Alabama State

Fontana Herald News

Jurupa Hills girls' tennis team wins league championship

The Jurupa Hills High School girls’ tennis team won the San Andreas League championship with an undefeated record this fall. The Spartans were led by two-time undefeated doubles champions Sophia Florez and Arianna Vicary. In addition, Victoria Florez took third place in the league in the singles competition.
FONTANA, CA
The Desert Sun

Palm Desert football drops Division 6 opener, caps another championship season

Six consecutive league titles. Another eight-win season. Earning a spot in the highest division among desert teams. The Palm Desert High School football team has established such a legacy of success, that despite accomplishing all those impressive goals, it seemed like a down year for the Aztecs.  That's the kind of program that has been built in Palm Desert.  ...
PALM DESERT, CA

