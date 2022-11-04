Election Day is Tuesday, but many people have already voted. Vermilion County Clerk Kathy Jenkins told us late Friday about the daily turnout of early voters at her office…. {AUDIO: ”We’ve been running probably anywhere from 90 to 100 all week this week. So that’s really encouraging for us. We do a lot of work to put on the elections and want people to get out and vote, and it looks like they’re pretty motivated to do that this year. So we’re excited to see everybody come in.”}

VERMILION COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO