Read full article on original website
Related
Pete Davidson is 'still obsessed' with Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson is "still obsessed" with Kim Kardashian. The 28-year-old comedian dated reality TV superstar Kim, 42, from October 2021 until August 2022, and now a source has alleged that the pair are still in contact and even though Kim is the one who messages him, she still turns down his requests to meet up.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid stayed 'late into the night' at a Halloween party
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid stayed "late into the night" at a Halloween party. The 47-year-old actor is reported to have been dating supermodel Gigi, 27, since splitting from Camila Morrone back in the summer of 2022 after five years of dating and now an insider has claimed that the pair had a "great time" as they celebrated Halloween earlier this week.
Johnny Depp ‘no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich’
Johnny Depp is reportedly no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor, 59, was said to be going out with the lawyer, who represented him in his libel trial against The Sun in 2018, during his defamation proceedings against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Selena Gomez may not be able to carry her own children
Selena Gomez may not be able to carry her own children. The 30-year-old pop star received a kidney transplant in 2017 from her best friend as a result of suffering from lupus and explained that the idea that she may have to turn to a surrogate if she ever decides to have children is "very present" in her life but because of the medication she takes to combat bipolar disorder she will become a mother in whatever way she is "meant to."
Nicola Peltz says ‘no family is perfect’ while discussing ‘feud’ with Victoria Beckham
Nicola Peltz has said “no family is perfect” while discussing her rumoured “feud” with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham. The model and actress, 27, previously confirmed she had seen stories of a rift between her and the fashion designer, 48, which was said to have started when she didn’t wear Victoria’s wedding dress design when she got hitched to her eldest son Brooklyn, 23.
Madonna poses as the Queen of Hearts for Halloween
Madonna seemed to have dressed up as The Queen of Hearts for Halloween. The 'Material Girl' hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday (31.02.22) where she showed off her poses in the regal outfit, which appeared to have been inspired by the main antagonist from the classic 1856 novel 'Alice in Wonderland' by Lewis Carroll as well as its multiple adaptations.
'There was so much blood!': Chris Redd opens up for the first time about being attacked before a gig in October
Chris Redd was left bleeding after being punched in the face while on his way to a gig. The 37-year-old comedian was due to perform a set at the Comedy Cellar in New York last month but as he approached the venue, he was hit in the face with "something metal" by a stranger and felt that his nose had been "cut to the bone."
Selena Gomez contemplate suicide
Selena Gomez used to contemplate suicide. The 30-year-old pop star - who started out in the industry as a child and achieved global fame as a teenager when she starred in the leading role of Disney Channel sitcom 'Wizards of Waverly Place - explained that depression had crept in by the time she reached her 20s and often thought the world would be a "better place" if she wasn't here.
Mariah Carey hints at project with Millie Bobby Brown
Mariah Carey has teased a collaboration with Millie Bobby Brown. The 'Stranger Things' actress hinted at a potential musical project with the pop star during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' recently and Mariah was coy when she appeared on the same programme on Friday (04.11.22). The...
Matthew Perry bought 100 Xanax pills to keep up with Bruce Willis’ partying
Matthew Perry bought 100 Xanax pills so he could keep up with Bruce Willis’ partying. The 53-year-old former pills and booze addict made the purchase before shooting ‘The Whole Nine Yards’ with Bruce, 67, who he said he “desperately” wanted to befriend. He said in...
Simon Cowell: ‘I had my first drink and smoke aged eight’
Simon Cowell started drinking and smoking aged eight. The X Factor creator, 62, has also admitted he was a “nightmare” as a child and told how he once got arrested aged 12 for pointing a pea-shooting gun at a terrified bus driver in an attempt to hijack the vehicle.
Sarah Michelle Gellar won't allow her daughter on social media until she is older
Sarah Michelle Gellar won't allow her daughter to use social media until she is older. The 45-year-old actress is mother to Charlotte, 13, and 10-year-old Rocky with husband Freddie Prinze Jr, 46, and explained that while her son "doesn't care" about having a social media presence, she has ongoing conversations with her daughter about opening an account on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok because she needs to understand the "permanent" nature of what she puts online.
Prince Jackson thinks of Michael Jackson 'every day'
Prince Jackson still thinks about his dad Michael "every day". The pop icon died in June 2009, aged 50, and Prince admits that his dad is never far from his thoughts. Prince explained: "I think about him every day. "There are a lot of complexities in life that I feel...
Liam Payne ‘mad about US party girl Kate Cassidy’
Liam Payne is reportedly “mad about” a blonde with whom he spent Halloween weekend. The ex-One Direction singer, 29, was seen dressed in a Tommy Lee costume alongside 23-year-old American “party girl” Kate Cassidy, who was named by The Sun Online on Sunday night (30.10.22) after they were photographed hand-in-hand.
Meadow Walker repeatedly watches late dad Paul Walker’s films to remind herself of sound of his voice
Meadow Walker repeatedly watches her late dad’s films to remind herself of the sound of his voice. The model, 24, told Page Six she puts on his films at night and said it brings her “joy” to talk about the actor. She said: “They always say the...
Tyler Hilton leads tributes to Aaron Carter
Tyler Hilton has led the tributes to Aaron Carter. The singer died on Saturday (05.11.22) at the age of 34 and celebrities are reflecting on the former teen idol's life following the tragic news. 'One Tree Hill' star Tyler had performed with Aaron, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer...
Rihanna is 'not getting involved' in ASAP Rocky's court case
Rihanna is "not getting involved" in ASAP Rocky's court case. The 34-year-old pop star has been dating rapper Rocky, 34, since November 2020 and has an eight-month-old son with him but he has reportedly discouraged her from making a court appearance throughout his ongoing assault trial. A source said: "Rihanna...
Aaron Carter dead at 34
Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34. The singer turned rapper was found dead in his home in California on Saturday (05.11.22) and TMZ reports that the star's body was discovered in the bathtub. The publication says that a 911 call was made on Saturday morning where the...
Rebel Wilson denies engagement reports
Rebel Wilson has denied reports that she is engaged to Ramona Agruma. The 'Pitch Perfect' actor has responded to the claims on social media as she shared a snap of the couple together at Disneyland in California. Rebel wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday (05.11.22): "Thanks for the well-wishes,...
inForney.com
Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kaufman County's news leader.http://www.inForney.com
Comments / 0