Fort Collins, CO

csurams.com

Matheson Continues Reign as MW Swimmer of the Week

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Without question, Lucy Matheson is on some kind of roll. Tuesday, the junior from Longmont was named the Mountain West Swimmer of the Week for the second consecutive week after helping Colorado State women's swimming and diving beat rival Wyoming in the Rams' lone home swim meet, extending their dual winning streak to 18 in a row. She is the first Ram to ever earn the honor in back-to-back weeks and the first to earn it twice in a single season since Jessica Shepard in 2013-14. For the second straight week, Matheson won all three of her individual events, posting wins in the 100- and 200-yard backstrokes, as well as the 100 butterfly. She also led off the 200 medley relay team which won with a time of 1:44.69.
csurams.com

Rams Open Regular Season Tuesday Hosting BYU

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Colorado State women's basketball team will get its 2022-23 schedule underway, starting on Tuesday night when it hosts BYU in the season opener. Tip is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., in Moby Arena and fans are encouraged to wear white for the annual White Out game.
csurams.com

Rams Take on Hosts on Day Two

DENVER, Colo. – A chilly and hectic day waited Colorado State's women's tennis team on Saturday at the Denver Tennis Park, but the Rams did their best to persevere in taking on host Denver. "We had new doubles pairings today and they did a great job of executing our...
csurams.com

Hilbert Announces Retirement After Conclusion of Season

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – After 26 seasons at the helm of Colorado State volleyball, head coach Tom Hilbert announced Monday he will be retiring from collegiate volleyball after the 2022 season. "Today, after much thought and reflection, I am announcing that I have decided to retire from coaching collegiate...
csurams.com

Rams Close Out Fall With Win Over Rival

DENVER, Colo. – Technically, it was a hidden dual. The intent was crystal clear, however. "One hundred percent. It's so nice to beat them twice," Radka Buzkova said. "We wanted to prove we're a better team than them. It just shows Rams are better than Buffs." With no dual...
csurams.com

Men's Basketball Opens Season Hosting Gardner-Webb

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The 2022-23 basketball season officially tips off Monday night for Colorado State men's basketball as they host Gardner-Webb inside Moby Arena at 7 pm. In celebration of the new season, students arrive early and enjoy free Krazy Karl's Pizza courtesy of head coach Niko Medved and the men's basketball program.
