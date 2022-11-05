ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Patchy fog overnight before a warm and potentially record-setting weekend

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago


Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says patchy fog is expected overnight before a warm to potentially record-setting weekend.

WHAT'S NEW: Record warmth within reach Saturday, Sunday and Monday

WHAT'S NEXT: Clocks go back one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, stray shower possible.

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy with areas of fog again overnight. Lows around 56.
SATURDAY: POSSIBLE RECORD WARMTH - RECORD: 73 (2005).  Sun and clouds with highs around 74 degrees. Lows near 62.

SUNDAY: Clocks go back one hour at 2 a.m. Possible record warmth - RECORD: 72 (2015). Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Stray shower possible. Highs around 74. Lows near 61.

MONDAY: Possible record warmth - Record: 73 (2020). Sun and clouds. Highs around 76. Lows near 48.

TUESDAY: ELECTION DAY: Mainly sunny and cooler with highs around 61. Lows around 40.

