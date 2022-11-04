Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 Pro lead times elevated but stable, iPhone 14 demand 'modest'
Lead times for the iPhone 14 Pro models have stabilized after increasing due to the Zhengzhou factory's COVID issues, an availability tracker states, while demand for the iPhone 14 models are "modest" in comparison. In the ninth week of the Apple Product Availability Tracker conducted by JP Morgan analysts, the...
Apple building new ad network for live television
Apple continues to expand its advertising network as it begins setting up framework to run ads during Major League Soccer games. As part of a larger advertising push, Apple is preparing to create new advertising opportunities during next year's soccer games and related shows. According to Bloomberg, Apple is talking...
2022 iPad review: Decent upgrade, bad lineup position
Apple's 2022 iPad overhaul is a modernization of the line, but introduces new issues. Apple's iPad has been a staple of the company's catalog since its launch. The 2022 model migrates the 2018 iPad Pro design to the entry-level, and brings some other niceties to the line. Instead of replacing...
Apple breaks silence on iPhone 14 Pro impact from COVID
Apple has finally confirmed that the Foxconn assembly facility in Zhengzhou, China responsible for iPhone 14 Pro production has reduced its output following a regional COVID-19 outbreak. Since late October, reports surrounding Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory has detailed the impact and changes made at the facility to counter an outbreak of...
Insta360 X3 action cam now available as a bundle through Apple
The Insta360 X3 action cam is now available through Apple, coming in a bundle with other accessories for photographers and videographers. On the online Apple Store and in Apple retail stores, the bundle includes the Insta360 X3 camera, two batteries, a lens cap, a carrying case, one 64GB SD card, and the Invisible Selfie Stick.
Twelve South HiRise 3 review: Great design but not MFi-approved
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Twelve South HiRise 3 is a three-device charger that solves a specific problem with mostMagSafe chargers but doesn't bear Apple's MFi approval. When we were first introduced to the third-generation HiRise from Twelve...
Apple settles lawsuit against former employee accused of leaking trade secrets
Apple has settled its lawsuit against Simon Lancaster, a former materials lead who allegedly stole trade secrets and shared them with a journalist. As part of the settlement, Lancaster will pay an undisclosed sum to Apple. He is also barred from disclosing any confidential information related to Apple without Apple's express written consent.
Apple kills long-time event archive on YouTube
Brendan Shanks, owner of the Apple WWDC Videos channel on YouTube, tweeted that Apple had filed a series of copyright removal requests against his channel. Congratulations Apple, you took down my YouTube channel containing hundreds of20-year old WWDC videos. Wouldn't want anyone learning about Mac OS X, Darwin, Aqua, or WebObjects @tim_cook @pschiller @gruber @jsnell @ismh @mjtsai @reneritchie @reckless pic.twitter.com/w2UgVqOubF.
Twitter for iOS updated with $8 checkmark in-app purchase
Twitter has started rolling out an update to its iOS app bringing Twitter Blue up to $8, a feature that also enables users to gain the famous blue checkmark of verification. Surfacing in the App Store, Twitter version 9.34.3 states the update adds "great new features to Twitter Blue," with more on the way "soon."
'Father of the iPod' Tony Fadell joins Arm's board
Nest and iPod co-designer Tony Fadell has joined the board of processor designer Arm, which works with Apple on the M- and iPhone A-series chips. Early in 2022, Nvidia's deal to buy Arm failed following both US and UK regulatory concerns. Now the company is continuing to work toward a possible public listing, and has announced addition of Tony Fadell to its board.
EZQuest multiport hub review: More USB-C ports please
The Ultimate Plus Multimedia Hub Adapter from EZQuest is the one-stop shop for almost any port people need in their computing life, and it's geared toward Macs with Apple Silicon. The EZQuest Hub works with Intel, M-Series Mac, and Windows PCs to connect external displays, USB-C devices, and more. It's...
Entire 'Hunger Games' franchise available to stream on Apple TV+ for limited time
The Apple TV+ film "Causeway" starring Jennifer Lawrence debuted Friday, and as a bonus, subscribers can watch the entire "Hunger Games" franchise and "Silver Linings Playbook" for a limited time. Apple may have increased subscription prices for Apple TV+, but the company is also working to increase the platform's value....
Amazon slashes MacBook Pro prices by up to $500 in Early Black Friday sale
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon's MacBook Pro sale offers discounts of $400 to $500 off retail 14-inch and 16-inch configurations, with units in stock and ready to ship before Black Friday. In the case of the 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 Pro chip, the$1,999 bargain provides the lowest price we've ever seen on the premium spec in your choice of Silver or Space Gray.
Apple's holiday guide offers carols for Christmas, workouts for New Year — and no discounts
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Christmas is a time of giving full-price Apple goods, according to the company's new gift guide which is supported by festive features within Apple's apps. "This year's Holiday Gift Guide features the most innovative...
How to stop iPhone Notes from syncing to iCloud in iOS 16
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple'siCloud can be handy for syncing your data across devices, but sometimes you want to turn iCloud syncing off for particular apps. On iOS or iPadOS this is relatively easy. While apps and services...
Bluetti's AC500 raises $11M in crowdfunding, will hit Amazon on November 25
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Bluetti has raised $11 million in crowdfunding for its AC500 modular solar power station, with it and the B3000S expansion battery now set to go on sale though the official store and Amazon from November 25.
Daily deals Nov. 6: 20% off M1 MacBook Air, $122 off Sony ANC headphones, $503 off 42-inch LG Flex bendable monitor, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Sunday's best deals include $400 off an M1 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro, a $10 Apple Silicone Case for iPhone 13 mini, 15% off Lego Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block, and much more. AppleInsider...
Foxconn to dodge China lockdown, move iPhone production to India
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — AnalystMing-Chi Kuo claims that Foxconn is to step up its iPhone production in India, specifically to overcome delays caused by China's COVID lockdowns. The latest coronavirus outbreak had already been predicted to cause Foxconn's...
Yeelight launches new Matter Cube light, will update others with Matter support
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Smart home accessory manufacturer Yeelight is jumping on the Matter bandwagon, launching a new Matter-certified smart lamp as well as bringing the standard to existing products via a OTA firmware update. Yeelight has announced...
Daily deals Nov. 4: $20 off Apple Watch Ultra, $700 off 65-inch 4K LG TV, 50% off Beats Solo3, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Friday's best deals include $150 off Apple Watch Series 7, $150 off Apple Studio Display, $410 off 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts...
