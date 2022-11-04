Read full article on original website
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc expected to post earnings of $16.81 a share - Earnings Preview
* Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7. * The Bristol Tennessee-based company is expected to report a 43.5% increase in revenue to $931.233 million from $648.84 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is for earnings of $16.81 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is $207, above its last closing price of $167.38. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 30.92 30.80 30.03 Missed -2.5 Mar. 31 2022 19.08 19.04 20.52 Beat 7.8 Dec. 31 2021 11.52 11.44 13.45 Beat 17.6 Sep. 30 2021 4.46 4.15 4.40 Beat 6.2 Jun. -0.68 -0.77 -1.03 Missed -33.8 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -2.06 -2.06 -1.79 Beat 13.1 Dec. 31 2020 -2.80 -2.82 -3.00 Missed -6.4 Sep. 30 2020 -3.24 -3.04 -3.75 Missed -23.4 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 19:40 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Kalyx acquires Staphyt’s New Zealand business for research expansion
Kalyx Australia partners with Staphyt's New Zealand arm to move beyond Australian borders. With Staphyt, Kalyx expects a boost in the production of arable and forage crops. The Australian agricultural business Kalyx is actively focused on expanding its horizon beyond Australian borders. To support this effort, Kalyx Australia signed an acquisition deal with the New Zealand division of Staphyt on 31 October 2022. Staphyt is a privately owned agroscience and agricultural testing company founded in 1989.
O2micro International Ltd <OIIM.O>: Losses of 4 cents announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 01:35 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by O2micro International Ltd in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -4 cents per share, 16 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 12 cents. Losses of -6 cents per share were anticipated by the three analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -8 cents to -4 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -6 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $18.16 million, which is higher than the estimated $18 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductors peer group is "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $18.16 million from $27.27 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.02 0.02 Met Mar. 31 2022 0.00 0.03 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.05 0.09 Beat Sep. 30 2021 0.10 0.12 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 01:35 p.m.
Cronos Group Inc expected to post a loss of 6 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Cronos Group Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7. * The Toronto Ontario-based company is expected to report a 23.4% increase in revenue to $25.174 million from $20.41 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 8 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Cronos Group Inc is for a loss of 6 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 7 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Cronos Group Inc is C$4.3, above its last closing price of C$4.20. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.06 -0.06 -0.05 Beat 10.7 Mar. 31 2022 -0.07 -0.07 -0.09 Missed -29.4 Dec. 31 2021 -0.12 -0.12 -0.36 Missed -193.9 Sep. 30 2021 -0.10 -0.10 0.21 Beat 320.4 Jun. -0.08 -0.07 0.15 Beat 301.9 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.08 -0.08 -0.44 Missed -444.4 Dec. 31 2020 -0.07 -0.07 -0.31 Missed -352.1 Sep. 30 2020 -0.06 -0.06 0.19 Beat 416.7 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 18:51 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Koppers Holdings Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Koppers Holdings Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of four analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $1.17 per share. * Revenue rose 26.2% to $536.10 million from a year ago; analysts expected $555.00 million. * Koppers Holdings Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was 91 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 0.9% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Koppers Holdings Inc shares had risen by 16.1% this quarter and lost 22.9% so far this year. * The company reported quarterly net income of $19 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Koppers Holdings Inc is $41.50 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 01:35 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.17 1.19 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.15 0.97 Missed Mar. 31 2022 0.85 0.91 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.67 0.77 Beat.
Why are Novatti (ASX:NOV) shares skyrocketing today?
The price of Novatti Group’s shares zoomed up more than 51% on the ASX at around 11:40 AM AEDT today (7 November). The software and services firm announced the launch of the International Bank of Australia. The company has obtained a restricted banking licence by the Australian Prudential Regulation...
Icahn Enterprises LP <IEP.O>: Losses of 37 cents announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 01:35 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Icahn Enterprises LP in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported losses of -37 cents per share, 18 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -55 cents. Profits of 22 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $3.34 billion, which is higher than the estimated $2.77 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The single recommendation for the company is "Strong Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the oil & gas refining and marketing peer group is also "Strong Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * One analyst is currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $3.34 billion from $2.66 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.07 -0.41 Missed Mar. 31 2022 0.13 1.06 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.13 -1.72 Missed Sep. 30 2021 0.11 -0.55 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 01:35 p.m.
