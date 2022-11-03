ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Cuban Exodus Bigger Than Ever: Another Boat Washes Ashore in South Florida

The United States is in the midst of receiving the largest exodus from Cuba in history. “We’re talking about the largest single movement of people from Cuba ever, even before the revolution, more than the previous highs which were Mariel in 1980 and the balsero crisis of 1994,” said Cuba expert and FIU professor, Dr. Jorge Duany.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Robb Report

This New 54-Foot Cruiser Has One of the Coolest Open Sterns in Its Class

Bluegame burst onto the scene several years ago with BGX60, a 60-foot mini-explorer that proved to be a game-changer for the category. The stern’s interior had a split-level design that gave the yacht a lower salon and full-beam main suite—similar to a much larger superyacht—and then forward and topsides, the boat turned into a more conventional motoryacht. It was like having two boats in one.   The new BG54 is missing the X in the name—standing for Explorer—and therefore doesn’t have the same rule-breaking layout. But it does share the long open stern designed for carrying tenders, toys like jet skis...
reinisfischer.com

Guest house / Glamping Laimes taure

Located in the village Vabole, the region of Latgale in Latvia, some 20 km from Daugavpils, guest house Laimes taure offers accommodation with a garden, water sports facilities, a terrace, and free WiFi. We booked this place for a one night stay, during our trip to the region of Latgale...
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Hero Run Into a Swarm of Seals to Save One’s Life

Watch This Hero Run Into a Swarm of Seals to Save One’s Life. Seals, also known as the clowns of the marine animal world, are a funny group of highly fascinating creatures. They primarily lounge around and sunbathe in some of the most amazing locations on Earth, including Antarctica, the Galapagos Islands, and Peru’s Ballestas Islands.
marlinmag.com

New Boats of 2023

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Marlin email newsletter. Subscribe to Marlin magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 2 bonus digital issues. From fishy, innovative 40-foot dayboats and walkarounds to 90-foot super-sport-fishermen capable of amazing range, amenities and comfort, the next generation of boats is almost beyond imagination. And yet, they all share a technological edge in the design, construction techniques, propulsion, electronics, and optional equipment that was almost unheard of just a handful of years ago. Those advancements continue to push the boundaries of reality in the world of sport fishing from a group of incredibly talented builders.
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese fishing boat tried to ram US Coast Guard ship as others fled inspection: AP

Over the summer, as a U.S. Coast Guard cutter was attempting to inspect Chinese squid-fishing vessels near Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands, one of the Chinese vessels turned and nearly rammed the U.S. ship as the others fled the area. The Associated Press first reported on the incident after reconstructing the...
saltwatersportsman.com

Following the Rule of Thirds Could Save Your Life

Keeping enough fuel in reserve to deal with the unexpected is important—no matter how well the fish are biting. When I first encountered them, I thought they were bunker. They weren’t. The mass of striped bass stretched for a quarter mile or more to my north and was almost as wide, clearly visible in the flat-calm seas. I quickly deposited a popper on the edge of the school, and a dozen fish broke off in pursuit.

