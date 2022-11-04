Read full article on original website
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser on Little Carter All Grown Up: 'That Boy's Looking Me in the Eye' (Exclusive)
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser was in utter shock after seeing how much Carter, portrayed by Finn Little, grew up between seasons 4 and 5, prompting Hauser to wonder what the 16-year-old actor ate in Australia during the show's hiatus!. The 47-year-old actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the season...
Lainey Wilson on Celebrating Her Six CMA Awards Nominations and 'Yellowstone' Acting Debut (Exclusive)
Country singer Lainey Wilson has a lot to celebrate! Nominated for six CMA Awards, only the fourth artist in the awards show's history to do so in her first year, Wilson is also gearing up for her anticipated acting debut on the No. 1 TV show, Yellowstone. ET was with...
'The Handmaid's Tale': Elisabeth Moss and More React to the 'Crazy' Season 5 Finale (Exclusive)
After another intense installment of The Handmaid's Tale, season 5 has officially come to a close. Written by creator Bruce Miller and directed by Elisabeth Moss, "Safe" marks another shocking and emotional finale for the ongoing Hulu series, which will wrap up its adaptation of Margaret Atwood's groundbreaking novel with season 6.
Netflix cancels two more shows after just one season
I hope you haven’t gotten too attached to any particular science fiction or legal drama shows on Netflix lately. As reported by Variety, it’s been confirmed that the streaming giant is cancelling two 2022 shows after just one season. The shows in question are The Imperfects and Partner...
Ryan Murphy's 'The Watcher' and 'Monster' True-Crime Series Renewed at Netflix
Following the massive, back-to-back success of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher, Netflix is expanding both of Ryan Murphy's series. The true-crime projects, which were co-created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, will be getting new seasons on the streaming platform. While Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey...
'David & Annie: After the 90 Days' Season 2 First Look: Annie May Be Pregnant (Exclusive)
David & Annie: After the 90 Days is back for a second season, and it looks like 90 Day Fiancé fan favorites David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan may be expanding their family. In this exclusive look at season 2 of the hit 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, David and Annie appear to be hit with a surprise pregnancy.
'Scream 6' Star Jenna Ortega on Why Fans Won’t Notice Neve Campbell's Absence (Exclusive)
After a killer debut in Scream (2020), Jenna Ortega is returning to the slasher franchise for Scream 6. The 20-year-old actress, who will reprise her role as Tara Carpenter, spoke with ET's Denny Directo about working with returning fan-favorite Hayden Panettiere and how the new film will handle Neve Campbell's absence.
'BiP' Star Kate Defends Her Controversial Comments About Logan and Hayden's Financial Situations (Exclusive)
Kate Gallivan doesn't regret her comments about money. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the Bachelor in Paradise star following the show's reunion taping, and she reacted to criticism she received for showing interest in Hayden Markowitz because of his financial situation and questioning her relationship with Logan Palmer because of his.
Leslie Phillips, 'Harry Potter' Sorting Hat Star, Dead at 98
Harry Potter fans have lost a beloved voice of the franchise. British actor Leslie Phillips has died, according to multiple reports. He was 98 years old. As his agent confirmed to multiple news outlets, the performer died peacefully in his sleep on Monday. During a career spanning more than seven decades in radio, TV and film, Phillips became a recognizable voice as the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter films, bringing the animated object to life in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. The latter marked one of his final roles, though he is slated to appear posthumously in the upcoming film, Darkheart Manor.
'The Whale' Trailer: See Brendan Fraser Exude Optimism in the Face of Despair
The first trailer for Brendan Fraser's The Whale is here, and it's full of suspense. The film's production company, A24, dropped the trailer Tuesday, and the one-minute, three-second video begins ominously with a glimpse of Fraser's character's bleak point of view. As ocean waves crashing can be heard in the background, a climatic track plays in the background before ultimately crescendoing to show Fraser's big reveal -- sitting on a barker lounge chair while staring out the window.
