Selena Gomez Can’t Get Enough … Money! Behold the A-Lister’s Impressive Net Worth
When it comes to successful young women in Hollywood, Selena Gomez most definitely tops the list. Following her success as a child star, plus her music and movie careers, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer has amassed a staggering net worth of $95 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Selena Gomez’s only showbusiness friend is Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez’s only showbusiness friend is Taylor Swift. The singer and actress, 30, said she has a tiny group of pals as she never felt she fitted in with “cool” people. She told Rolling Stone magazine: “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that...
Johnny Depp ‘no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich’
Johnny Depp is reportedly no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor, 59, was said to be going out with the lawyer, who represented him in his libel trial against The Sun in 2018, during his defamation proceedings against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Simon Cowell's son 'transformed his life'
Simon Cowell thinks his son saved him from his workaholic lifestyle. The 63-year-old music mogul has Eric, eight, with Lauren Silverman, and Simon has credited his son with helping him to overcome his work obsession. Simon - who has enjoyed huge success with TV shows such as 'The X Factor'...
Matthew Perry bought 100 Xanax pills to keep up with Bruce Willis’ partying
Matthew Perry bought 100 Xanax pills so he could keep up with Bruce Willis’ partying. The 53-year-old former pills and booze addict made the purchase before shooting ‘The Whole Nine Yards’ with Bruce, 67, who he said he “desperately” wanted to befriend. He said in...
Nicola Peltz says ‘no family is perfect’ while discussing ‘feud’ with Victoria Beckham
Nicola Peltz has said “no family is perfect” while discussing her rumoured “feud” with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham. The model and actress, 27, previously confirmed she had seen stories of a rift between her and the fashion designer, 48, which was said to have started when she didn’t wear Victoria’s wedding dress design when she got hitched to her eldest son Brooklyn, 23.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid stayed 'late into the night' at a Halloween party
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid stayed "late into the night" at a Halloween party. The 47-year-old actor is reported to have been dating supermodel Gigi, 27, since splitting from Camila Morrone back in the summer of 2022 after five years of dating and now an insider has claimed that the pair had a "great time" as they celebrated Halloween earlier this week.
Liam Payne ‘mad about US party girl Kate Cassidy’
Liam Payne is reportedly “mad about” a blonde with whom he spent Halloween weekend. The ex-One Direction singer, 29, was seen dressed in a Tommy Lee costume alongside 23-year-old American “party girl” Kate Cassidy, who was named by The Sun Online on Sunday night (30.10.22) after they were photographed hand-in-hand.
'There was so much blood!': Chris Redd opens up for the first time about being attacked before a gig in October
Chris Redd was left bleeding after being punched in the face while on his way to a gig. The 37-year-old comedian was due to perform a set at the Comedy Cellar in New York last month but as he approached the venue, he was hit in the face with "something metal" by a stranger and felt that his nose had been "cut to the bone."
Madonna poses as the Queen of Hearts for Halloween
Madonna seemed to have dressed up as The Queen of Hearts for Halloween. The 'Material Girl' hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday (31.02.22) where she showed off her poses in the regal outfit, which appeared to have been inspired by the main antagonist from the classic 1856 novel 'Alice in Wonderland' by Lewis Carroll as well as its multiple adaptations.
Aaron Carter dead at 34
Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34. The singer turned rapper was found dead in his home in California on Saturday (05.11.22) and TMZ reports that the star's body was discovered in the bathtub. The publication says that a 911 call was made on Saturday morning where the...
Melanie Martin still processing Aaron Carter's death
Melanie Martin is still processing Aaron Carter's death. The 30-year-old bartender has broken her silence following the passing of her on/off fiance - the father of her 11-month-old son Prince - after he was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on Saturday (05.11.22) morning. She said in a statement:...
Sarah Michelle Gellar won't allow her daughter on social media until she is older
Sarah Michelle Gellar won't allow her daughter to use social media until she is older. The 45-year-old actress is mother to Charlotte, 13, and 10-year-old Rocky with husband Freddie Prinze Jr, 46, and explained that while her son "doesn't care" about having a social media presence, she has ongoing conversations with her daughter about opening an account on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok because she needs to understand the "permanent" nature of what she puts online.
Wes Bentley: Robert Downey Jr. saved my life
Wes Bentley has thanked Robert Downey Jr. for saving him from drug addiction. The 'Yellowstone' actor has revealed that Robert opening up about his drug use inspired him to get help when he was in the grip of a heroin addiction. Wes told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six...
Simon Cowell: ‘I had my first drink and smoke aged eight’
Simon Cowell started drinking and smoking aged eight. The X Factor creator, 62, has also admitted he was a “nightmare” as a child and told how he once got arrested aged 12 for pointing a pea-shooting gun at a terrified bus driver in an attempt to hijack the vehicle.
Prince Jackson thinks of Michael Jackson 'every day'
Prince Jackson still thinks about his dad Michael "every day". The pop icon died in June 2009, aged 50, and Prince admits that his dad is never far from his thoughts. Prince explained: "I think about him every day. "There are a lot of complexities in life that I feel...
Rebel Wilson denies engagement reports
Rebel Wilson has denied reports that she is engaged to Ramona Agruma. The 'Pitch Perfect' actor has responded to the claims on social media as she shared a snap of the couple together at Disneyland in California. Rebel wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday (05.11.22): "Thanks for the well-wishes,...
Rihanna is 'not getting involved' in ASAP Rocky's court case
Rihanna is "not getting involved" in ASAP Rocky's court case. The 34-year-old pop star has been dating rapper Rocky, 34, since November 2020 and has an eight-month-old son with him but he has reportedly discouraged her from making a court appearance throughout his ongoing assault trial. A source said: "Rihanna...
