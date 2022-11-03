ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Best MTG multicolor Rare/Mythic Rare Draft cards in The Brothers’ War

Multicolor Rare and Mythic Rares will shape the Limited Draft BRO meta. In a set packed with powerful Magic: The Gathering Artifacts, eight multicolor Rare and Mythic Rare The Brothers’ War cards stood out as top picks within Limited Draft. Multicolor top Limited Draft picks can often get picked...
dotesports.com

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leak details the game’s first legendary meeting

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. More than a week before the game’s release screengrabs from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have begun to appear online and in the most recent drop, it has been revealed how the player will come face to face with their first legendary Pokémon.
dotesports.com

Dota 2 stole all the Halloween Candy and is hoarding it behind low drop rates and a paywall in Diretide

On the back of a shaven beard, Diretide arrived in Dota 2, bringing season’s “Greevilings.” This year’s Diretide is noticeably different from the previous iterations as it also features some elements from the Frostivus event. Diretide matches generally last less than 20 minutes and feature some epic teamfights, but the game mode has been overshadowed by how difficult it has been to farm Candies.
dotesports.com

What is DMZ in Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 might have been the start of a new era in CoD, but that era really begins with the launch of Warzone 2 and its accompanying new mode, DMZ. Fans have an idea of what to expect from the new battle royale game, but DMZ is something completely new for the franchise. CoD’s first foray into the extraction shooter genre will also be free-to-play, giving players everywhere a chance to try it out without having to spend a dime.
dotesports.com

These 10 heroes are crushing the Dota 2 Diretide meta

Seasonal game modes like Diretide can look like fun additions to Dota 2. Considering how competitive the meta can get in ranked Dota 2 matches, an alternate game mode is essentially a breath of fresh air until players break down its unique meta. Shortly after Diretide’s 2022 release, some heroes...
dotesports.com

IEM Rio reaches major CS:GO viewer milestone during first day of Legends Stage

Heading into the start of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, many including the organizers in ESL were hailing the event as perhaps the biggest CS:GO Major ever. Only a day into the Legends Stage, the second of two group stages, it looks like that might be true. During round one...
dotesports.com

Every Death Knight Card revealed so far for Hearthstone’s March of the Lich King

Arthas and his undead Legions rise against Azeroth. Hearthstone’s next expansion will see the introduction of one of World of Warcraft’s most beloved classes, the Death Knight. When Hearthstone received its first new class, Demon Hunter, with Ashes of Outland, it seemed as if Blizzard had skipped over...
dotesports.com

What does the Dendro Hypostasis drop in Genshin Impact?

The final member of Genshin Impact’s Hypostasis family finally arrived following the release of Dendro as a playable element with the Sumeru updates. This new boss resides deep within Sumeru and is an important foe to face for any players seeking to level up Nahida. Hypostases are complex beings...
dotesports.com

New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks give first look at Fuecoco’s evolution

Less than two weeks before the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch, even more leaks are flooding the internet, giving fans a look at some of the game’s new faces before release. In a newly released leak of an in-game screenshot, the first evolution...
dotesports.com

Does Harvestella have romance?

Square Enix’s newest life simulation role-playing game, Harvestella, has been out for just about a day, yet it already has players asking many questions about what the game has to offer. In Harvestella, players have a wide scope of various things that they can do throughout the day. Some...
dotesports.com

The cheapest ways to unlock heirlooms in Apex Legends

In Apex Legends, Heirlooms are Mythic rarity melee weapons, and these are quite rare. There are several ways to get an Heirloom, and most of them include paying real money. Heirlooms are introduced with different Collection Events in Apex Legends, and there are a total of 15 Heirlooms in Apex Legends. Each of them are designed specifically for different characters.
dotesports.com

C9 k3soju earns TFT Worlds seed, Kyivix claims NA championship title

From Teamfight Tactics legendary Dragons to Dragonmancers and Reroll builds, three players at the North American Regional Finals claimed a spot at the 2022 Dragonlands World Championship. Heading into the NA Regional Finals, players were battling for a total of three TFT Dragonlands Worlds seeds. The North American region had...
dotesports.com

Gimmighoul and new lore revealed in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet crossover with Pokémon Go

After two days of acting as Pokémon Go’s version of a cryptid, Gimmighoul has officially been revealed as the newest Pokémon players will encounter on their journeys through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. However, kind of like Meltan, this new Pokémon has some interlinked gameplay with Pokémon Go that will allow players to catch different forms.
dotesports.com

Talon Esports steals Invictus Gaming’s heart and soul in post-TI11 Dota roster shuffle

Talon Esports was one of the first organizations to dive into the free agent pool for the post-International 2022 roster shuffle, releasing its two oldest players in preparation for a quick turnaround. And, in its finishing move to complete a lineup for the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit, Talon ripped the heart and soul out of Invictus Gaming.

Comments / 0

Community Policy