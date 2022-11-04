ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

$21M verdict, aging officials, Twitter cussing: Down in Alabama

A study found that Alabama’s elected officials (on the federal level) and residents have the fifth-highest age gap in the nation. Another study showed Alabama to be the 7th most prolifically cussing state on that social-media platform. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it...
95.3 The Bear

Could Alabama Break Some More Temperature Records?

Not Too Long Ago We Had Record-Breaking Low Temperatures. Around the middle of October, we experienced some below-average temperatures. On October 18, 2022, Tuscaloosa’s 56-degree temperature broke the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
wvtm13.com

Record warmth greets us to begin the week

Record warmth in the forecast to begin the week. Cooler air is not too far away though!. Some of us reached the 80s earlier this afternoon, and believe it or not, Monday will be even warmer! In fact, we now expect to break the record high of 82ºF on Monday: forecast high up to 83ºF in Birmingham. Incredible!
wvtm13.com

Budweiser Clydesdale horses return to Alabama this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses will return to Alabama this week on a new tour. “This is a momentous occasion for Adams to have the opportunity to bring the World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales here to Birmingham,” said Adams Beverages General Manager Brendan Finnigan. Their tour...
wvtm13.com

IMPACT DAY: Rain and some storms likely Saturday

Saturday soaker setting in: a wave of rain and some embedded storms move in to start the weekend. Check the video forecast for the latest. A major severe weather outbreak in progress overnight to our west generates a large mass of rain and some occasional thunderstorms for Alabama on Saturday.
wvtm13.com

Dry and warm weather is expected to start the upcoming work week

Traveling this weekend? Get the free WVTM 13 app and turn on the alerts for the latest weather updates for wherever you are headed. Check the video forecast for the latest in Central Alabama weather. SEVEN DAY FORECAST. A leftover shower here and there may hang around on Sunday; then...
wvtm13.com

Alabama teachers seek higher-paying jobs in neighboring states

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama is in a battle with neighboring states to hold on to teachers as some seek better jobs. The Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers says teachers in the state are moving to Georgia and Florida where teaching positions are more appealing. "Teachers are going to...
wvtm13.com

Staffing shortages biggest issue facing Alabama hospitals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hospitals in our area are dealing with a mixture of challenges right now. Patients with flu, RSV, and COVID-19. However, the biggest issue for hospitals is staffing. Alabama hospitals are nowhere near as overwhelmed as they were earlier in the pandemic. But they're by no means...
AL.com

Cost of diesel and electricity: Down in Alabama

A lot is being made about the price of diesel right now. Alabama Power customers will will see a slightly higher bill come December. The print newspapers that are owned by Alabama Media Group will cease publication after February 26. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
AL.com

Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
apr.org

"No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama" An APR news documentary

Alabama voters head to the polls next week for the midterm elections. One ballot item would abolish slavery in the state. The vote takes place one hundred and fifty seven years after the thirteenth amendment ended the practice nationally. Historians say many of the estimated four hundred thousand enslaved people, who were freed in 1865, chose to live out their lives in Alabama. APR spoke to some of their descendants who say they’re still dealing with the impact of the slave trade. The Alabama Public Radio newsroom spent nine months investigating one aspect of that. Namely, the effort to preserve slave cemeteries in the state. APR's documentary is titled "No Stone Unturned."
birminghamtimes.com

AL.com

Alabama 1 of 3 states with heaviest flu outbreaks, CDC shows; widespread in every county

Alabama is one of three states currently experiencing very high levels of flu activity, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control. Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are listed as having the highest amount of ILI – influenza like illnesses – in the U.S. The southeast in general has been hardest hit with minimal activity reported in New England and the northwest parts of the country.
AL.com

Alcohol control system paying big dividends for Alabamians

Last year, the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board returned $361 million to communities and citizens to help fund essential state services such as mental health, women’s and children’s programs, education and law enforcement. Since the ABC Board’s creation 85 years ago, those revenues have totaled more than $8.6...
