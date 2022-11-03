Read full article on original website
Related
thecinemaholic.com
My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the sixth episode of ‘My Hero Academia’ season 6 titled ‘Encounter, Part 2,’ the Pro Heroes continue to push back against the villains at the Gunga Mountain Villa until Gigantomachia emerges from underground after receiving direct orders from Tomura. Meanwhile, Endeavor decides to take on Shigaraki as soon as the dust settles near the Jaku Hospital. However, Tomura suddenly has the urge to find out Izuku, the present holder of One for All. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘My Hero Academia’ season 6 episode 6. SPOILERS AHEAD!
thecinemaholic.com
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the fifth episode of ‘Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun’ season 3 titled ‘Cunning Demons,’ Ichiro and Nico make a deal with Master Sabnock and Asmodeus. Meanwhile, Crocel and Kamui use their improved summoning abilities to their advantage to outdo most students in the harvest festival. Elsewhere, Solas Bobo of the Diabotany Battler tries to con his teammates out of their point by joining hands with Alocer. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun’ Season 3 Episode 5. SPOILERS AHEAD!
thecinemaholic.com
Why is Cal Older in Manifest, Explained
Netflix’s ‘Manifest’ opens its fourth season two years after the events in the finale of Season 3. The cliffhanger ending left the audience with a lot of questions, but none of them was as intriguing as Cal’s situation. He has been the most mysterious of all passengers, and in the fourth season, his arc gets even more twisted. The familiar face of the twelve-year-old Cal is nowhere to be seen. In his place, there is an older version of him, who is kept a secret from the rest of the world.
Divers uncover a surprising discovery near the wreck of the Titanic
The wreck of the Titanic sits in two parts at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, slowly decaying nearly 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) below the surface, but it's not alone. A sonar blip detected around 26 years ago has now revealed there's much more to this underwater area than previously thought.
Comments / 0