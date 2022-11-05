Patchy fog overnight before a warm and potentially record-setting weekend



Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says patchy fog is expected overnight before a warm to potentially record-setting weekend.



WHAT'S NEW: Record warmth within reach Saturday, Sunday and Monday



WHAT'S NEXT: Clocks go back one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, stray shower possible.



FORECAST:



OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy with areas of fog again overnight. Lows around 56.

SATURDAY: POSSIBLE RECORD WARMTH - RECORD: 73 (2005). Sun and clouds with highs around 74 degrees. Lows near 62.



SUNDAY: Clocks go back one hour at 2 a.m. Possible record warmth - RECORD: 72 (2015). Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Stray shower possible. Highs around 74. Lows near 61.



MONDAY: Possible record warmth - Record: 73 (2020). Sun and clouds. Highs around 76. Lows near 48.



TUESDAY: ELECTION DAY: Mainly sunny and cooler with highs around 61. Lows around 40.