Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Early Voters Keep Election Workers Busy
Election Day is Tuesday, but many people have already voted. Vermilion County Clerk Kathy Jenkins told us late Friday about the daily turnout of early voters at her office…. {AUDIO: ”We’ve been running probably anywhere from 90 to 100 all week this week. So that’s really encouraging for us. We do a lot of work to put on the elections and want people to get out and vote, and it looks like they’re pretty motivated to do that this year. So we’re excited to see everybody come in.”}
dailyeasternnews.com
Get to know local candidates
The News contacted candidates with a list of questions to learn about them and their stances on various issues. The same questions were sent to al candidates listed on the Coles County 2022 General Election specimen ballot for the county, county board, judicial, and appellate and circuit court judge races. These are summaries of the responses we received.
agupdate.com
With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois
NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
Herald & Review
Decatur group rallies for abortion access
DECATUR — With Illinois’ midterm election just days away, some Central Illinois residents are asking voters to consider abortion access as they head to the polls. Roughly a dozen residents took part in the Central IL Abortion Coalition’s (CIAC) rally outside the Decatur Civic Center on Saturday. The protestors argued that just one election could threaten the future of abortion access and other reproductive rights in Illinois.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion County Returns to Low COVID-19 Rate
Vermilion County has returned to the LOW Transmission Rate for COVID-19. The announcement from the Vermilion County Health Department notes that at the Low Community Level, residents are advised to get up to date on COVID-19 vaccines or boosters, if eligible. The 7 day rolling average COVID case rate/ per...
wglt.org
Bailey to supporters in Bloomington: 'Nightmare on Elm Street is coming to a neighborhood near you'
Highlights from Darren Bailey's campaign stop at Denny's Doughnuts in Bloomington on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. “Who is ready to shock the nation when we fire JB Pritzker? Are you guys ready?”. That's what Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey asked a Bloomington crowd crammed into Denny’s Doughnuts, a last-minute...
Urbana schools closed due to threat
Update 1:35 p.m. Urbana Police officials said they have completed a sweep of Urbana Middle and High Schools and found no active threats. Update 11:13 a.m. The Urbana Police Department released a statement at 10:30 a.m. elaborating on previously known information regarding a threat that resulted in Urbana Middle and High Schools being closed on […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Macon County, IL
Macon County, Illinois, is full of cozy, small-town charm with some hints of modern entertainment. Nestled within the state's center, this county is often called" the Heart of Illinois." It's home to the bustling city of Decatur but mainly comprises little towns and close-knit villages. Scenic outdoor adventures are also...
WTHI
A new grocery store is now open in Paris, Illinois
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - People in Edgar County are celebrating the opening of a brand-new grocery store. GW's Tiger Market opened its doors for the first time on Saturday. This is the only locally-owned grocery store in the city. The store features products from local farmers and suppliers too. The...
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
Urbana energy rates triple, what this means for you next bill
URBANA, Ill. -- An end to an energy contract means electric rates are going to spike in one central Illinois city. Starting in December people in Urbana will see their 4-cent rate jump to 12 cents.
foxillinois.com
Urbana High School closed for day after terroristic threats
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — UPDATE:. Urbana Police are investigating after they say terroristic threats were called into Urbana High School on Monday morning. It started about 7 a.m. when the school resource officer contacted police about a threat from someone who called the school's office. The caller said he...
Central Illinois junior high considers closure amid teacher shortages, limited activities
CRESCENT CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — Some junior high students in Iroquois County may go to another school next year. It comes after Crescent City Grade School is facing teacher shortages and limited extracurriculars. The question to deactivate and close part of the school will be on ballots on Tuesday. This school year, Rod Grimsley, the […]
Car strikes Danville Royal Donut, shop remains open
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A car crashed into Royal Donut in Danville last night, according to the shop’s Facebook post. Staff said no one was in the store when the accident happened and the driver was also safe. Staff members quickly cleared and closed off the area. The lobby and drive-thru are now open to […]
Champaign community hosts fundraiser for shooting victim
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) –The community gathered on Sunday night to support a 12-year-old boy who was shot last month. Police found the victim on Sangamon Drive between Kenwood Road and Crescent Drive, but the shooting happened more than a mile away, near the corner of Dogwood and Kimberly Drives. A family friend says the boy […]
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College Board of Trustees Chair Earns Years of Service Award
Executive Director of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association (ICCTA) Jim Reed presented Lake Land College Board of Trustees Chair Mike Sullivan with the ICCTA 35 Year Trustee Service Award at the October Board of Trustees meeting. “We are incredibly grateful to Chair Sullivan for the many years he has...
fightingillini.com
#23 Illini Open Season Monday vs. EIU
#23 ILLINOIS (0-0) vs. Eastern Illinois (0-0) Television ESPNU (Jordan Bernfield & Jon Crispin) Pregame Press Conference Coach Underwood (Nov. 4) Illinois Probable Starters (stats listed are from 2021-22 season) Pos. No. Name Ht. Wt. Yr. PPG RPG APG Note. G 1 Skyy Clark 6-3 200 Fr. – – –...
WAND TV
State's Attorney's Office: Use of force in Decatur officer-involved shooting "necessary"
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County State's Attorney's Office has completed its investigation into an officer involved shooting in Decatur that left a suspect dead and two police officers wounded. The Decatur Police Department released body cam and dash cam footage from an officer-involved shooting from October 12 that...
fordcountychronicle.com
Judge denies hospital’s request for injunction against one of its former doctors
PAXTON — A Ford County judge recently denied Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services’ request for a preliminary injunction against one of its former doctors — Dr. Darrin Ray — that sought to temporarily prohibit his continued employment as a nursing home medical director and family physician within 25 miles of Gibson City or Farmer City.
Illinois vs. Purdue picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines
Illinois hosts Purdue in a battle between Big Ten West teams with the division title in sight in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. The Illini control their own destiny for the division title, needing a win over Purdue plus one more win over Michigan or Northwestern to guarantee a spot ...
