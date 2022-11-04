ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Manifest': Melissa Roxburgh Breaks Down Shocking Part 1 Ending and Darker Times to Come (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Part 1 of Manifest's final season. Resurrected sci-fi drama, Manifest, answered a lot of looming questions in Part 1 of season 4, which dropped Friday on Netflix. But with the final 10 episodes of the series still left to go, there were several major bombshells and cliffhangers that left viewers desperately counting down the days.
Ryan Murphy's 'The Watcher' and 'Monster' True-Crime Series Renewed at Netflix

Following the massive, back-to-back success of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher, Netflix is expanding both of Ryan Murphy's series. The true-crime projects, which were co-created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, will be getting new seasons on the streaming platform. While Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey...
Carly Pearce Dishes on Best Friendship With 'Bad Influence' Kelsea Ballerini (Exclusive)

Carly Pearce knows that her BFF, Kelsea Ballerini, is always going to bring trouble -- and they are set to have a good time at this year's CMA Awards. "Kelsea's a bad influence for me, she makes me do things that I haven't done since I was 21," the "What He Didn't Do" singer told ET on Sunday during rehearsals for the CMA Awards.
Rebel Wilson Says She and Ramona Agruma Are Not Engaged

Rebel Wilson's setting the record straight about her relationship with Ramona Agruma, saying they are not engaged. The "Pitch Perfect" star took to her Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon and posted a quick video of her and Agruma posing in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland. The duo smiled in front of the camera but the text overlayed on her Story told the entire story: "Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!”
Mo'Nique Celebrates Taping Netflix Comedy Special 'My Name Is Mo'Nique'

Mo'Nique has officially taped her Netflix comedy special and the Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to celebrate. On Wednesday, the comedian posted a photo of her with her husband, thanking her fans for attending the show. The special was shot on Oct. 29 at Georgia State University's Rialto Center for...
Mimi Parker, Low Singer and Drummer, Dead at 55

Mimi Parker, the vocalist and drummer for the band Low, has died. She was 55. Parker died on Saturday after a long battle with ovarian cancer. The band confirmed the news in a statement posted to Twitter on Sunday morning. "Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and...
