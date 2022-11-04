ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez’s only showbusiness friend is Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez’s only showbusiness friend is Taylor Swift. The singer and actress, 30, said she has a tiny group of pals as she never felt she fitted in with “cool” people. She told Rolling Stone magazine: “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that...
Simon Cowell's son 'transformed his life'

Simon Cowell thinks his son saved him from his workaholic lifestyle. The 63-year-old music mogul has Eric, eight, with Lauren Silverman, and Simon has credited his son with helping him to overcome his work obsession. Simon - who has enjoyed huge success with TV shows such as 'The X Factor'...
Nicola Peltz says ‘no family is perfect’ while discussing ‘feud’ with Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz has said “no family is perfect” while discussing her rumoured “feud” with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham. The model and actress, 27, previously confirmed she had seen stories of a rift between her and the fashion designer, 48, which was said to have started when she didn’t wear Victoria’s wedding dress design when she got hitched to her eldest son Brooklyn, 23.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid stayed 'late into the night' at a Halloween party

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid stayed "late into the night" at a Halloween party. The 47-year-old actor is reported to have been dating supermodel Gigi, 27, since splitting from Camila Morrone back in the summer of 2022 after five years of dating and now an insider has claimed that the pair had a "great time" as they celebrated Halloween earlier this week.
Liam Payne ‘mad about US party girl Kate Cassidy’

Liam Payne is reportedly “mad about” a blonde with whom he spent Halloween weekend. The ex-One Direction singer, 29, was seen dressed in a Tommy Lee costume alongside 23-year-old American “party girl” Kate Cassidy, who was named by The Sun Online on Sunday night (30.10.22) after they were photographed hand-in-hand.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Madonna poses as the Queen of Hearts for Halloween

Madonna seemed to have dressed up as The Queen of Hearts for Halloween. The 'Material Girl' hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday (31.02.22) where she showed off her poses in the regal outfit, which appeared to have been inspired by the main antagonist from the classic 1856 novel 'Alice in Wonderland' by Lewis Carroll as well as its multiple adaptations.
Aaron Carter dead at 34

Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34. The singer turned rapper was found dead in his home in California on Saturday (05.11.22) and TMZ reports that the star's body was discovered in the bathtub. The publication says that a 911 call was made on Saturday morning where the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Melanie Martin still processing Aaron Carter's death

Melanie Martin is still processing Aaron Carter's death. The 30-year-old bartender has broken her silence following the passing of her on/off fiance - the father of her 11-month-old son Prince - after he was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on Saturday (05.11.22) morning. She said in a statement:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sarah Michelle Gellar won't allow her daughter on social media until she is older

Sarah Michelle Gellar won't allow her daughter to use social media until she is older. The 45-year-old actress is mother to Charlotte, 13, and 10-year-old Rocky with husband Freddie Prinze Jr, 46, and explained that while her son "doesn't care" about having a social media presence, she has ongoing conversations with her daughter about opening an account on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok because she needs to understand the "permanent" nature of what she puts online.
Wes Bentley: Robert Downey Jr. saved my life

Wes Bentley has thanked Robert Downey Jr. for saving him from drug addiction. The 'Yellowstone' actor has revealed that Robert opening up about his drug use inspired him to get help when he was in the grip of a heroin addiction. Wes told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six...
NEW YORK STATE
Simon Cowell: ‘I had my first drink and smoke aged eight’

Simon Cowell started drinking and smoking aged eight. The X Factor creator, 62, has also admitted he was a “nightmare” as a child and told how he once got arrested aged 12 for pointing a pea-shooting gun at a terrified bus driver in an attempt to hijack the vehicle.
Prince Jackson thinks of Michael Jackson 'every day'

Prince Jackson still thinks about his dad Michael "every day". The pop icon died in June 2009, aged 50, and Prince admits that his dad is never far from his thoughts. Prince explained: "I think about him every day. "There are a lot of complexities in life that I feel...
Rebel Wilson denies engagement reports

Rebel Wilson has denied reports that she is engaged to Ramona Agruma. The 'Pitch Perfect' actor has responded to the claims on social media as she shared a snap of the couple together at Disneyland in California. Rebel wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday (05.11.22): "Thanks for the well-wishes,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rihanna is 'not getting involved' in ASAP Rocky's court case

Rihanna is "not getting involved" in ASAP Rocky's court case. The 34-year-old pop star has been dating rapper Rocky, 34, since November 2020 and has an eight-month-old son with him but he has reportedly discouraged her from making a court appearance throughout his ongoing assault trial. A source said: "Rihanna...
