival
DENVER, Colo. – Technically, it was a hidden dual. The intent was crystal clear, however. "One hundred percent. It's so nice to beat them twice," Radka Buzkova said. "We wanted to prove we're a better team than them. It just shows Rams are better than Buffs." With no dual...
csurams.com
Men's Basketball Opens Season Hosting Gardner-Webb
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The 2022-23 basketball season officially tips off Monday night for Colorado State men's basketball as they host Gardner-Webb inside Moby Arena at 7 pm. In celebration of the new season, students arrive early and enjoy free Krazy Karl's Pizza courtesy of head coach Niko Medved and the men's basketball program.
csurams.com
CSU Athletics and Republic Services Partner to Tackle Hunger for Border War
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State Athletics and Republic Services will collaborate once again to host an on-campus food drive during tailgating for the Border War football game this weekend. Kick off is set for 5 p.m. and tailgating begins at 1 p.m. Stop by Republic Services' booth, near...
Comments / 0