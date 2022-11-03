Read full article on original website
Data leak investigation ID-Ware complete
The finished investigation shows that additional data of 2846 TU/e pass holders were leaked. Two weeks ago, the TU/e announced that it had been hit by a data breach due to a hack at the campus card company ID-Ware. Approximately 21,000 individuals were affected. Of these individuals, some of the personal data that ID-Ware used to make the campus passes had been leaked. What data had been leaked varied from person to person. This included name, address and campus pass number, but not passwords, photos or key files.
Woman physically attacks airport check-in staff after missing her flight
A woman physically attacked a member of Emirates check-in staff at an airport in Mexico when she missed her flight.Video captured from the incident on 1 November 2022 shows the passenger, who appears extremely distressed, punching and kicking an Emirates employee, before vandalising parts of Mexico City International Airport.She climbed over the counter, entering several check-in desks and throwing equipment onto the floor, before standing on top of the desks and shouting.Computers, keyboards and fellow passengers’ luggage were among the items hurled around by the unnamed woman, as well as desk chairs, which she upended.The airline revealed that the...
