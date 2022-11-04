Fantasmic! Returns to Hollywood Studios, Fugitive Recognized and Arrested at Animal Kingdom, Same-Day Cancellations Now Available at Walt Disney World, and More: Daily Recap (11/3/22)

Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023
Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
cohaitungchi.com
Walt Disney World Ticket Prices 2022
Planning a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth? We’ve got all the details on Walt Disney World ticket prices for 2022, including Park Hopper, After Hours events, and great discounts and deals. For 2022, Disney World ticket prices start at $109 per ticket and max out at...
disneydining.com
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
WDW News Today
Mysterious New Signage Goes Up at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Park Entrances
A series of mysterious new signs have been added to the entrances of the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. Three of the EPCOT logo signs can be found at the park’s main entrance. The presence of a tab at the bottom leads us to believe that these will occasionally sport a sign over them to promote park hours, special event entrances, or maybe just even make it clearer that one area is “exit only”. Only time will tell.
WDW News Today
Elderly Guest Passes Out on PeopleMover, Woman Goes Into Labor After Tomorrowland Speedway, and More From Recent Walt Disney World Incident Report
Each quarter, major theme parks are required to submit an incident report to the Florida government as part of their regulation process. These reports detail any incident that resulted in hospitalization for 24+ hours. Six incidents were documented between July and September of this year. This past September, while riding...
disneydining.com
Disney Confirms Resort Guest Perk to Continue Throughout 2023
As we enjoy the fall decor throughout Walt Disney World Resort and signs of the holiday season arriving soon, we’re shifting gears to focus on 2023 and what’s to come in the new year. Thankfully, Disney has confirmed a Disney Resort Guest perk will continue throughout the new year.
disneyfoodblog.com
Two Disney Parks Are SOLD OUT for 6 Days Straight Next Week
As we get closer and closer to Halloween, Disney World is getting more and more busy!. And, it’s totally understandable, because there are a lot of things to do! You can take a look at all of the holiday decor, eat spooky treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and more. But, if you’re going to the parks soon, it’s necessary to take a look at the calendar before you go. And, don’t forget that you still need a Park Pass Reservation to get into the parks — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
WDW News Today
Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 25% on Walt Disney World Resort Hotels in Early 2023
In addition to the discounts for Annual Passholders and Florida residents, a Walt Disney World Resort hotel discount has been announced for Disney Visa Cardmembers in early 2023. The offer is valid on select nights from January 2, 2023, through April 30, 2023. Save 25%. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for an overhaul and will reopen in early 2023 along with a new ride that already operates at Disney World's Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.
Disney World Has Announced Another Nostalgic Popcorn Bucket, But This Time There Shouldn't Be Seven Hour Lines
Following the Figment fiasco, another Disney World popcorn bucket that is likely to be in high demand is on the way.
WDW News Today
Sneak Peek of ‘Strange World’ Coming Soon to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disneyland Paris, and Disney Cruise Line
Sneak peeks of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Strange World” will debut soon at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disneyland Paris, and Disney Cruise Line. The sneak peek will begin tomorrow, November 4, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney has not announced when the sneak peeks will begin at Disneyland Paris and Disney Cruise Line.
disneydining.com
More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure
We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Guests Fearful, Furious as Disney Park Protesters Intimidate Them, Bang Drums, Render Park...
disneydining.com
Long Lines in the Magic Kingdom? Try These Disney Experiences Instead!
There’s no denying that the Magic Kingdom is an extremely popular Disney Park that many Guests love to spend plenty of time in, but this can result in some pretty heavy crowds and long wait times. Many popular attractions can have long wait times, including experiences like Splash Mountain, Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Peter Pan’s Flight, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, and Tomorrowland Speedway.
disneyfoodblog.com
THIS Is Why We Warn You About runDisney Weekends in Disney World
This weekend brought a HUGE runDisney event, the Wine and Dine Half Marathon, to Disney World!. Hundreds of runners got on their marks, got set, and WENT running through Disney World in hopes of getting a cool medal, fun merchandise, and even some discounts on water park tickets and food! But how did that affect crowds in the parks? Let’s find out!
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Monorail, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror & More MagicBand+ Designs Now Available for Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Several new MagicBand+ designs are now available for resort pre-arrival featuring some beloved sights around Walt Disney World. Monorail MagicBand+. This gray MagicBand+ shows the Walt Disney World Monorail among the clouds. The center puck features a...
disneydining.com
Restricted Airspace Breached at Walt Disney World Resort
The restricted airspace over the Walt Disney World Resort was breached last week while Guests were in attendance at the parks. Disney World’s no-fly zone was first put into place in 2003, and not in response to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, as many believe. That special status is why Guests at the parks can look up in the skies over Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs, and they won’t see any airliners or drones.
WDW News Today
Same-Day Cancellations Now Available for Dining Reservations in My Disney Experience App
Guests can now cancel their Walt Disney World dining reservations up to two hours before the reservation time in the My Disney Experience app. Previously, guests could not make same-day cancellations in the app. Instead, they had to call Disney, pay a no-show fee (usually $10 per person), or change the reservation to another day and then cancel it.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Now Available at Walt Disney World
The Mr. Toad popcorn bucket is now available at Magic Kingdom. The bucket is being sold via mobile order and can be picked up from the window at Pete’s Silly Side Show. It’s listed on the My Disney Experience app as “Magic Kingdom souvenir release.”. Signs guide...
WDW News Today
New Musical Popcorn Tin Coming Soon to Walt Disney World and Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney announced on Instagram that a new musical popcorn tin (rather than a plastic bucket) will be available at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort later this month. The tin is red with green holly and gold...
WDW News Today
New Oga’s Cantina Tiki-Style Travel Tumbler Arrives in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Whether you’re defending the galaxy or just driving the kids to school, one needs to hydrate or caffeinate. Black Spire Outpost to the rescue! A new Oga’s Cantina tiki-style travel tumbler has arrived on Batuu at Black Spire Outpost at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Drink like the locals do, no matter what planet you’re on today.
Comments / 0