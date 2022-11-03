ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
GEORGIA STATE
shefinds

A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia

Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

As Trump misses Jan. 6 subpoena deadline, what happens now?

It was a few weeks ago when the Jan. 6 committee took the bold step of subpoenaing Donald Trump for testimony and documents. “In short,” the bipartisan panel told the Republican, “you were at the center of the first and only effort by any U.S. President to overturn an election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power, ultimately culminating in a bloody attack on our own Capitol and on the Congress itself.”
MSNBC

The bleak reality of a GOP midterms win is hard to process

It is Election Day 2022, and I am not OK. I have not been OK for weeks. The same can likely be said of anyone who both a) thinks that Republicans’ reclaiming a majority in Congress is A Bad Thing overall and b) is misfortunate enough to have a media diet filled with “Democrats gripped with terror” punditry before the midterms.
MSNBC

Georgia voters break early voting record amid tight Senate race

As Election Day nears, more than 2.5 million Georgia voters have cast ballots by mail or by voting in person, setting a new early voting record in the state as the race for Senate remains tight between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports. Nov. 6, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Velshi: The Ex-President has gaslit Americans into doubting democratic systems

In the 1944 movie “Gaslight” a husband devises a plan to drive his wife insane with a campaign of false accusations and denials. His wife is convinced that their gas-powered lamps are getting dimmer but he tells her it’s all in her mind. In reality, he was manipulating the gaslights to make her question her own reality. That’s where the term “gaslight” comes from: the psychological manipulation of a person & their perceptions. Much of America has been gaslit but the former President. And it’s having serious consequences.Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC

'Embarrassment': GOP's Herschel Walker ripped for 'Marie Antoinette' campaign

Political campaign icon James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber analyzing the midterm elections hours before in person polls open. Carville urging people to vote in this consequential election saying, “They’re going to shut the government down and cut your social security and Medicare” adding, “They told you that they would ban abortion. You didn’t believe them. They did. You better pay attention.”Nov. 8, 2022.
MSNBC

Why the GOP needs its own counter-radicalization strategy

Marc Polymeropoulos, a former CIA officer, argues Republicans need to find strong voices who will denounce Marjorie Taylor Green, denounce former President Donald Trump’s calls for violence against protesters and denounce the many voices demonizing Pelosi.Nov. 8, 2022.
MSNBC

Democrats make final case to voters before midterms

The midterm elections are just days away and Democrats, including President Biden and former President Obama, are making their final case to voters. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with four secretaries of state, Jena Griswold, Steve Simon, Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Shirley Weber, on the importance of Tuesday’s election as well as the threat from the GOP’s ongoing election denialism.Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC

Republicans picking up on 'dormant swinginess' of Latino voters

In a new piece for The Atlantic, Tim Alberta observes '[o]ver the past few years, Hispanics have begun abandoning the Democratic Party, defying generations of political patterns and causing varying degrees of panic on the left.' Alberta joins Morning Joe to discuss along with political scientist Victoria DeFrancesco Soto.Nov. 8, 2022.
MSNBC

Oz's late-campaign push for bipartisanship draws howls of hypocrisy from Democrats

Republican Mehmet Oz is taking his campaign message of bipartisanship to a new level, saying he wants to know how exactly to reach across the aisle if he wins Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat. His critics aren’t buying it. Democrats see his message as blatant hypocrisy considering he is backed by former President Donald Trump and has campaigned with him.Nov. 8, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MSNBC

The GOP response to Paul Pelosi's attacker shows an immigration double standard

After years of anti-immigrant, “Build the Wall” rhetoric, we have seen one of the highest-profile examples of someone who was in the United States illegally committing an act of shocking violence. We learned this week that the man who took a hammer to the head of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband was undocumented, here on an expired temporary visitor visa, and radicalized online. And the attacker is part of one of the largest populations in the United States illegally: Canadians.

Comments / 0

Community Policy