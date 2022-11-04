Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian was 'devastated' when she didn't fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress on first attempt
Kim Kardashian was "devastated" when she didn't fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress on the first attempt. The 42-year-old reality star made an appearance on the red carpet of the annual fashion event last May wearing the iconic dress – which was originally worn by the late Hollywood legend in 1962 - after losing a reported 20 pounds to fit into the garment but was initially refused the dress by Ripley's Believe it or Not museum even after she wrote them a "grovelling" email begging them to reconsider.
Nicola Peltz says ‘no family is perfect’ while discussing ‘feud’ with Victoria Beckham
Nicola Peltz has said “no family is perfect” while discussing her rumoured “feud” with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham. The model and actress, 27, previously confirmed she had seen stories of a rift between her and the fashion designer, 48, which was said to have started when she didn’t wear Victoria’s wedding dress design when she got hitched to her eldest son Brooklyn, 23.
Johnny Depp ‘no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich’
Johnny Depp is reportedly no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor, 59, was said to be going out with the lawyer, who represented him in his libel trial against The Sun in 2018, during his defamation proceedings against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid stayed 'late into the night' at a Halloween party
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid stayed "late into the night" at a Halloween party. The 47-year-old actor is reported to have been dating supermodel Gigi, 27, since splitting from Camila Morrone back in the summer of 2022 after five years of dating and now an insider has claimed that the pair had a "great time" as they celebrated Halloween earlier this week.
Prince Jackson thinks of Michael Jackson 'every day'
Prince Jackson still thinks about his dad Michael "every day". The pop icon died in June 2009, aged 50, and Prince admits that his dad is never far from his thoughts. Prince explained: "I think about him every day. "There are a lot of complexities in life that I feel...
Simon Cowell's son 'transformed his life'
Simon Cowell thinks his son saved him from his workaholic lifestyle. The 63-year-old music mogul has Eric, eight, with Lauren Silverman, and Simon has credited his son with helping him to overcome his work obsession. Simon - who has enjoyed huge success with TV shows such as 'The X Factor'...
Matthew Perry says romantic feelings towards Jennifer Aniston ‘dissipated’ over David Schwimmer
Matthew Perry says his romantic feelings towards Jennifer Aniston “dissipated” when he realised she was interested in David Schwimmer. The ‘Friends’ actor, 53, said he “knew what was going on” between David and Jennifer while they were filming the sitcom. He said on the...
Matthew Perry bought 100 Xanax pills to keep up with Bruce Willis’ partying
Matthew Perry bought 100 Xanax pills so he could keep up with Bruce Willis’ partying. The 53-year-old former pills and booze addict made the purchase before shooting ‘The Whole Nine Yards’ with Bruce, 67, who he said he “desperately” wanted to befriend. He said in...
Liam Payne ‘mad about US party girl Kate Cassidy’
Liam Payne is reportedly “mad about” a blonde with whom he spent Halloween weekend. The ex-One Direction singer, 29, was seen dressed in a Tommy Lee costume alongside 23-year-old American “party girl” Kate Cassidy, who was named by The Sun Online on Sunday night (30.10.22) after they were photographed hand-in-hand.
Selena Gomez’s only showbusiness friend is Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez’s only showbusiness friend is Taylor Swift. The singer and actress, 30, said she has a tiny group of pals as she never felt she fitted in with “cool” people. She told Rolling Stone magazine: “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that...
Mariah Carey hints at project with Millie Bobby Brown
Mariah Carey has teased a collaboration with Millie Bobby Brown. The 'Stranger Things' actress hinted at a potential musical project with the pop star during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' recently and Mariah was coy when she appeared on the same programme on Friday (04.11.22). The...
Tyler Hilton leads tributes to Aaron Carter
Tyler Hilton has led the tributes to Aaron Carter. The singer died on Saturday (05.11.22) at the age of 34 and celebrities are reflecting on the former teen idol's life following the tragic news. 'One Tree Hill' star Tyler had performed with Aaron, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer...
Jimmy Kimmel believes he lost half his fans by abusing ex-US president Donald Trump
Jimmy Kimmel believes he lost half his fans by abusing ex-US president Donald Trump. The chat show host, 54, added he threatened to walk away from his show if producers tried to stop him making jokes about the former ‘Apprentice’ star. Jimmy made the remarks on the ‘Naked...
Michaela Coel feels 'exhilarated' to be seen on screen as a black woman
Michaela Coel feels "exhilarated" to be seen on screen as a black woman. The 35-year-old actress stars as Wakandan warrior Aneka in the new movie 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever- which is the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 Marvel Cinematic Universe movie 'Black Panther', which featured the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role - and explained that "more and more" movies could be on the way.
Meadow Walker repeatedly watches late dad Paul Walker’s films to remind herself of sound of his voice
Meadow Walker repeatedly watches her late dad’s films to remind herself of the sound of his voice. The model, 24, told Page Six she puts on his films at night and said it brings her “joy” to talk about the actor. She said: “They always say the...
Rebel Wilson denies engagement reports
Rebel Wilson has denied reports that she is engaged to Ramona Agruma. The 'Pitch Perfect' actor has responded to the claims on social media as she shared a snap of the couple together at Disneyland in California. Rebel wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday (05.11.22): "Thanks for the well-wishes,...
Duke of Sussex ‘wrote memoir for his own happiness’
The Duke of Sussex is said to have written his memoir for his “own happiness”. A source told the Daily Telegraph newspaper on Saturday (29.10.22) his motivation for producing his upcoming autobiography ‘SPARE’ was to do something “for himself”. The insider added about the...
Aaron Carter dead at 34
Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34. The singer turned rapper was found dead in his home in California on Saturday (05.11.22) and TMZ reports that the star's body was discovered in the bathtub. The publication says that a 911 call was made on Saturday morning where the...
Selena Gomez contemplate suicide
Selena Gomez used to contemplate suicide. The 30-year-old pop star - who started out in the industry as a child and achieved global fame as a teenager when she starred in the leading role of Disney Channel sitcom 'Wizards of Waverly Place - explained that depression had crept in by the time she reached her 20s and often thought the world would be a "better place" if she wasn't here.
Madonna poses as the Queen of Hearts for Halloween
Madonna seemed to have dressed up as The Queen of Hearts for Halloween. The 'Material Girl' hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday (31.02.22) where she showed off her poses in the regal outfit, which appeared to have been inspired by the main antagonist from the classic 1856 novel 'Alice in Wonderland' by Lewis Carroll as well as its multiple adaptations.
