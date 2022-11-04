ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cybersecurity-insiders.com

Russian Cyberwar targeted 42 countries that support Ukraine

Russian war with Ukraine seems to be never ending and news is now out that state sponsored threat actors have targeted about 42 countries and 128 government agencies so far that were supporting Kyiv with essentials, ammunition and finances. United States along with the UK are urging Zelensky to conduct...
VTDigger

‘I am alive’: Russian photojournalist Dmitri Beliakov lands in Vermont

The 52-year-old war correspondent has covered conflicts in Chechnya, Syria and Georgia for the world’s most prominent news outlets. As Russia invaded Ukraine this year, he made the wrenching decision to leave his homeland — and ended up in Rutland County. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘I am alive’: Russian photojournalist Dmitri Beliakov lands in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
The Guardian

Cop27 wifi in Egypt blocks human rights and key news websites

Attendees at the Cop27 climate meeting have found that the conference internet connection blocks access to the global rights organisation Human Rights Watch (HRW) as well as other key news websites needed for information during the talks. HRW is due to lead a panel discussion at Cop27 along with Amnesty...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Live updates | Climate Summit

The Latest on COP27, this year's annual UN summit on climate change. The head of the United Nations warned Monday that the world is on a “highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator” unless drastic action is taken to curb global warming. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio...
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Data Breach of Victorian Populace in Australia taken seriously

Data of Australian Victorian Populace appears to be exposed, as a technology company managing and serving was infiltrated by hackers on Wednesday last week. PNORS Technology Group, is the company that witnessed a compromise of its computer network recently, apparently spilling sensitive details to hackers. PNORS owns about 5-companies and...

