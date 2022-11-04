Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman spoke following the 35-14 win over No. 4 Clemson. Man, I wish I could get up here and just say we're happy with the win, and this is a special one. It's not every day you get the opportunity to play in this place, jam-packed with those fans and have an opportunity to beat a top five team in the country. It's really special.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO