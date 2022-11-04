AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon's MacBook Pro sale offers discounts of $400 to $500 off retail 14-inch and 16-inch configurations, with units in stock and ready to ship before Black Friday. In the case of the 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 Pro chip, the$1,999 bargain provides the lowest price we've ever seen on the premium spec in your choice of Silver or Space Gray.

2 DAYS AGO