ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Man injured after shots fired in Walmart parking lot

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT)- Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting outside the Walmart at Chesterfield Crossing Sunday night. Police say this happened at the Walmart on Chattanooga Plaza just before 7. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Petersburg police investigating deadly shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Cameron Street. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where...
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

1 person injured in Hopewell shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A male suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm on Friday in Hopewell. Police were called to the scene of the 1000 block of Langston Park Drive just before 5:15 p.m. The victim, who was not identified, was transported to VCU Medical Center and is...
HOPEWELL, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Hopewell Police searching for four suspects

Police in Hopewell are searching for multiple suspects after a juvenile was shot last month. On Sept. 23 just before 8 p.m., officers received multiple calls for shots fired at the 2700 block of Courthouse Road. Once they arrived on the scene, officers found a boy shot in the back....
HOPEWELL, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy