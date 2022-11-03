Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
Jurupa Hills girls' tennis team wins league championship
The Jurupa Hills High School girls’ tennis team won the San Andreas League championship with an undefeated record this fall. The Spartans were led by two-time undefeated doubles champions Sophia Florez and Arianna Vicary. In addition, Victoria Florez took third place in the league in the singles competition.
