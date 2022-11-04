ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

Santa's Village lights up American Christmas in Mount Vernon

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29MzTa_0iyTHzVM00

News 12’s Lisa LaRocca takes a tour of Santa's workshop at the winter wonderland of American Christmas in Mount Vernon.

American Christmas started in 1968 and has become the largest provider of festive lighting in the world.

MORE: Guide: Tree Lightings & Holiday events in the Hudson Valley

The company has worked on some of the most famous Christmas sites in the U.S. - from the Rockefeller Center Channel Gardens Angels, to the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, to Saks Fifth Avenue.

The company is opening it’s doors to the public today with an illuminated walk-through of Santa’s Village.

Santa’s Village at American Christmas runs from Nov. 4 to Dec. 23. Tickets are $10 for a 15-minute time slot during the week and $15 on weekends. Free parking is available in the front of the building.

Santa’s Village weekday hours are from 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.; weekend hours from 9:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. The vintage pop-up store will also be open through Dec. 23 with weekday hours from 10:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.; weekend hours from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Plus 100% of the ticket proceeds go to Mount Vernon nonprofit organizations including The Mount Vernon Boys & Girls Club, North East STEM Academy, and The Youth Community Outreach Program of Mount Vernon.

For more details, click here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Long Island student finds blade in Halloween candy

EAST SETAUKET, N.Y. -- Police say a Long Island student found a blade in a piece of Halloween candy.Suffolk County Police tweeted a photo of a Three Musketeers with the blade inside.They said a student at an East Setauket junior high school found it in her candy. Police issued a warning to parents and urged anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. 
SETAUKET- EAST SETAUKET, NY
101.5 WPDH

Wednesday Night Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Newburgh

After the winning Powerball numbers were announced on Wednesday night it was clear that someone in the Hudson Valley was going to be celebrating. While no one claimed the massive $1.2 billion jackpot, there were several winners in the New York and New Jersey area that wound up winning big. According to NBC News, four tickets were sold in the region worth between $1 million and $2 million. One of those tickets came from a store right here in the Hudson Valley.
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

News 12

118K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy