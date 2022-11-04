Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
berryvikings.com
Seven Earn All-SAA Recognition
MOUNT BERRY, Ga. - Henry Asbill and Nathan Carlson each earned First Team All-Southern Athletic Association recognition as the league announced its 2022 awards recipients for men's soccer Monday morning. In all, seven Vikings earned recognition from the SAA as Michael Carboni and Tracy Moon were named to the All-SAA...
berryvikings.com
Vikings Fall in Heartbreaking SAA Championship
Officially, the record book will show that Berry and Birmingham-Southern played to a draw on Nov. 6, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. However, and unfortunately for Berry, in the final game of the Southern Athletic Association Men's Soccer Championship, someone had to be declared as the champion to earn the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.
berryvikings.com
Women's Soccer Nets Baker's Dozen of SAA Honorees
MOUNT BERRY, Ga. - Highlighted by First Team All-Southern Athletic Association honors for Julia Massa, Sophia Coon, Tori Toellner, and Karsen Brantley, Berry's women's soccer team had 13 members earn year-end recognition from the league as the All-SAA teams were announced Monday afternoon. Ellie Sherrod and Hannah Henn each picked...
berryvikings.com
Vikings Claim SAA Title Once Again
MOUNT BERRY, Ga.- The No. 10-ranked Berry Vikings won their second consecutive Southern Athletic Association championship on Sunday afternoon in the Cage Center defeating Birmingham Southern in a five set thriller, 3-2 (23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17, 15-11). The Vikings (23-4) put up big numbers on both sides of the ball,...
berryvikings.com
Vikings Continue to Progress in the Pool
Berry's men's and women's swimming and diving teams hit the road for a tri-meet at Centre against the host Colonels and Asbury Saturday in Danville, Ky. In dual meet scoring, both Berry squads topped Asbury but fell to Centre. Men's Results. Centre d. Berry 179-118 Berry d. Asbury 191-81 Berry's...
Comments / 0