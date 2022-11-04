ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

pittsburghsoccernow.com

The Bear Necessities: RDA duo lead Winchester Thurston to Boys 1A repeat

PITTSBURGH — In a playoff year marked by lower-seeded teams making playoff runs lengthier than usual, the Winchester Thurston boys relied upon superior postseason experience to remain the superior team in their classification. Once again, the Riverhounds Development Academy tandem of Alex Hauskrecht and fellow senior Oliver Daboo delivered...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsoccernow.com

Duquesne’s aggression pays off in comeback victory

Throughout this season, the Duquesne Men’s Soccer Team has called Rooney Field its fortress and have backed it up, but Saturday night that was put to the test as it trailed at home for the first time all season. Duquesne had been looking to exact revenge against La Salle...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsoccernow.com

FINAL: Duquesne 2, LaSalle 1 (A-10 Men’s Tournament – 1st Rd)

2022 ATLANTIC 10 MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP – FIRST ROUND. A second-half brace from Zach Mowka (70′ & 83′) powered second-seeded Duquesne (11-3-4) to a 2-1 come-from-behind win over seventh-seed La Salle (5-9-4) in the quarterfinal of the Atlantic 10 Championship Saturday night on a windswept Rooney Field.
PITTSBURGH, PA

