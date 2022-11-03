Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
South Dakota Candidates Rally Base Ahead of Election Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem planned a Monday reelection rally featuring a video message from former President Donald Trump in a final push to turn out voters in the heavily-Republican western part of the state, while her Democratic challenger, state lawmaker Jamie Smith, focused on the state's largest city in a bid to make the race competitive by winning big in his hometown of Sioux Falls.
US News and World Report
Election 2022: A Look at What's on the Alabama Ballot
Alabama voters will decide races ranging from U.S. Senate and governor to local offices in Tuesday’s election. Alabama voters will decide races ranging from U.S. Senate and governor to local offices in Tuesday's election Polling places and registration status can be found on the secretary of state's website, at https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview. Voter turnout is expected to be moderate, according to a projection by Secretary of State John Merrill. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Here's a quick look at major statewide races and issues:
US News and World Report
'Kill Them': Arizona Election Workers Face Midterm Threats
(Reuters) - Election workers in Arizona’s most fiercely contested county faced more than 100 violent threats and intimidating communications in the run-up to Tuesday’s midterms, most of them based on election conspiracy theories promoted by former President Donald Trump and his allies. The harassment in Maricopa County included...
US News and World Report
Manchin: Biden's Coal Comments Are 'Divorced From Reality'
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday was criticized by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democratic antagonist and ally, for being “cavalier” and “divorced from reality” after vowing to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future.
Donald Trump’s biracial ex-girlfriend Kara Young says he told her she got her intelligence from white father
Donald Trump suggests he would not return to Twitter if Elon Musk reinstates his account. Donald Trump’s biracial former girlfriend Kara Young has broken her silence about an incident where he told her she got her intelligence from her white father. Speaking to Inside Edition on Tuesday in her...
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said. “Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors,” the lottery said. In an emailed statement to queries from The Associated Press, the Multi-State Lottery Association said the delay was the result of a participating lottery that needed additional time to process its sales. Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST drawing, the association told the AP, “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay,” and that there was still no estimated timeline for the Powerball drawing.
US News and World Report
Supreme Court Rebuffs U.S. Veteran's Disability Case, One Conservative Justice Dissenting
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a dispute involving an Air Force veteran's bid to reinstate certain disability benefits denied by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, prompting a sharp dissent by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch. In declining to take up Thomas Buffington's appeal...
US News and World Report
North Dakota Sees Advertising, Campaign Blitz Before Vote
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — After months of crisscrossing the state stumping everywhere from tiny town cafes to big city venues, North Dakota’s U.S. House candidates were making a final push Monday attempting to garner voter support mostly through social media and television and radio interviews and advertising. Backers...
US News and World Report
Election Conspiracy Theorists Ordered Freed in Texas Lawsuit
HOUSTON (AP) — An appeals court on Monday ordered the release of the leaders of a Texas-based group that promotes election conspiracy theories after they had been jailed last week for not complying with a court order to provide information in a defamation lawsuit over some of their claims.
US News and World Report
Arizona County's Plan to Hand-Count Ballots Blocked by Judge
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge on Monday blocked a rural Arizona county's plan to conduct a full hand-count of ballots from the current election — a measure requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy. The ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine, Israel Could Both Be Strengthened
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a pitch for closer security ties with Israel on Monday, saying both countries faced similar threats. "I think it is clear to everyone what Ukraine emphasizes and the security emphasis of Israel," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address after a conversation with Benjamin Netanyahu, the winner in last week's Israeli election.
US News and World Report
Idaho Officials Urge Voters to Be Wary of Misinformation
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials are urging voters to get election-related information from trusted sources and report possible voting rights or fraud concerns to officials. Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and District of Idaho U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit in a news release late...
US News and World Report
U.S. Privately Asks Ukraine to Show Russia It's Open to Talks -Washington Post
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power, the Washington Post reported on Saturday. The paper quoted unnamed people familiar with...
Leaders push for climate action, fossil tax at UN talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — World leaders are making the case for tougher action to tackle global warming Tuesday, as this year’s international climate talks in Egypt heard growing calls for fossil fuel companies to help pay for the damage they have helped cause to the planet. United...
US News and World Report
U.S. Targets South African Islamic State Cell With Fresh Sanctions
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has targeted four people allegedly tied to the leader of an Islamic State cell in South Africa for supporting the militant group, along with eight related companies, U.S. officials said on Monday, citing ongoing threats. In a statement, the U.S Department of Treasury said...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Warns of More Russian Attacks on Energy Infrastructure
KYIV/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday warned of more potential Russian attacks on his country's energy infrastructure, as officials urged residents in the capital Kyiv to consider making plans to leave as ongoing strikes threaten the power supply. Zelenskiy, in his regular nightly address, said Russia was...
US News and World Report
U.S. Judge Suspends Many of New York's New Gun Restrictions
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal judge in New York temporarily suspended many parts of the state's new gun restrictions on Monday to allow members of a gun-owners' rights group to continue their lawsuit challenging the new law as unconstitutional. Judge Glenn Suddaby of the U.S. District Court in Syracuse agreed...
US News and World Report
Security Threat Prompts Shutdown of Kari Lake Campaign Headquarters in Phoenix
PHOENIX (Reuters) -The delivery of an envelope containing a suspicious white powder prompted the Arizona gubernatorial campaign of Republican nominee Kari Lake to shut down its Phoenix headquarters two days before the election, the campaign said in a statement on Sunday. The envelope, opened by a member of Lake's staff,...
US News and World Report
Donald Trump Appeals New York Court Order for Watchdog at Company
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday appealed a judge's order to install a watchdog at the Trump Organization before a civil fraud case by the state's attorney general goes to trial. Manhattan-based Justice Arthur Engoron on Thursday granted state Attorney General Letitia James' request to...
US News and World Report
North Korea: Missile Tests Were Practice to Attack South, US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons. The...
