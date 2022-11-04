Read full article on original website
1898 commemoration events continue around Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The 1898 commemoration events continued Sunday at the City Hall Council Chambers in Downtown Wilmington Sunday. A photo exhibition and church history revival of Wilmington’s Foundational African-American Congregation, part of the “Third Person Project” was on display. The exhibition program kicked off...
‘Pajama Jams’ begins annual pajama drive, collecting clothes for local children
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local organization is once again helping to collect pajamas for children in need. ‘Pajama Jams’ is in its 14th year of their pajama drive, which kicked off Monday and runs through December 9th. Pajama Jams began in Hampton Roads, Virginia, opening a second...
Assistant District Attorney links missing teen case to New Hanover County Landfill search
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The law enforcement presence in place at the New Hanover County Landfill since last week has been connected by New Hanover County Assistant District Attorney Connie Jordan to a missing person case. 16-year-old Miyonna Jones has been missing since early this month. The Wilmington Police...
Virginia rocket launch lights up early morning sky across Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you were awake early enough on Monday morning you may have seen a fireball streaking across the sky. It turns out it wasn’t a meteor as some people assumed, but a rocket launch from Wallops Island in Virginia. The rocket was originally scheduled...
Hampstead’s North Carolina Spot Festival makes comeback
HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) – It’s one of Cape Fear’s biggest festivals missed by many, and after a two-year pause it’s back. The festival celebrates a saltwater fish that is local to the Carolina Coast, the Spot. The North Carolina Carolina Spot Festival has been around since...
Road work begins on Racine Drive intersection
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Crews are beginning to work on improving an intersection in Wilmington. Work is set to begin at the intersection of Racine Drive and New Centre Drive to create a new turn lane. This is a transportation bond project aiming to help reduce traffic congestion and...
Wrightsville Beach Alzheimer’s Walk raises $125k+
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – About 600 people put on their tennis shoes to raise money and awareness for a progressive disease that impacts as many as 5.8 million people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to end Alzheimer’s is one of...
Wilmington begins roadwork on Racine Drive
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — Work will begin Monday, November 7, on the Racine Drive at New Centre Drive intersection as a part of the Intersection Improvements Project. This is a transportation bond project that will help reduce traffic congestion and increase pedestrian safety in the area. Traffic patterns will vary throughout the 5-month project as crews will be adding a right-turn lane on Racine Drive, constructing new curb ramps and sidewalks, adding signalized pedestrian crossings, and adding a pedestrian refuge concrete island on northwest corner.
Bladenboro church rallies around assault victim
BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) – A Bladen County church honored on Sunday, one of its own, after he survived an attack and robbery more than a week ago. Willie “Waddell” Davis has few words and is still recovering after he said he was hit in the head, robbed, and pushed in a ditch.
YWCA receives grant, supporting youth financial literacy program
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The YWCA Lower Cape Fear has received a grant to help support a financial literacy program for local youth. The program is titled ‘FINAPTITUDE’, and will allow 3rd through 5th graders the chance to learn the basics of money management. YWCA says their...
New Hanover County Fire Rescue ready to ‘Fill the Boot’ for Muscular Dystrophy Association
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue is supporting the Muscular Dystrophy Association with their annual ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign. The yearly event kicks off Tuesday and will help to raise funds to help transform the lives of people with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.
Landfall Foundation awards grant to nonprofit
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — At their Grant Awards Ceremony yesterday, November 3, the Landfall Foundation awarded Kids Making It a grant in the amount of $7,460. Kids Making It is a nonprofit organization that seeks to prevent juvenile delinquency through woodworking and teaching valuable vocational, entrepreneurial and life skills. Their goal is for the youth they serve to stay in school, stay out of trouble, and transition successfully into either the workforce or college.
Several water rescues reported over the weekend
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Rescue crews were busy over the weekend in parts of the Cape Fear. According to Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue and Kure Beach Ocean Rescue, at least six water rescues were responded to between the two agencies. All rescues were minor, with just one person...
The Out of the Darkness Community Walk takes place November 6
Wrightsville Beach, NC (WWAY) — In an effort to raise awareness and support for suicide prevention, a community is hosting a walk in Wrightsville Beach. According to The Out of the Darkness Community Walk, the walk will be a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It aims to unite communities and provide an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions affect our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.
Wilmington Police suspecting foul play in case of missing teen
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has issued a press release in response to growing community talk on social media about missing Wilmington teen Miyonna Jones. 16-year-old Jones was reported missing last week. Since the report, the Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and other...
Wrightsville Beach Sailfish Tournament raised almost $19,000
Wrightsville, NC (WWAY) — The first annual Wrightsville Beach Sailfish Tournament raised almost $19,000 to be donated to the Lower Cape Fear Life Care & Hospice. The tournament was held October 21st – 29th 2022. Intracoastal Angler hosted the inaugural event where boats fished for 2 days in...
Man arrested in Wilmington on drug charges
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Wilmington. The Wilmington Police Department says they conducted a traffic stop around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Church Street for a window tint violation. The K9 Unit searched the...
Cape Fear Kite Festival kicks off in bright way
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) – More than the Carolina Beach Ferris wheel lit up the sky Friday night. A kite night fly kicked off the Cape Fear Kite Festival on the beach. Hundreds of kids and adults gazed up at the sky to watch the brightly colored LED lights move with the wind.
Wilmington police arrest suspect after officer-involved shooting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting Monday evening. According to a press release sent just before 7 p.m. Monday, WPD units are currently on the scene at 3950 Independence Boulevard in reference to an officer involved shooting. Police say one suspect is in...
UPDATE: Man wanted in suspected intentional fire in Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department is searching for a man after a suspected intentional fire in Oak Island on Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 pm, the Oak Island Fire Department was dispatched to the Oak Island Masonic Lodge #758 in the 2000 block of East Oak Island Drive in response to a structure fire.
