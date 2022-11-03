ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

2 detained after loaded firearms found at school in Dayton

By Carlos Mathis
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) – Two students have been detained after loaded guns were found at Horizon Science Academy High School.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a student reported there was a firearm on school grounds to school staff. School staff immediately named and found two students, both with a single loaded firearm inside of their backpacks.

Horizon staff secured the weapons before the deputies’ arrival and took all of the necessary action to keep both students and staff safe once they confirmed there was a threat.

Two juveniles have been detained for questioning and there is no threat at Horizon Science Academy High School.

The incident is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

WDTN

