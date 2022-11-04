Santa's Village lights up American Christmas in Mount Vernon

News 12’s Lisa LaRocca takes a tour of Santa's workshop at the winter wonderland of American Christmas in Mount Vernon.

American Christmas started in 1968 and has become the largest provider of festive lighting in the world.

The company has worked on some of the most famous Christmas sites in the U.S. - from the Rockefeller Center Channel Gardens Angels, to the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, to Saks Fifth Avenue.

The company is opening it’s doors to the public today with an illuminated walk-through of Santa’s Village.

Santa’s Village at American Christmas runs from Nov. 4 to Dec. 23. Tickets are $10 for a 15-minute time slot during the week and $15 on weekends. Free parking is available in the front of the building.

Santa’s Village weekday hours are from 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.; weekend hours from 9:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. The vintage pop-up store will also be open through Dec. 23 with weekday hours from 10:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.; weekend hours from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Plus 100% of the ticket proceeds go to Mount Vernon nonprofit organizations including The Mount Vernon Boys & Girls Club, North East STEM Academy, and The Youth Community Outreach Program of Mount Vernon.

For more details, click here.