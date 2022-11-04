Kim Kardashian was "devastated" when she didn't fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress on the first attempt. The 42-year-old reality star made an appearance on the red carpet of the annual fashion event last May wearing the iconic dress – which was originally worn by the late Hollywood legend in 1962 - after losing a reported 20 pounds to fit into the garment but was initially refused the dress by Ripley's Believe it or Not museum even after she wrote them a "grovelling" email begging them to reconsider.

