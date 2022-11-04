Read full article on original website
Clemson Win ‘Reaffirms’ Freeman’s Process at Notre Dame
Notre Dame has experienced a series of peaks and valleys in Marcus Freeman’s first full season as head coach. The valleys came in the form of home losses to Marshall and Stanford. The peaks were wins over BYU, North Carolina and Syracuse. Then on Saturday, the Irish ascended to...
Rewatch Notes | Notre Dame Offense vs Clemson
There was nothing surprising about Notre Dame’s strategy on Saturday night. They did what everyone expected them to do. They ran the football on 73% of the snaps on offense, which was an even higher percentage than they had against Syracuse. The reason they were able to do that...
Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison Sends Clemson Home
According to defensive coordinator Al Golden, Benjamin Morrison hadn't hit the freshman wall. Yet, opponents were picking the 6-foot, 180-pounder over the last few weeks, including Syracuse's Garrett Shrader, as he hit a 13-yard touchdown on Morrison last week. Morrison stayed off Social Media, but don't think he wasn't motivated...
Instant Reaction | Notre Dame 35 Clemson 14
There always was a path to beat Clemson. I wasn’t sure that Notre Dame could navigate it, but the path existed. The Irish didn’t just take that path tonight. They ran a bulldozer over it much like they did running the ball against Clemson’s defense. Everything Notre...
Marcus Freeman Notebook | Clemson
Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman spoke following the 35-14 win over No. 4 Clemson. Man, I wish I could get up here and just say we're happy with the win, and this is a special one. It's not every day you get the opportunity to play in this place, jam-packed with those fans and have an opportunity to beat a top five team in the country. It's really special.
GAME THREAD | No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame
No. 4 Clemson (8-0) at Notre Dame (5-3) Notre Dame Stadium | 7:30 p.m. ET | NBC | Clemson -4.0 | O/U: 44.0. Game Week Articles | Roster| Depth Chart | Schedule | Visit List. Notre Dame fell 21-10 to Ohio State earlier this year and while there was disappointment with the loss there was also hope as the Irish could have easily left Columbus with a win. Saturday will be another one of those tests to see how far Marcus Freeman’s team has come since the week one loss.
Frank Commentary
All week I have been stressing how important this win was to the future of Notre Dame football, and the Marcus Freeman era. There is no question there are have been some ups and downs this season, but this “up” was as high as anything I’ve seen from a Notre Dame team in quite some time. Maybe since the Holtz years?
2026 In-State RHP Rhys Wolf Commits to Notre Dame
Notre Dame baseball has made the state of Indiana a priority and it’s paid off for Shawn Stiffler over the first four months on the job. On Sunday, 2026 Martinsville High School (Ind.) RHP Rhys Wolf went public with his commitment to Notre Dame and it’s a big one as the 6-foot, 170-pounder has a chance to be one of the best in the Midwest.
2024 RB Aneyas Williams Ready To See Notre Dame Again
Ask Aneyas Williams why he’s got so much interest in Notre Dame and the elite 2024 Missouri running back won’t hesitate. “Coach D, Coach Deland,” Williams says, referring to Irish running backs coach Deland McCullough. “I just know he's a good guy. He's in on me...
2024 LB Kris Jones Making Notre Dame Return
By the time Kristopher Jones completed his visit to Notre Dame this summer, the elite 2024 Virginia linebacker knew he wanted to return. “Just the environment,” the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder told Irish Sports Daily. “The coaching staff treated me well and I just wanted to get back up to see.”
