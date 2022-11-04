Fans of Family Karma are expecting more drama than usual when the binge-worthy Bravo show returns for Season 3 on Sunday, Nov. 6, and according to one of its stars, it doesn’t disappoint! Newly single Brian Benni, who broke it off with the other Monica recently, spilled the tea EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife, teasing that this time around, the tight-knit group of Indian-American friends — including Vishal, Anisha, & Amrit — and their moms (“aunties”), might begin to unravel.

