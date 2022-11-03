Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 might have been the start of a new era in CoD, but that era really begins with the launch of Warzone 2 and its accompanying new mode, DMZ. Fans have an idea of what to expect from the new battle royale game, but DMZ is something completely new for the franchise. CoD’s first foray into the extraction shooter genre will also be free-to-play, giving players everywhere a chance to try it out without having to spend a dime.

