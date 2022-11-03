Read full article on original website
Related
Horror moment men fight off sharks after fishing boat sinks leaving them stranded for 24 hours before dramatic rescue
THREE men have survived a terrifying battle with sharks after their fishing boat sunk and left them stranded for 24 hours before a dramatic rescue. The Coast Guard first launched a search for the men after one of their relatives filed a missing person's report when they failed to return from a fishing trip on Saturday evening.
NBC Miami
Cuban Exodus Bigger Than Ever: Another Boat Washes Ashore in South Florida
The United States is in the midst of receiving the largest exodus from Cuba in history. “We’re talking about the largest single movement of people from Cuba ever, even before the revolution, more than the previous highs which were Mariel in 1980 and the balsero crisis of 1994,” said Cuba expert and FIU professor, Dr. Jorge Duany.
Missing boaters fending off sharks rescued by Coast Guard "just in the nick of time" off Louisiana coast
Two people from a sunken fishing boat were fending off sharks in the Gulf of Mexico when a crew rescued them and one other person from waters off the Louisiana coastline, the Coast Guard said. "Rescued just in the nick of time," the U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland said...
How Much Does It Cost To Live on a Sailboat?
Have you ever dreamed about getting away from dry land and setting sail in search of a life full of adventure in the open water? Many people dream about living on a sailboat, but may be hesitant to...
The Fishing Line Lost at Sea in a Year Could Wrap Around Earth 18 Times
Billions of hooks, millions of traps, and hundreds of thousands of kilometers of fishing line and nets fall into the ocean each year from commercial fishing ventures. Once lost to the wild, this drifting gear continues to snag helpless sea life in a phenomenon called ghost fishing. These items pile...
Boat Ride Shows Large Number of Alligators in Louisiana Waterway
Check out the number of alligators on the bank of this waterway. John Bijeaux tagged me in this video of him traveling a local waterway, and the number of alligators entering the water may surprise you. Bijeaux tells me that he was traveling the Fordouche canal while heading to Lake...
This New 54-Foot Cruiser Has One of the Coolest Open Sterns in Its Class
Bluegame burst onto the scene several years ago with BGX60, a 60-foot mini-explorer that proved to be a game-changer for the category. The stern’s interior had a split-level design that gave the yacht a lower salon and full-beam main suite—similar to a much larger superyacht—and then forward and topsides, the boat turned into a more conventional motoryacht. It was like having two boats in one. The new BG54 is missing the X in the name—standing for Explorer—and therefore doesn’t have the same rule-breaking layout. But it does share the long open stern designed for carrying tenders, toys like jet skis...
reinisfischer.com
Guest house / Glamping Laimes taure
Located in the village Vabole, the region of Latgale in Latvia, some 20 km from Daugavpils, guest house Laimes taure offers accommodation with a garden, water sports facilities, a terrace, and free WiFi. We booked this place for a one night stay, during our trip to the region of Latgale...
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Hero Run Into a Swarm of Seals to Save One’s Life
Watch This Hero Run Into a Swarm of Seals to Save One’s Life. Seals, also known as the clowns of the marine animal world, are a funny group of highly fascinating creatures. They primarily lounge around and sunbathe in some of the most amazing locations on Earth, including Antarctica, the Galapagos Islands, and Peru’s Ballestas Islands.
marlinmag.com
New Boats of 2023
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Marlin email newsletter. Subscribe to Marlin magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 2 bonus digital issues. From fishy, innovative 40-foot dayboats and walkarounds to 90-foot super-sport-fishermen capable of amazing range, amenities and comfort, the next generation of boats is almost beyond imagination. And yet, they all share a technological edge in the design, construction techniques, propulsion, electronics, and optional equipment that was almost unheard of just a handful of years ago. Those advancements continue to push the boundaries of reality in the world of sport fishing from a group of incredibly talented builders.
Shark Steals Mackerel Right Off Fisherman’s Line Seconds Before He Lands It In The Boat
I mean, it’s about as cool as it gets in a way, but losing a nice fish, especially to another animal, always hurts a bit. It wouldn’t be the devastation of it just getting off your hook and you wondering what you did wrong for the next hour, but it would still hurt.
gcaptain.com
Report: Additional Actions Needed to Improve Coast Guard’s Commercial Fishing Vessel Safety Efforts
The U.S. Coast Guard hasn’t fully implemented the majority of key statutory requirements designed to improve fishing vessel safety that have been enacted over the last decade, a new report by the independent Government Accountability Office (GAO) has found. The GAO’s study was meant to examine Coast Guard efforts...
Video of Unfortunate Truth About 'Boat Parties' Makes Us Want to Stay on Dry Land
Massive boating parties are pretty popular with boating enthusiasts. Hundreds, sometimes thousands, of boats and yachts line up alongside each other in rivers, lakes, and bays, where partygoers can swim safely between the boats. However, these events have a murkier side to them than many would care to admit. The...
americanmilitarynews.com
Chinese fishing boat tried to ram US Coast Guard ship as others fled inspection: AP
Over the summer, as a U.S. Coast Guard cutter was attempting to inspect Chinese squid-fishing vessels near Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands, one of the Chinese vessels turned and nearly rammed the U.S. ship as the others fled the area. The Associated Press first reported on the incident after reconstructing the...
saltwatersportsman.com
Following the Rule of Thirds Could Save Your Life
Keeping enough fuel in reserve to deal with the unexpected is important—no matter how well the fish are biting. When I first encountered them, I thought they were bunker. They weren’t. The mass of striped bass stretched for a quarter mile or more to my north and was almost as wide, clearly visible in the flat-calm seas. I quickly deposited a popper on the edge of the school, and a dozen fish broke off in pursuit.
Comments / 0