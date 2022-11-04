ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, OK

oklahoma Sooner

Guzman Claims Big 12 Fall Invite Title

NORMAN - Junior Dana Guzman notched the singles title at the Big 12 Fall Invite to close the squad's fall season in Stillwater, Okla., on Sunday. Guzman racked up four-straight wins against opponents from Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Kansas and Iowa State. The junior locked in the title after defeating Ayumi Miyamoto (OSU) 6-2, 6-2. Advancing to the semifinals, newcomerRomana Cisovska grabbed three wins in her Sooner debut, taking down Yekaterina Dmitrichenko (TTU) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals to earn her spot.
STILLWATER, OK
Oklahoma State Athletics

Cowboys Set For Home Opener On Monday

The 2022-23 Cowboys will attack the season with a 15-man roster that features the returning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, an All-Big 12 selection and a bevy of talent that is poised for a postseason run. Oklahoma State will introduce a slew of newcomers this season, starting with...
STILLWATER, OK
94.3 Lite FM

Central Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Hides Tragic, Haunted History

There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Del City & Midwest City Middle Schools Shift To Remote Learning Friday

Students at Del City Middle School and Midwest City Middle School will be remote learning on Friday, November 4. The decision was made due to a large number of staff and student absences at the schools. The shift only affects the two schools. All other Mid-Del campuses will continue in...
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Peek Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion

Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back while browsing the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
MUSTANG, OK
piedmontnewsonline.com

“It would be better for me to step aside”

In what he described as a difficult decision, Kurt Mayabb submitted a letter of resignation as the mayor of Piedmont Monday morning. Mayabb’s resignation comes less than one week after the October council meeting. He described himself as exhausted following his resignation. Monday evening, Mayabb provided a statement to The Piedmont Gazette.
PIEDMONT, OK
KOCO

More drivers fall victim to skimmers at gas stations in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. — More drivers have fallen victim to skimmers at gas stations in the Edmond area. This has become a problem not just for the Edmond area but all over the state and across the nation. One thing detectives have learned recently is you can prevent this from happening to you if you use the chip of your card or the tap-to-pay feature.
EDMOND, OK
405magazine.com

Top 11 Best New Restaurants in OKC

Celebrating the ingenuity, passion and dedication of Oklahoma City’s food scene. As we’ve honored new restaurants in the 405 over the past few years, we’ve had to note how many extra obstacles new and existing eateries alike have had to overcome since 2019. This year is no exception, only instead of COVID, it’s inflation, supply chain issues and staffing difficulties dominating industry news. Dreams don’t die in the face of adversity, though, and restaurateurs are not giving up. In fact, they’re finding new ways to do business, just as they did during the worst of the pandemic.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Pastor working to oust CEO of Oklahoma County Detention Center

OKLAHOMA CITY — A member of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust and a group of clergy members are calling on the CEO of the jail to resign. On Monday, the trust will discuss and possibly take action on jail CEO Greg Williams. The group says the issues at the Oklahoma County Detention Center require serious action that needs to start from the top down.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

