Netflix cancels two more shows after just one season

I hope you haven’t gotten too attached to any particular science fiction or legal drama shows on Netflix lately. As reported by Variety, it’s been confirmed that the streaming giant is cancelling two 2022 shows after just one season. The shows in question are The Imperfects and Partner...
Ryan Murphy's 'The Watcher' and 'Monster' True-Crime Series Renewed at Netflix

Following the massive, back-to-back success of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher, Netflix is expanding both of Ryan Murphy's series. The true-crime projects, which were co-created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, will be getting new seasons on the streaming platform. While Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey...
Leslie Phillips, 'Harry Potter' Sorting Hat Star, Dead at 98

Harry Potter fans have lost a beloved voice of the franchise. British actor Leslie Phillips has died, according to multiple reports. He was 98 years old. As his agent confirmed to multiple news outlets, the performer died peacefully in his sleep on Monday. During a career spanning more than seven decades in radio, TV and film, Phillips became a recognizable voice as the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter films, bringing the animated object to life in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. The latter marked one of his final roles, though he is slated to appear posthumously in the upcoming film, Darkheart Manor.
'The Whale' Trailer: See Brendan Fraser Exude Optimism in the Face of Despair

The first trailer for Brendan Fraser's The Whale is here, and it's full of suspense. The film's production company, A24, dropped the trailer Tuesday, and the one-minute, three-second video begins ominously with a glimpse of Fraser's character's bleak point of view. As ocean waves crashing can be heard in the background, a climatic track plays in the background before ultimately crescendoing to show Fraser's big reveal -- sitting on a barker lounge chair while staring out the window.

