Artifacts, Phyrexians, planeswalkers, and legendary soldiers within The Brothers’ War set may have decent value on the Magic: The Gathering secondary singles market. There are a total of 287 regular cards within The Brothers’ War (BRO) set that is slated to globally launch on Nov. 18. Also included in the set are 63 Retro Artifacts, found in Draft, set, and collector boosters. Spoilers for the BRO set have wrapped up and the price predictions of its cards have fully launched on the secondary market.

1 DAY AGO