Related
Stacey Abrams Organization Handed a Brutal Defeat by Federal Judge
After lingering through the courts for almost four years, a federal judge finally ruled on the claim by Abrams’ founded organization Fair Fight that Georgia’s election laws are inherently unfair to minorities.
Warnock expands lead over Walker in Georgia bid for Senate, but race remains tight: Poll
The Georgia Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Herschel Walker is still neck and neck in the polls despite recent allegations that the Republican candidate paid for a woman to have an abortion in 2009. Forty-six percent of Georgia voters say they’re likely to vote for Warnock compared...
Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams Paid Close Friend & Campaign Chair $10M To Fight Failed Voting Rights Case
Stacey Abrams reportedly paid her close friend-turned-campaign chair upwards of $10 million to pursue a mostly unsuccessful voter rights case in Georgia, RadarOnline.com has learned. Abrams, who is currently running for Georgia governor again after losing the gubernatorial race in 2018, allegedly paid Allegra Lawrence-Hardy's law firm a total of...
Warnock or Walker? Georgia voters sound off as the tight midterm election closes in
ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia voters had split views on whether they want Sen. Raphael Warnock to serve another term or would prefer Herschel Walker win Tuesday's midterm election. "I wish the Republicans would put together a more moderate, business-oriented person, but Walker's not qualified to represent us," Rick said. "So, by default, Warnock becomes the preferred candidate."
Herschel Walker goes after Democrats in campaign rally ahead of U.S. Senate election
Candidate criticizes Sen. Raphael Warnock, President Joe Biden and other Democrats in visit to Richmond Hill. U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker belittled his election opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, and several other high-profile Democrats during a campaign rally Wednesday in Richmond Hill. Walker’s stop was part of his “Unite Georgia” bus...
Herschel Walker orders 1,000 fake police badges for Georgia Senate campaign
Republican candidate Herschel Walker is hawking fake police badges to supporters in an effort to take advantage of what pundits considered a gaffe in his tight Georgia U.S. Senate race. Days after Walker whipped out an “honorary badge” during a high-stakes debate with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, the retired football...
Fox News Poll: Walker gains ground in Georgia Senate race
After two overtime U.S. Senate elections in 2020, the Peach State is poised for another nail-biter as Republican candidate Herschel Walker has closed the gap with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Georgia law stipulates a 50% requirement for victory, and with the closeness of the race, the battle may be headed for a runoff.
A GOP operative said Trump campaigning in Georgia would be the 'worst thing that can happen' for Republicans like Herschel Walker, report says
Former President Donald Trump has recently held rallies to boost GOP candidates in several states. Trump has not recently been to Georgia, despite his endorsed candidate Herschel Walker's tight race. A GOP operative told The Washington Post that Trump could distract from GOP messaging. As many Republican candidates relish the...
Republican Herschel Walker Hits Back at Barack Obama for Questioning His Credibility: “Put My Resume Against His Resume”
On November 2, Georgia Republican Herschel Walker hit back at remarks made by former President Barack Obama at a campaign rally last weekend regarding Walker's credentials and credibility as a political candidate.
thecentersquare.com
Walker absent from Georgia U.S. Senate debate
(The Center Square) — Libertarian Chase Oliver pulled few punches during an Atlanta Press Club debate, bashing the two-party system and urging Georgians to consider a third option in November's midterm election. Oliver appeared alongside U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, during a Sunday evening debate of candidates running for...
Democrat tells Georgians that GOP's Raffensperger is no hero
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — (AP) — The Democrat running to be Georgia's top elections official says a closer look at incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger's record will reveal he's no hero for refusing to do the bidding of former President Donald Trump. “There seems to be this idea that he...
Walker’s empty lectern co-stars in Senate debate with Warnock, Oliver
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock tried to make the most of Republican Herschel Walker’s absence at the Atlanta Press Club debat...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Did Barack Obama do enough to push Stacey Abrams, Raphael Warnock to victories In Georgia?
Thousands of voters made their way to The Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia to hear former President Barack Obama stump for Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock. For Democrats, Obama continues to stand as the party’s leading figure nearly six years after he left the White House. Without doubt, Obama’s star power can influence an election that will impact the political landscape.
Oprah Winfrey to join Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for a virtual campaign event
Oprah Winfrey is the latest big name to join Stacey Abrams on the campaign trail. Winfrey will host a virtual event with the Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee titled "A Thriving Life!" on Thursday night. "I’m excited to join an extraordinary storyteller and my friend,@Oprah, for a conversation about this historic...
Pence touts Kemp as 'the most successful conservative governor' on campaign trail
Former Vice President Mike Pence joined Gov. Brian Kemp on the campaign trail north of Atlanta on Tuesday, urging people to support "the most successful conservative governor in the United States" in his rematch against Stacey Abrams. Flanked by a campaign bus in front of a construction company in Gainesville,...
Stacey Abrams Says Brian Kemp Is 'Most Dangerous Thing Facing Georgia'
Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia, said the greatest danger facing the state is four more years under Republican Governor Brian Kemp, slamming his handling of the economy, abortion and other issues. Abrams made the remarks Monday night at the gubernatorial debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club...
kalkinemedia.com
Biden, Trump push Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidates ahead of midterms
PHILADELPHIA/LATROBE, Pa. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden told voters in Pennsylvania that a Democratic loss in Tuesday's midterm elections would have "decades" of consequences, while Republicans including his predecessor Donald Trump predicted a sweeping victory. The biggest names in U.S. politics -- Biden, Trump and former President Barack Obama --...
WYFF4.com
Warnock, Walker face off for US Senate in Georgia
ATLANTA — Incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the race for U.S. Senate in Georgia. Warnock was elected to serve Georgia in the senate in 2020 after a special election for the seat. He's a preacher from the Savannah area who says he's focused on fighting for voting rights and expanding access to affordable health care.
Abrams seeks to tie Kemp to Herschel Walker at final Georgia debate
In Georgia's final gubernatorial debate, Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams sought to attack incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp's controversial social policies in a rematch for the job that has appeared less competitive than their 2018 race — and even to tie him to his embattled counterpart in the state's high-stakes Senate race, Herschel Walker.
Bustle
Why Stacey Abrams Is Optimistic About Georgia’s Governor Race
In less than a week, Georgia voters will cast the final ballots in a slew of closely watched races, including the much-anticipated gubernatorial rematch between Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and his Democrat challenger, Stacey Abrams. More than 1.6 million Georgians have already voted, a record-breaking number that tops 2018 figures, when Kemp eked out an eleventh-hour win. He was able to tally more than 50% of the vote, which is required in Georgia to avoid a runoff election. So, the big question: Can Kemp top 50% again?
