Is Cabbage Good for Diabetes? 15 Health Benefits
The world is facing the new burden of diabetes, so getting super conscious about food intake has become a significant part of our lives. A proper diet is the only way to live a healthy life. Cabbage has some natural chemicals called anthocyanins that help in reducing blood sugar levels and so is ideal for controlling your diabetes.
Research Suggests An Eye-Heart Connection
If you are like the majority of Americans, heart disease and eye disease run in your family. So you should know that a growing body of research suggests that eye and heart health are related. The latest study suggests that people with a specific form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are at significant risk for cardiovascular disease and stroke. About AMD AMD is the leading cause of visual impairment and blindness in people over 65 years old. There are two types of AMD. The type called dry AMD happens when the central area of the retina called the macula becomes damaged...
Differentiation of Benign from Malignant Induced Ascites by Measuring Gallbladder Wall Thickness
Abdominal ultrasonography by evaluating irregular liver surface, enlarged spleen, a large portal vein can be a useful imaging tool for the etiological diagnosis of ascites syndrome. Small amorphous echoes within the fluid can be due to exudative ascites (1). However, the differentiation between benign and malignant ascites by means of ultrasound is frequently difficult.
The Guide to Metabolic Diets: What Are They, Do They Work, And Who Should Try Them?
A metabolic diet is a style or pattern of eating where the goal is to increase your metabolism or metabolic rate. Your basal metabolic rate (BMR) is the baseline amount of energy or calories needed to keep the body functioning if it were at rest. This can differ from person to person based on body composition. The common formula to calculate this figure is based on height, weight, and age—still, other factors to consider include muscle-to-fat ratio, physical activity levels, and hormone function. The BMR gives you a baseline caloric intake, but each individual is different, and the additional calories needed to meet our own needs each day will be different.
Ketogenic Diet, Physical Activity, and Hypertension—A Narrative Review
A ketogenic diet (KD) is a high-fat (providing a range of 55 to 90% calories as fat), adequate protein (accounts for 30–35% of the daily caloric requirement supplied; minimum of 1 g/kg of protein), low-carbohydrate diet (only 5–10% of total calories are provided by carbohydrates, less than 50 g/day) [1]. The different availability of substrates supplied to the organism by the diet influences the metabolism and drives it to use different energy substrates according to both quantity and quality of nutrients consumed in the specific dietary regimen. This particular type of diet, designed to increase production of ketones by simulating the metabolic changes of starvation [2], has shown increasing interest from both the scientific community and patients since the early 1920’s, when the KD was successfully used as a therapy for intractable childhood epilepsy [3], has its cornerstone on the voluntary deficiency in carbohydrate intake leading the body to a rapid depletion of glycogen reserves; given the persistent unavailability of carbohydrates, the body turns to different metabolic pathways: gluconeogenesis and ketogenesis [1]. This “metabolic shift” is potentially very beneficial because ketone bodies produce more adenosine triphosphate in comparison to glucose and can be easily utilized for energy production by the heart, muscle tissue, brain, and kidneys (but not for red blood cells and the liver) [2]. This is basically the opposite effect to what happens in states of excess of carbohydrate consumption, when we may observe an elevation in glucose and insulin levels with a subsequent anabolic state in which fatty acids are driven towards storage rather than utilization.
Your guide to stomach bugs in pregnancy
There is no specific treatment for a stomach bug, so you just have to stay at home and let it run its course. Here are a few things you can do to help yourself feel better:. Drink lots of fluids – and make sure it is more than you normally would, as you are losing so much through vomiting and diarrhoea.
Hormonal Acne Diet Plan {best 7-day clear skin meal plan PDF}
7-day hormonal acne diet plan: Best diet plan for clear skin. Find your acne triggers and learn how to eat when you suffer from hormonal acne. Are you confused about how to eat when you suffer from acne? Does it seem like everything could cause an acne breakout? Are you wondering why your hormones are so out of balance?
What Is the Asian Diet? Potential Health Benefits, Food List, Meal Plan, and More
One of the big benefits of the Asian diet is that you’re likely to get more antioxidants than in a Western diet. “You’re certainly getting a lot more nutrients than the food label captures,” Dr. Li says. Antioxidants are substances that protect your cells from damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals — molecules that are created when your body breaks down food or you’re exposed to cigarette smoke — may play a role in heart disease, cancer, and other chronic diseases, notes Mayo Clinic. In this way, a diet high in antioxidants may protect overall health.
5 Studies on the Paleo Diet — Does It Work?
The following studies all looked at how the paleo diet affected human health. The research is published in respected, peer-reviewed scientific journals. 1. Lindeberg S, et al. A Palaeolithic diet improves glucose tolerance more than a Mediterranean-like diet in individuals with ischaemic heart disease. Diabetologia, 2007. Details. This study involved...
The Benefits and Risks of Avocados for People with Diabetes
Avocados are low in carbohydrates, which means they have little effect on blood sugar levels. A recent study published in Nutrition Journal evaluated the effects of adding half an avocado to the standard lunch of healthy, overweight people. They discovered that avocados do not significantly impact blood sugar levels. Part...
Plant power: Using diet to lower cancer risk
The choices you make at the grocery store have a bigger impact than just your dinner plans. Filling your plate with foods that are grown in the ground may be the best diet for cancer prevention. An estimated 1.9 million cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. in...
