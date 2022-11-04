ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millions of Americans could receive money from the IRS; the deadline to file is Nov. 17

By Nexstar Media Wire, Iman Palm
 3 days ago

( KTLA ) — If you recently received a letter from the IRS, don’t ignore it; you could be entitled to extra money.

The tax agency announced , in mid-October, that it would begin sending out letters to more than 9 million people who may qualify for thousands of dollars worth of stimulus payments and tax credits.

The people who may have received the letters were identified by the Treasury’s Office of Tax Analysis. Typically, these individuals aren’t required to file their taxes since they have very low incomes.

The IRS announced that certain Americans can still claim money for the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit , and the Earned Income Tax Credit .

Taxpayers have until Nov. 17 to take advantage of the Free File to claim their benefits. The no-charge software is available on the IRS website until the mid-November deadline.

The tax agency said that people who believe they are eligible for these benefits but haven’t filed a 2021 tax return could do so on the Child Tax Credit website.

Many Americans received stimulus payments to stay financially afloat during the pandemic. The IRS relied on tax returns to determine which people qualified and where to send the payments, but the IRS said millions of Americans also didn’t receive these payments.

These letters are similar to ones sent out in September 2020 that encouraged non-filers to submit a tax return to qualify for the first stimulus payment, officially known as the Economic Impact Payment.

Make sure to double-check your mail, so you don’t miss out on these payments.

ValueWalk

Got Letter From IRS? You Need To Do This To Claim Coronavirus Stimulus Check And Credits

There was a report last week that about 10 million people haven’t yet claimed their federal stimulus checks or economic impact payments, as well as child tax credits. The IRS is now making another effort to reach these people by sending them letters to inform them that they may be eligible for COVID-19 federal benefits.
