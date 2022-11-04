Chris Redd was left bleeding after being punched in the face while on his way to a gig. The 37-year-old comedian was due to perform a set at the Comedy Cellar in New York last month but as he approached the venue, he was hit in the face with "something metal" by a stranger and felt that his nose had been "cut to the bone."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO