Read full article on original website
Related
From Young Dad to Reality Star! See ’90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed’s Transformation: Then and Now Photos
90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown initially made his debut to the franchise with long locks alongside his former love interest, Rosemarie Vega, on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and despite receiving his fair share of backlash over the years, has continued to document his love life on the spinoffs, 90 Day: The Single Life and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
‘Family Karma’ Star Brian Benni Teases Major ‘Drama’ In Season 3: ‘Everyone’ Has ‘Secrets’ (Exclusive)
Fans of Family Karma are expecting more drama than usual when the binge-worthy Bravo show returns for Season 3 on Sunday, Nov. 6, and according to one of its stars, it doesn’t disappoint! Newly single Brian Benni, who broke it off with the other Monica recently, spilled the tea EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife, teasing that this time around, the tight-knit group of Indian-American friends — including Vishal, Anisha, & Amrit — and their moms (“aunties”), might begin to unravel.
bravotv.com
Courtney Veale’s Below Deck Med Season 7 BTS Photo Dump Will Have You Saying “Whoa”
The Below Deck Mediterranean deckhand’s pics hint at several friendship updates. As Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 cruises toward the end of its journey in Malta, deckhand Courtney Veale is reflecting with some seriously must-see behind-the-scenes photos. On Wednesday, November 2, she shared her first “BDM7 dump,” featuring all...
Comments / 0