Algoma Steel Group Inc <ASTL.TO>: Profits of 46 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
4 November 2022 11:23 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Algoma Steel Group Inc is expected to report third quarter earnings of 46 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 26 cents to 79 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", three "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the iron & steel peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from 46 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 79 cents to a low of 26 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is negative for the company at 36.5 percent. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is C$14.6. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report revenue of $642.85 million, a figure is not available for the same quarter last year. * No EPS actual value is available for the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.47 1.49 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.57 1.45 Missed Dec. 31 2021 1.79 0.92 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 11:23 p.m..
Constellation Software Inc <CSU.TO>: Profits of $16.08 announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 11:06 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Constellation Software Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $16.08 per share, $9.36 higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $6.72. Profits of $13.37 per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $12.23 to $14.21 per share, with a forecasted mean of $13.37 per share. The company reported revenue of $1.73 billion, which is lower than the estimated $1.73 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $1.73 billion from $1.3 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 13.07 13.00 Missed Mar. 31 2022 11.54 13.40 Beat Dec. 31 2021 13.02 13.93 Beat Sep. 30 2021 12.03 6.72 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 11:06 p.m.
PayPal Holdings Inc <PYPL.O>: Profits of $1.08 announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 12:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by PayPal Holdings Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $1.08 per share, 3 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.11. Profits of 96 cents per share were anticipated by the thirty six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 93 cents to $1.03 per share, with a forecasted mean of 96 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $6.85 billion, which is higher than the estimated $6.82 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the online services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Thirty six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was a loss of two estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $6.85 billion from $6.18 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.86 0.93 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.88 0.88 Met Dec. 31 2021 1.12 1.11 Missed Sep. 30 2021 1.07 1.11 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 12:01 a.m.
Energy Fuels Inc <UUUU.K>: Losses of 6 cents announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 10:10 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Energy Fuels Inc in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -6 cents per share, one cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -5 cents. Losses of -4 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -4 cents to -3 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -4 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $2.93 million, which is higher than the estimated $1.85 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the uranium peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of two new estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $2.93 million from $715 thousand in the same quarter last year. This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 10:10 p.m.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc <BRKa>: Profits of $5,290.58 announced for third quarter
5 November 2022 12:50 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Berkshire Hathaway Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $5,290.58 per share, $988.52 higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $4,302.06. Profits of $4,579.79 per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $4,333.57 to $4,826.00 per share, with a forecasted mean of $4,579.79 per share. The company reported revenue of $76.93 billion, which is lower than the estimated $77.68 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the consumer goods conglomerates peer group is "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $76.93 billion from $70.58 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 4.62 thousand 6.12 Beat thousand Mar. 31 2022 4.49 thousand 4.77 Beat thousand Dec. 31 2021 4.25 thousand 4.91 Beat thousand Sep. 30 2021 4.49 thousand 4.30 Missed thousand This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 12:50 p.m.
Five9 Inc expected to post earnings of 35cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Five9 Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7. * The San Ramon California-based company is expected to report a 26.4% increase in revenue to $195.1 million from $154.33 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 20 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on October 10 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue of $198.000 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Five9 Inc is for earnings of 35 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on October 10 2022, for the period ended September 30, was about USD0.38 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 18 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Five9 Inc is $110, above its last closing price of $53.29. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.18 0.18 0.34 Beat 90 Mar. 31 2022 0.14 0.13 0.22 Beat 63.3 Dec. 31 2021 0.37 0.36 0.42 Beat 15.2 Sep. 30 2021 0.22 0.23 0.28 Beat 21.9 Jun. 0.14 0.14 0.23 Beat 65.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.13 0.13 0.23 Beat 75.1 Dec. 31 2020 0.23 0.23 0.34 Beat 47.2 Sep. 30 2020 0.18 0.18 0.27 Beat 51.9 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 17:11 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
China's stocks could rise 20% once it fully reopens after COVID-zero curbs - but that won't come for months, Goldman Sachs says
Beijing needs to keep its zero-COVID policy in place until all preparations are done, and that won't be until well into 2023, Goldman Sachs said.
