Read full article on original website
Related
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia
Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
"Self-incriminating": Legal experts warn Trump’s admission at rally may be “admissible evidence”
Former President Donald Trump's comments during a weekend rally about the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago may be "admissible evidence" in court, legal experts say. Trump lashed out at the FBI during a rally in Miami on Sunday over the "very famous raid on Mar-a-Lago," which he described as "the document-hoax case."
MSNBC
As Trump misses Jan. 6 subpoena deadline, what happens now?
It was a few weeks ago when the Jan. 6 committee took the bold step of subpoenaing Donald Trump for testimony and documents. “In short,” the bipartisan panel told the Republican, “you were at the center of the first and only effort by any U.S. President to overturn an election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power, ultimately culminating in a bloody attack on our own Capitol and on the Congress itself.”
Judge dismisses Vindman witness intimidation suit against Trump Jr., Giuliani
A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit brought by retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman that accused former President Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr., Trump ally Rudy Giuliani and others of witness intimidation and retaliation related to Vindman’s congressional testimony against the former president. The 29-page ruling...
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
MSNBC
The bleak reality of a GOP midterms win is hard to process
It is Election Day 2022, and I am not OK. I have not been OK for weeks. The same can likely be said of anyone who both a) thinks that Republicans’ reclaiming a majority in Congress is A Bad Thing overall and b) is misfortunate enough to have a media diet filled with “Democrats gripped with terror” punditry before the midterms.
MSNBC
Georgia voters break early voting record amid tight Senate race
As Election Day nears, more than 2.5 million Georgia voters have cast ballots by mail or by voting in person, setting a new early voting record in the state as the race for Senate remains tight between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports. Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Velshi: The Ex-President has gaslit Americans into doubting democratic systems
In the 1944 movie “Gaslight” a husband devises a plan to drive his wife insane with a campaign of false accusations and denials. His wife is convinced that their gas-powered lamps are getting dimmer but he tells her it’s all in her mind. In reality, he was manipulating the gaslights to make her question her own reality. That’s where the term “gaslight” comes from: the psychological manipulation of a person & their perceptions. Much of America has been gaslit but the former President. And it’s having serious consequences.Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Obama tells Democrats ‘Sulking and moping is not an option’
Former President Barack Obama makes his closing arguments ahead of Election Day and Donald Trump spends his last night of the campaign for Republican candidate for Senate JD Vance in Ohio who he previously accused of “kissing [his] ass.”Nov. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
'Embarrassment': GOP's Herschel Walker ripped for 'Marie Antoinette' campaign
Political campaign icon James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber analyzing the midterm elections hours before in person polls open. Carville urging people to vote in this consequential election saying, “They’re going to shut the government down and cut your social security and Medicare” adding, “They told you that they would ban abortion. You didn’t believe them. They did. You better pay attention.”Nov. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Why the GOP needs its own counter-radicalization strategy
Marc Polymeropoulos, a former CIA officer, argues Republicans need to find strong voices who will denounce Marjorie Taylor Green, denounce former President Donald Trump’s calls for violence against protesters and denounce the many voices demonizing Pelosi.Nov. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Democrats make final case to voters before midterms
The midterm elections are just days away and Democrats, including President Biden and former President Obama, are making their final case to voters. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with four secretaries of state, Jena Griswold, Steve Simon, Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Shirley Weber, on the importance of Tuesday’s election as well as the threat from the GOP’s ongoing election denialism.Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Republicans picking up on 'dormant swinginess' of Latino voters
In a new piece for The Atlantic, Tim Alberta observes '[o]ver the past few years, Hispanics have begun abandoning the Democratic Party, defying generations of political patterns and causing varying degrees of panic on the left.' Alberta joins Morning Joe to discuss along with political scientist Victoria DeFrancesco Soto.Nov. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Fetterman campaign asks judge to count mail-in ballots regardless of marked date
The campaign for Democratic senate nominee John Fetterman is suing Pennsylvania election officials and asking a judge to count undated or incorrectly labeled mail-in ballots. NBC News' Dasha Burns explains how this lawsuit counters a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision and why it will lengthen the ballot counting process. Nov. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Oz's late-campaign push for bipartisanship draws howls of hypocrisy from Democrats
Republican Mehmet Oz is taking his campaign message of bipartisanship to a new level, saying he wants to know how exactly to reach across the aisle if he wins Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat. His critics aren’t buying it. Democrats see his message as blatant hypocrisy considering he is backed by former President Donald Trump and has campaigned with him.Nov. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Lauren Leader: This is an election where people are paying attention
All In Together's Lauren Leader and pollster Frank Luntz join Morning Joe on Election Day to look at the trends and what they are looking for as the day progresses.Nov. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
The GOP response to Paul Pelosi's attacker shows an immigration double standard
After years of anti-immigrant, “Build the Wall” rhetoric, we have seen one of the highest-profile examples of someone who was in the United States illegally committing an act of shocking violence. We learned this week that the man who took a hammer to the head of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband was undocumented, here on an expired temporary visitor visa, and radicalized online. And the attacker is part of one of the largest populations in the United States illegally: Canadians.
MSNBC
Obama: Mastriano 'wasn't just an observer' at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
Former President Barack Obama spoke at a Philadelphia rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman, where he claimed that Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, Doug Mastriano was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and "wasn't just an observer."Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
The midterm elections are all about turnout. Why women will be the deciders.
As President Biden made his final pitch to voters before the midterms at a rally in Maryland Monday night, the early voting tally had already reached 44 million. Today, the rest of the nation casts their ballots in the midterm elections that will decide who controls the House and Senate, as well as 36 governorships.
Comments / 0