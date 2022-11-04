5 November 2022 02:53 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Vaxcyte Inc is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to -84 cents​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -86 cents to ​a loss of -80 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", three "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -84 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -80 cents to a low of -86 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is not available. * The average price target from the three analysts providing estimates is $56. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expecting to report no change from the $0 revenue reported in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -84 cents per share implies a loss of 64.05 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -51 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.69 -0.80 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.63 -0.68 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.56 -0.55 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.55 -0.51 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 02:53 a.m..

1 DAY AGO