IPO corner: 5 ASX listings scheduled for November
Many companies have gone public in the past few months. But the number of listings has been lower compared to the corresponding period last year. Several companies have registered their initial public offerings on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) in the past few months despite stock market volatility, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions. However, fewer companies have registered the listing date with the exchange compared with the number for the corresponding period in 2021, as of 30 June 2022. “At this stage, it seems unlikely that the IPO market in 2022 will come anywhere near the amount raised or the number of listings that we saw last year,” said Marcus Ohm, the author of the HLB Mann Judd IPO Watch Australia mid-year report.
Absolute Software Corp expected to post a loss of 10 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Absolute Software Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8. * The Vancouver British Columbia-based company is expected to report a 27.0% increase in revenue to $55.559 million from $43.75 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Absolute Software Corp is for a loss of 10 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Absolute Software Corp is $12.85, below its last closing price of C$14.67. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.08 -0.10 Missed -25 Mar. 31 2022 -0.09 -0.10 -0.13 Missed -30 Dec. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.08 -0.10 Missed -25 Sep. 30 2021 0.05 0.05 -0.15 Missed -421.4 Jun. 0.03 0.03 -0.06 Missed -314.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.22 0.18 0.04 Missed -78.2 Dec. 31 2020 0.03 0.04 0.04 Met 14.3 Sep. 30 2020 0.09 0.07 0.06 Missed -17.2 This summary was machine generated November 5 at 00:46 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Jack Henry & Associates Inc expected to post earnings of $1.43 a share - Earnings Preview
* Jack Henry & Associates Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8. * The Monett Missouri-based company is expected to report a 8.7% increase in revenue to $530.719 million from $488.06 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 10 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Jack Henry & Associates Inc is for earnings of $1.43 per share. The company's EPS guidance on September 1 2022, for the period ended September 30, was between USD1.36 and USD1.38 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 12 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Jack Henry & Associates Inc is $198, above its last closing price of $180.46. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.00 1.00 1.10 Beat 9.7 Mar. 31 2022 1.06 1.06 1.16 Beat 9.3 Dec. 31 2021 1.13 1.13 1.30 Beat 15 Sep. 30 2021 1.32 1.32 1.38 Beat 4.4 Jun. 0.92 0.93 1.04 Beat 12.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.87 0.86 0.95 Beat 10.2 Dec. 31 2020 0.87 0.87 0.94 Beat 8.6 Sep. 30 2020 1.05 1.05 1.19 Beat 12.8 This summary was machine generated November 5 at 02:39 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Vaxcyte Inc <PCVX.O>: A loss of 84 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
5 November 2022 02:53 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Vaxcyte Inc is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to -84 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -86 cents to a loss of -80 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", three "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -84 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -80 cents to a low of -86 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is not available. * The average price target from the three analysts providing estimates is $56. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expecting to report no change from the $0 revenue reported in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -84 cents per share implies a loss of 64.05 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -51 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.69 -0.80 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.63 -0.68 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.56 -0.55 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.55 -0.51 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 02:53 a.m..
Achilles Therapeutics PLC expected to post a loss of 55 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Achilles Therapeutics PLC is expected to show no change in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7 (estimated). * * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Achilles Therapeutics PLC is for a loss of 55 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Achilles Therapeutics PLC is $14.5, above its last closing price of $1.94. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.57 -0.56 -0.44 Beat 21.1 Mar. 31 2022 -0.50 -0.50 -0.45 Beat 10.9 Dec. 31 2021 -0.38 -0.41 -0.45 Missed -10.8 Sep. 30 2021 -0.48 -0.48 -0.34 Beat 29.5 Jun. -0.52 -0.49 -0.45 Beat 8.9 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.45 -3.25 -8.38 Missed -157.8 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 18:31 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
BRIEF-Bwr Exploration Inc. Receives Authorization To Proceed With Soil Remediation Program At Little Stull Lake, Ne Manitoba
* BWR EXPLORATION INC. RECEIVES AUTHORIZATION TO PROCEED WITH SOIL REMEDIATION PROGRAM AT LITTLE STULL LAKE, NE MANITOBA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
