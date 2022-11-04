Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian was 'devastated' when she didn't fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress on first attempt
Kim Kardashian was "devastated" when she didn't fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress on the first attempt. The 42-year-old reality star made an appearance on the red carpet of the annual fashion event last May wearing the iconic dress – which was originally worn by the late Hollywood legend in 1962 - after losing a reported 20 pounds to fit into the garment but was initially refused the dress by Ripley's Believe it or Not museum even after she wrote them a "grovelling" email begging them to reconsider.
Johnny Depp ‘no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich’
Johnny Depp is reportedly no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor, 59, was said to be going out with the lawyer, who represented him in his libel trial against The Sun in 2018, during his defamation proceedings against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Melanie Martin still processing Aaron Carter's death
Melanie Martin is still processing Aaron Carter's death. The 30-year-old bartender has broken her silence following the passing of her on/off fiance - the father of her 11-month-old son Prince - after he was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on Saturday (05.11.22) morning. She said in a statement:...
Nicola Peltz says ‘no family is perfect’ while discussing ‘feud’ with Victoria Beckham
Nicola Peltz has said “no family is perfect” while discussing her rumoured “feud” with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham. The model and actress, 27, previously confirmed she had seen stories of a rift between her and the fashion designer, 48, which was said to have started when she didn’t wear Victoria’s wedding dress design when she got hitched to her eldest son Brooklyn, 23.
Rebel Wilson denies engagement reports
Rebel Wilson has denied reports that she is engaged to Ramona Agruma. The 'Pitch Perfect' actor has responded to the claims on social media as she shared a snap of the couple together at Disneyland in California. Rebel wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday (05.11.22): "Thanks for the well-wishes,...
Liam Payne ‘mad about US party girl Kate Cassidy’
Liam Payne is reportedly “mad about” a blonde with whom he spent Halloween weekend. The ex-One Direction singer, 29, was seen dressed in a Tommy Lee costume alongside 23-year-old American “party girl” Kate Cassidy, who was named by The Sun Online on Sunday night (30.10.22) after they were photographed hand-in-hand.
Pete Davidson is 'still obsessed' with Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson is "still obsessed" with Kim Kardashian. The 28-year-old comedian dated reality TV superstar Kim, 42, from October 2021 until August 2022, and now a source has alleged that the pair are still in contact and even though Kim is the one who messages him, she still turns down his requests to meet up.
Melanie Martin Admits She’s Devastated By The Loss Of Ex-Fiance Aaron Carter: I ‘Can’t Sleep’
Melanie Martin is mourning the loss of Aaron Carter and trying to adjust to life without him. On November 7, Melanie shared a message on her Instagram Story and reflected on their “simple life.” She wrote, “We lived a simple life we would have been watching shark tank and having ramen noodles right now probably I just can’t sit in a bed alone I can’t sleep this way how can I sleep.”
Sarah Michelle Gellar won't allow her daughter on social media until she is older
Sarah Michelle Gellar won't allow her daughter to use social media until she is older. The 45-year-old actress is mother to Charlotte, 13, and 10-year-old Rocky with husband Freddie Prinze Jr, 46, and explained that while her son "doesn't care" about having a social media presence, she has ongoing conversations with her daughter about opening an account on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok because she needs to understand the "permanent" nature of what she puts online.
