Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is leaving public office after nearly a quarter of a century, and a trio of candidates are vying to replace him in the position. The 88-year-old White has served as secretary of state since 1999 when George Ryan was elected as governor of Illinois. Since then, he has routinely collected nearly two-thirds of the vote in every one of his reelection bids, including a 68.3% vote share as he rolled to victory over Jason Helland and Steve Dutner in 2018.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO