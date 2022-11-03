A woman physically attacked a member of Emirates check-in staff at an airport in Mexico when she missed her flight.Video captured from the incident on 1 November 2022 shows the passenger, who appears extremely distressed, punching and kicking an Emirates employee, before vandalising parts of Mexico City International Airport.She climbed over the counter, entering several check-in desks and throwing equipment onto the floor, before standing on top of the desks and shouting.Computers, keyboards and fellow passengers’ luggage were among the items hurled around by the unnamed woman, as well as desk chairs, which she upended.The airline revealed that the...

1 DAY AGO