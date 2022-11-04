Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Top stars, best performances in Oklahoma high school football for Week 10
By Ty Loftis Photo of Stillwater's Gage Gundy by Christian Potts With Week 10 of high school football in the books, there were plenty of memorable individual performances that carried their teams into the playoffs. Here, we take a look back at some of those performances. If you know ...
oklahoma Sooner
Guzman Claims Big 12 Fall Invite Title
NORMAN - Junior Dana Guzman notched the singles title at the Big 12 Fall Invite to close the squad's fall season in Stillwater, Okla., on Sunday. Guzman racked up four-straight wins against opponents from Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Kansas and Iowa State. The junior locked in the title after defeating Ayumi Miyamoto (OSU) 6-2, 6-2. Advancing to the semifinals, newcomerRomana Cisovska grabbed three wins in her Sooner debut, taking down Yekaterina Dmitrichenko (TTU) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals to earn her spot.
Oklahoma State Athletics
Cowboys Set For Home Opener On Monday
The 2022-23 Cowboys will attack the season with a 15-man roster that features the returning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, an All-Big 12 selection and a bevy of talent that is poised for a postseason run. Oklahoma State will introduce a slew of newcomers this season, starting with...
WATCH: Oklahoma DB Woodi Washington Baylor Postgame
Watch as Oklahoma DB Woodi Washington met with the media following OU's 38-35 loss to Baylor.
WATCH: Oklahoma DL Jeffery Johnson Baylor Postgame
Watch as Oklahoma defensive lineman Jeffery Johnson spoke to the media following OU's 38-35 loss to the Baylor Bears.
Central Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Hides Tragic, Haunted History
There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
News On 6
Del City & Midwest City Middle Schools Shift To Remote Learning Friday
Students at Del City Middle School and Midwest City Middle School will be remote learning on Friday, November 4. The decision was made due to a large number of staff and student absences at the schools. The shift only affects the two schools. All other Mid-Del campuses will continue in...
No storms, but 22,000 plunged into darkness in SW OKC Nov. 1
Nearly 22,000 people were left without power for close to an hour Nov. 1 in the SW OKC and Mustang area of the metro. But, why? The post No storms, but 22,000 plunged into darkness in SW OKC Nov. 1 appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
okcfox.com
Aldi stores in Oklahoma and around the country matching 2019 prices ahead of Thanksgiving
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As consumers grapple with rising prices, Aldi is doing its part to help bring some relief. The supermarket chain said holiday favorites like appetizers, desserts, sides, and beverages will match 2019 prices beginning on November 2. The chain said those discounts could be up to...
Residents in Oklahoma town experiencing mysterious stomach illness, some hospitalized
Residents in the city of Hydro along with surrounding cities are experiencing a stomach illness.
Take a Peek Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion
Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back while browsing the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
OKC Zoo Invites Public To Help Name Lion Cubs
The Oklahoma City Zoo needs the public's help to decide on what to name its four lion cubs, the first such cubs born at the zoo in 15 years. On Sept. 26, the OKC Zoo's 7-year-old lioness, Dunia, gave birth to her first litter - three female cubs and a male.
piedmontnewsonline.com
“It would be better for me to step aside”
In what he described as a difficult decision, Kurt Mayabb submitted a letter of resignation as the mayor of Piedmont Monday morning. Mayabb’s resignation comes less than one week after the October council meeting. He described himself as exhausted following his resignation. Monday evening, Mayabb provided a statement to The Piedmont Gazette.
1600kush.com
Homicide trial ordered in head-on collision on Highway 177 north of Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 20-year-old Stillwater man accused of drunk driving in a fatal head-on collision on Highway 177 three miles north of Stillwater at 3:19 am on Feb. 20 was ordered to stand trial on a first-degree manslaughter charge at the close of a preliminary hearing last week.
Mistletoe Market Helping Oklahomans Get Holiday Shopping Done Early This Weekend
A metro event is helping Oklahomans get holiday shopping done early this year. Mistletoe Market starts Friday and runs through Sunday at the Oklahoma City Convention Center. Emily Ramseyer and Anastasia Svec from the Junior League of Oklahoma City joined News 9 at 9 a.m. Friday to discuss the event.
KOCO
More drivers fall victim to skimmers at gas stations in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. — More drivers have fallen victim to skimmers at gas stations in the Edmond area. This has become a problem not just for the Edmond area but all over the state and across the nation. One thing detectives have learned recently is you can prevent this from happening to you if you use the chip of your card or the tap-to-pay feature.
405magazine.com
Top 11 Best New Restaurants in OKC
Celebrating the ingenuity, passion and dedication of Oklahoma City’s food scene. As we’ve honored new restaurants in the 405 over the past few years, we’ve had to note how many extra obstacles new and existing eateries alike have had to overcome since 2019. This year is no exception, only instead of COVID, it’s inflation, supply chain issues and staffing difficulties dominating industry news. Dreams don’t die in the face of adversity, though, and restaurateurs are not giving up. In fact, they’re finding new ways to do business, just as they did during the worst of the pandemic.
KOCO
Pastor working to oust CEO of Oklahoma County Detention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY — A member of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust and a group of clergy members are calling on the CEO of the jail to resign. On Monday, the trust will discuss and possibly take action on jail CEO Greg Williams. The group says the issues at the Oklahoma County Detention Center require serious action that needs to start from the top down.
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
