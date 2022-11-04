ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hodgkins, IL

Comments / 15

Eduard Kaminskiy
2d ago

Support republicans. I’m sick and tired political pritzker I’m sick and tired criminal Illinois.

Reply
12
AP_001508.84c55ad4b5e141d5beb401582f335884.0328
2d ago

Go away!! Ur not welcome here!! Spread your nonsense somewhere else!!!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Illinois' Secretary of State Election a Battle to Replace Jesse White

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is leaving public office after nearly a quarter of a century, and a trio of candidates are vying to replace him in the position. The 88-year-old White has served as secretary of state since 1999 when George Ryan was elected as governor of Illinois. Since then, he has routinely collected nearly two-thirds of the vote in every one of his reelection bids, including a 68.3% vote share as he rolled to victory over Jason Helland and Steve Dutner in 2018.
ILLINOIS STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Demonizing in politics needs to stop

I’m writing this a few days before election day; but from where I sit, if the so-called Workers’ Rights Amendment fails to pass muster with voters, a campaign fueled by the Illinois Policy Institute could take a big share of the credit. The proposed constitutional amendment is backed...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

GOP Cries Foul Over Flier Targeting Illinois Supreme Court Candidate

Illinois Republicans are objecting to a mailer that attacks one of the party’s Illinois Supreme Court nominees as a “RINO”… Republican in Name Only. The mailer from a group called “Ballot Access Illinois” contends Justice Michael Burke is soft on the issue of abortion and has failed to defend former President Donald Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was “stolen.”
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Gun control an issue in race for Illinois governor

With some on the campaign trail saying there needs to be more gun control, a gun rights group sees legal victories in the future. Candidates like incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker have been on the campaign trail saying the state must pass stricter gun control following several mass shooting events.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Can You Bring Notes To The Voting Booth in Illinois?

With Election Day next week, many voters want to feel as informed and prepared to vote as possible when they head to the polls next Tuesday. On a large ballot that includes numerous statewide races, ballot measures and judicial retention votes, the overwhelming amount of information has led some residents to wonder whether they can bring their own notes into the booth.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

What's Open and Closed on Election Day? Post Offices, Banks and More

With Election Day quickly approaching, you may be wondering whether businesses will be open as usual, if mail will be delivered and whether government offices will be closed. The short answer - it depends on where you live. Whether or not Election Day is classified a holiday varies widely across...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

President Biden in Illinois Friday ahead of midterms

CHICAGO — President Joe Biden will head to Chicago Friday to participate in a political reception ahead of Tuesday’s midterms. The president is heading to the Democratic stronghold amid signs that some House members representing suburban Chicago districts may be facing more competitive than expected reelection battles. The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super political action […]
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

35th Illinois House: Hurley, Hebein square off again

The Nov. 8 election will see state Rep. Fran Hurley (D-35th) running against Republican candidate Herb Hebein, for the second consecutive time. Hebein, a retired Chicago police officer, would like to improve on his results on his first run in 2020, when Hurley received 64 percent of the vote. First...
ILLINOIS STATE
columbiachronicle.com

Bailey rallies support in Grayslake

On one of the last warm evenings of the year, Republican senator and candidate for governor Darren Bailey completed his Illinois bus tour in Grayslake to encourage voter turnout as election day approaches. In just under an hour, Bailey and other speakers, including his running mate Stephanie Trussell, reminded a...
GRAYSLAKE, IL
lhstomtom.org

Lemont’s referendum should be a no-brainer for local voters

In lieu of the upcoming election on Nov. 8, Lemont is hoping to pass a new referendum. The school is hoping to maintain their current funding of money to be able to revamp parts of the school that have become outdated and rundown. Back in 2006, Lemont passed a referendum...
LEMONT, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy