Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
'Manifest': Melissa Roxburgh Breaks Down Shocking Part 1 Ending and Darker Times to Come (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Part 1 of Manifest's final season. Resurrected sci-fi drama, Manifest, answered a lot of looming questions in Part 1 of season 4, which dropped Friday on Netflix. But with the final 10 episodes of the series still left to go, there were several major bombshells and cliffhangers that left viewers desperately counting down the days.
WUSA
'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Opens Up About Zanab's Altar Speech: 'I Really Just Felt Duped' (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert: If you haven't see the wedding finale and reunion special of Love Is Blind season 3, proceed with caution. In one of the most shocking altar moments from the finale episode of Love Is Blind season 3, Zanab Jaffrey turned down her fiancé, Cole Barnett. But Zanab didn't just reject him, she called him out after their whirlwind romance was filled with red flags.
WUSA
'Bachelor in Paradise': Jacob Reveals How Jill's Lyft Comment Landed Him a Couch -- and a Job (Exclusive)
Jacob Rapini is finally getting a couch -- and it's all thanks to Jill Chin. ET's Denny Directo spoke to the Bachelor in Paradise star following the season 8 reunion taping, and he revealed how Jill's exit insult resulted in him landing a couch and a job. It all started...
WUSA
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Angela Tells Michael She's Divorcing Him and Catches Him Messaging Another Woman
Angela and Michael's confrontation in Nigeria keeps getting worse. After the two got into a physical altercation and then made up, the two got into yet another intense argument after Michael admitted to lying to Angela about his intention to shut down his social media accounts. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela said she was divorcing Michael and also exposed his messages to another woman that insinuates they're more than just friends.
WUSA
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser on Little Carter All Grown Up: 'That Boy's Looking Me in the Eye' (Exclusive)
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser was in utter shock after seeing how much Carter, portrayed by Finn Little, grew up between seasons 4 and 5, prompting Hauser to wonder what the 16-year-old actor ate in Australia during the show's hiatus!. The 47-year-old actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the season...
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
My cousin’s son’s baby name will definitely get him bullied – and it’s also a dig at their other kids
A MAN took to Reddit to air his grievances about the name his cousin’s baby was just given. A Reddit user who goes by the handle @tulaero23 made a post about a bizarre baby name and claims it will lead to bullying and leaving the other siblings feeling inadequate.
'She Locked The Front Door:' Aaron Carter's House Sitter Accused Of Refusing To Let Medically-Trained Couple Inside After He Was Found Unresponsive
Aaron Carter's house sitter is being accused of refusing to let a medically-trained couple inside of his home, RadarOnline.com has learned, fueling speculation that he could have been saved if tended to in those final moments. Neighbors Anthony and Amanda Chavel rushed over to Carter's residence after they heard a 911 call on a police scanner, bringing a defibrillator in tow.They had hopes of resuscitating the former child star, but a woman, who police described as a house sitter, would not let them inside, despite their emotional pleas. She also allegedly only opened the door a crack when police were...
WUSA
'Masked Singer' Sneak Peek: Robin Thicke Gets Roasted for His Ken Jeong-Like Wild Guesses (Exclusive)
With Ken Jeong out sick for the upcoming episode of The Masked Singer, someone's got to pick up the slack when it comes to outrageous and totally out-of-left-field guesses. In this exclusive sneak peek from Wednesday's new episode, Robin Thicke proves he has what it takes to take on the mantle.
WUSA
Rihanna Shares Her Favorite Part of Motherhood So Far: 'He's a Happy Baby' (Exclusive)
Rihanna has a lot on her plate, including headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show, making her solo musical comeback after six years and releasing the controversial fourth volume of the Savage X Fenty Show. But according to the singer, nothing tops her first priority -- being a mom. The...
WUSA
Andrew Morton's Princess Diana Tell-All Biography 'Her True Story': Where to Listen to Her Secret Tapes
It's no surprise that Princess Diana's story has been front and center in season 5 of The Crown. The Netflix royal drama has finally reached the '90s, which was dominated by the late Princess of Wales, whether it be for her fashion or the very public breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles.
WUSA
'BiP' Star Kate Defends Her Controversial Comments About Logan and Hayden's Financial Situations (Exclusive)
Kate Gallivan doesn't regret her comments about money. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the Bachelor in Paradise star following the show's reunion taping, and she reacted to criticism she received for showing interest in Hayden Markowitz because of his financial situation and questioning her relationship with Logan Palmer because of his.
WUSA
'Dancing With the Stars' Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Remembers 'Bright Light' Aaron Carter (Exclusive)
The Dancing With the Stars family is taking the time to remember season 9 contestant Aaron Carter. The singer, who placed fifth on the dancing competition back in 2009, died over the weekend. He was 34. "I saw the news, and I was shocked," DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba tells...
WUSA
Carly Pearce Dishes on Best Friendship With 'Bad Influence' Kelsea Ballerini (Exclusive)
Carly Pearce knows that her BFF, Kelsea Ballerini, is always going to bring trouble -- and they are set to have a good time at this year's CMA Awards. "Kelsea's a bad influence for me, she makes me do things that I haven't done since I was 21," the "What He Didn't Do" singer told ET on Sunday during rehearsals for the CMA Awards.
WUSA
Raven-Symone Pays Tribute to Aaron Carter, Shares Mental Health Message (Exclusive)
Raven-Symone is speaking out about the importance of prioritizing mental health and wellness, in the wake of Aaron Carter's untimely death. The actress and her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, walked the carpet at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California on Sunday for the premiere of the new series The Santa Clauses, set to debut on Disney+ on Nov. 16.
WUSA
Cher Breaks Her Silence on Alexander 'AE' Edwards Dating Rumors
Cher believes in life with love! The 76-year-old pop icon took to Twitter over the weekend to open up for the first time about her rumored romance with Alexander "AE" Edwards, who is 40 years her junior. On Sunday, Cher posted a pic of the 36-year-old music executive, writing, "Alexander♥️."...
WUSA
Jessica Simpson Says She's Five Years Sober, Belts Out Emotional Song in Response to Online 'Hate'
Jessica Simpson is healing through her music. On Sunday, the 42-year-old musician and fashion designer took to Instagram to share an emotional video of herself sitting in a candle-filled room singing her 2020 song, "Party of One." Simpson belts out the song while looking at the camera and singing the...
WUSA
Sarah Hyland Shares Sweet Update on Married Life With Wells Adams (Exclusive)
Enjoying the honeymoon phase! Sarah Hyland is opening up about married life after she exchanged vows with her husband, Wells Adams, back in August. Sitting down with ET's Denny Directo, the Play-Doh Squished host opened up about her star-studded wedding ceremony, and how life after getting hitched has been "amazing."
WUSA
Ryan Reynolds on Taking a Break from Acting and Viral Taylor Swift Theories (Exclusive)
Ryan Reynolds is a Swiftie! ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 46-year-old actor on the red carpet for his latest film, Spirited, in New York City on Monday, and he reacted to the fan theory that Taylor Swift is going to make a cameo in Deadpool 3. The theory began...
WUSA
Lindsay Lohan 'Would Love' to Reunite With 'Freaky Friday' Co-Star Jamie Lee Curtis (Exclusive)
While promoting her new Netflix film, Falling for Christmas, Lindsay Lohan took a moment to look back on one of her hits, Freaky Friday, which turns 20 next year. "You're aging me," she joked, when ET's Denny Directo brought up the upcoming anniversary for the acclaimed body-swap remake starring her and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Comments / 0