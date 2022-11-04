Read full article on original website
Chesterfield man arrested in connection to October shooting in Henrico
Henrico Police arrested a 22-year-old Chesterfield County man, who now faces 11 charges related to a shooting that injured a man in the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court in Henrico Oct. 8. Nicholas Alexander Mohr was arrested without incident Oct. 28. He faces charges of malicious wounding, use of...
NBC12
Man injured after shots fired in Walmart parking lot
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT)- Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting outside the Walmart at Chesterfield Crossing Sunday night. Police say this happened at the Walmart on Chattanooga Plaza just before 7. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
Police investigating death of man shot in southside Richmond
Police are investigating the death of a man after he was shot multiple times in southside Richmond, near Route 1, on Saturday evening.
Man found dead on Richmond's Southside
A man was found dead with gunshot wounds on the city's Southside Saturday night. Richmond Police said they were called to the 2500 block of Lancelot Avenue.
Car flips in 3-vehicle crash near A.P. Hill statue in Richmond
According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Hermitage Road and West Laburnum Avenue at around 10:39 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 for a report of a crash.
Former Henrico Police employee charged with double murder, barricade incident arraigned in court
A former Henrico Police employee who was arrested after a shooting and barricade incident in July appeared in court on Friday, Nov. 4.
cbs17
Mom of missing woman says suspect is same man arrested for Florida murder
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There could be new developments in the case of a missing Richmond woman after a man who may have been one of the last people to see her was arrested for murder in a different case in Florida earlier this week. It’s been six years...
NBC12
Petersburg police investigating deadly shooting
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Cameron Street. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where...
Hopewell Police searching for fugitive wanted for probation violation
The Hopewell Police Department is currently searching for a wanted fugitive.
NBC12
1 person injured in Hopewell shooting
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A male suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm on Friday in Hopewell. Police were called to the scene of the 1000 block of Langston Park Drive just before 5:15 p.m. The victim, who was not identified, was transported to VCU Medical Center and is...
33-year-old Petersburg resident killed after shooting on Cameron Street
Police responded to the 800 block of Cameron Street just before 9 p.m. Thursday and found the 33-year-old man had been shot multiple times.
Lanes clear after crash on I-195 in Henrico
According to 511Virginia, the crash took place at mile marker 28.5, just south of the I-64 interchange in eastern Henrico County. The northbound center and right lanes are both currently closed.
Henrico County student faces charges related to October shooting
Henrico Police arrested a juvenile male at Highland Springs High School Nov. 3, and the teen now faces charges related to a shooting that occurred in Eastern Henrico Oct. 17. Just before noon that day, shots were reportedly fired into an occupied vehicle in the 500 block of East Laburnum Avenue, but the victim did not sustain any injuries.
Student wanted in shooting caught with gun at Highland Springs H.S., police say
A gun was recovered from a Highland Springs student who was taken into custody at school on Thursday for a shooting incident that happened last month.
Several shots fired incidents along same Hampton street
Officers were called out to the 600 block of Michigan Drive in reference to weapon law violations multiple times in the month of October, according to a news release issued Nov. 3.
‘This is not okay’: Neighbor speaks out after man is shot on street in Chesterfield
Surveillance video released by Chesterfield Police shows the moments before 56-year-old Robert Ashburn was shot dead in his driveway on North Carriage Lane around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
One dead in single-vehicle crash on Staples Mill Road in Henrico County
Police in Henrico County have reported a man died on Friday after his car crashed into the median at Staples Mill Road and flipped several times.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Hopewell Police searching for four suspects
Police in Hopewell are searching for multiple suspects after a juvenile was shot last month. On Sept. 23 just before 8 p.m., officers received multiple calls for shots fired at the 2700 block of Courthouse Road. Once they arrived on the scene, officers found a boy shot in the back....
Woman looking for answers after string of trunk break-ins in Henrico
One woman is concerned about the security of her valuables after her family’s cars have been broken into twice in less than a month.
Person of interest in Keeshae Jacobs case charged with killing another woman
Otis Tucker, 35, was arrested this week in Jacksonville, Florida, and charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead in her apartment.
